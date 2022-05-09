2023 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting 32 first-round picks

There is no tradition quite like finishing a draft cycle with a Far Too Early Mock Draft for the next year. What is the point? 2022 first round picks like Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, Cole Strange, Kenny Pickett, Jameson Williams and quite a few others were nowhere to be heard of one year ago. Even so, mock drafts are fun so we won’t stop doing them. (Draft order based on Super Bowl odds.)
- Houston Texans - CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State: Picking this high means the Davis Mills experiment went south and the team gets to draft a talented QB1 to pull them out of the dumps.
- Atlanta Falcons - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: While questions about size will hound the Heisman winning quarterback for the next year, there is no doubt he is an extremely talented passer.
- Detroit Lions - Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama: Will Anderson has a legitimate chance to be the best player in college football next year and will be another premium player on the Lions defense.
- Jacksonville Jaguars- Jordan Addison, WR, Pitt: The Jaguars have yet to give Trevor Lawrence a surefire top receiver. Jordan Addison looks like he will be the next great receiver to come out of the college level.
- Carolina Panthers - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky: The Panthers desperately need a passer. Will Levis has the size, arm strength and athleticism of a franchise quarterback.
- New York Giants - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida: Picking this high means Brian Dabol and company couldn’t turn things around for Daniel Jones. Richardson gives the Giants a wildly talented player to develop.
- New York Jets - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona: As questions swirl about Mekhi Becton’s NFL future, the Jets might be needing a top tackle a year from now.
- Seattle Seahawks - Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia: The Bulldogs have another awesome defensive line prospect and he has the potential to be even better than the three first rounders they put into the league this year.
- Chicago Bears - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, OSU: The Bears need to add legit weapons to their offense in order to give Justin Fields a fair shot at success.
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson: The Steelers keep drafting athletic defenders and maintain their identity as a defensive football team.
- Washington Commanders - Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami: The Commanders bail on Carson Wentz and grab a talented passer.
- Philadelphia Eagles (Via Saints) - Kelee Ringo, CB, UGA: The Eagles have had an outstanding offseason but big holes remain in their secondary. Ringo was just another outstanding Georgia defender on their championship team.
- Minnesota Vikings - Sedrick Van Pan, C, UGA: Vikings add a quality offensive lineman.
- Philadelphia Eagles - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas: 2022 was the first draft since 2014 not to have a first round running back. Next season, Bijan Robinson will take his place as the next blue chip ball carrier to come out of college football. Put him behind the Eagles offensive line and watch him set franchise records.
- Miami Dolphins - Grayson McCall, QB, CCU: Mike McDaniel might need to handpick his signal caller if the Dolphins don’t take a step forward next year.
- New England Patriots - Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame: Patriots continue rebuilding their defense.
- Las Vegas Raiders - Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin: The Raiders beef up their front lines to compliment their talented group of skill players.
- Arizona Cardinals - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State: The Cardinals skill players are a talented group, but have a lot of questions. Keeping Kyler Murray around will take a well stocked group of pass catchers.
- Indianapolis Colts - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame: The Colts add one of the better pass catching weapons in college football, giving Frank Reich an excellent mismatch player to work with.
- Tennessee Titans - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama: The Titans add another playmaker in their secondary.
- Houston Texans - Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU: The Texans add a talented receiver to their rebuilding offense.
- Baltimore Ravens - Josh Downs, WR, UNC: The Ravens are expecting a big step forward from Rashod Bateman in year two, but will still need a reliable second option for Lamar Jackson in the passing game. Josh Downs is a serious speedster that could be a legit playmaker in Baltimore.
- Cincinnati Bengals - Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson: The Bengals add a disruptive pass rusher to the inside of their defensive line.
- Detroit Lions (Via Rams) - Justin Skinner, S, BSU: The Lions add a physical playmaker to their secondary.
- Los Angeles Chargers - Robert Scott, OT, FSU: The Chargers keep building around Justin Herbert with another big, physical offensive lineman.
- Seattle Seahawks (Via Broncos) - Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State: Penn State keeps churning out extremely athletic edge players and the Seahawks are the beneficiary this time.
- Miami Dolphins (Via 49ers) - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia: Dolphins keep building up front for Mike McDaniels’ offense.
- Dallas Cowboys - Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas: The Cowboys finally find a replacement for Travis Frederick.
- Green Bay Packers - Keytoan Thompson, WR, UVA: The Packers get another playmaking receiver in the building to catch passes for Aaron Rodgers.
- Kansas City Chiefs - Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama: The Chiefs draft another first round cornerback to keep their secondary loaded for the next few years.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati: Thinking beyond the Gronkowski years here.
- Buffalo Bills - Layden Robinson, OL, Texas A&M: The Bills love big, physical offensive lineman.
