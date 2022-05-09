Eagles will host Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 2 home opener

The entire 2022 NFL schedule will officially be revealed later this week at 8:00 PM Eastern on Thursday, May 12.

Leading up to the big announcement, however, the league will be leaking some of the games through their broadcast partners. Here’s a look at how that’s set to go:

Monday, May 9 – ESPN to announce during Good Morning America Tuesday, May 10 – CBS to announce during CBS Mornings Wednesday, May 11 – FOX to announce during FOX & Friends Thursday, May 12 – NBC to announce during Today Show On Thursday, May 12 at 6:00 PM ET, clubs will announce their first home game opponent.

As it turns out, the Philadelphia Eagles were involved in Monday’s teaser. It was announced that the Birds will be playing in the second game of a Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader on September 19.

The Eagles will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field starting at 8:30 PM Eastern. Justin Jefferson will be playing against Philly for the first time since they unwisely passed on him to take Jalen Reagor instead in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This news obviously means that Eagles will be opening their 2022 schedule on the road. It’s currently unclear who they’ll face in that matchup but we’ll find out by 6:00 PM Eastern on Thursday at the latest.

While we don’t know the exact order of the Eagles’ games just yet, we DO know which teams they’ll play. You can CLICK HERE for a list of their 2022 opponents.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Green Nation for more Eagles schedule leaks to come this week.