Eagles depth chart following the 2022 NFL Draft: Offense edition

Free agency and the NFL Draft are behind us so let’s take a look at how the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2022 projected depth chart is coming together. We’ll start today with the offense before next moving on to defense and special teams. After that, we’ll post our first 53-man roster projection for the upcoming season. (For fun, take a look at how the roster looks compared to last year at this time.)

QUARTERBACK

1 - Jalen Hurts

2 - Gardner Minshew

3 - Reid Sinnett

4 - Carson Strong

The pressure is on Hurts to erase all doubt that he’s a franchise quarterback worthy of a contract extension. Minshew is the QB2 unless some team blows the Eagles away with a trade offer. Sinnett and Strong will battle it out for a third quarterback spot.

RUNNING BACK

1 - Miles Sanders

2 - Kenneth Gainwell

3 - Boston Scott

4 - Jason Huntley

5 - Kennedy Brooks

Sanders is the clear RB1 as he enters a contract year. Gainwell figures to see a bigger role in Year 2, especially as a third-down back. Scott has always been reliable when the team has needed to turn to him. Huntley could push for a roster spot due to his speedy home-run ability as both a runner and kick returner. Brooks might be able to carve out a role as a Jordan Howard replacement. It’s always possible the Eagles re-sign JoHo, though it might be worth noting they already gave out his No. 24 jersey.

WIDE RECEIVER

1 - DeVonta Smith

2 - A.J. Brown

3 - Quez Watkins

4 - Zach Pascal

5 - Jalen Reagor

6 - Greg Ward

7 - John Hightower

8 - Deon Cain

9 - Britain Covey

10 - Devon Allen

The Eagles need to do a better job of force-feeding DeVonta after he was underutilized as a rookie. Brown could be viewed as the Eagles’ top wideout, though it might really be a 1A and 1B situation with him and DeVonta. Brown obviously brings more physicality and power to the receiving corps. Watkins is more well-suited for a WR3 role where he doesn’t have to handle a ton of volume but can be in the mix to make some big plays down the field with his speed. Pascal fits in as a complementary piece who can do the dirty work, such as run blocking, and contribute as a big slot option. Reagor really shouldn’t be on the team considering how he’s not helping on offense and he doesn’t provide special teams value. Unfortunately, the Eagles might be stuck with his contract and it doesn’t make sense to cut him as much as it does to trade him for literally anything. Ward has a path to making the roster as a special teams contributor but he shouldn’t necessarily be a lock. The Eagles still seem to believe Hightower has some potential but he’s probably on the outside looking in. Cain is likely a veteran camp body. Covey is very small but has the chance to stick around if he can excel as a returner. Allen is very fast but his long layoff from football is working against him.

TIGHT END

1 - Dallas Goedert

2 - Jack Stoll

3 - Grant Calcaterra

4 - Tyree Jackson

5 - Richard Rodgers

6 - Noah Togiai

7 - J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Goedert getting a full season as TE1 is something to look forward to in 2022 after he really excelled following the Zach Ertz trade last year. Stoll and Calcaterra are currently the top two candidates for the TE2 job. The former is a better blocker while the latter is a better pass-catcher. Jackson would be in the TE2 mix if he wasn’t recovering from an ACL tear that will likely cause him to begin the season on the PUP list. Dick Rod doesn’t offer any upside but the Eagles can count on him as a TE3 if they really need to do so. Togiai is probably just a camp body but has an outside shot at a backup role. JJAW moving from wide receiver to tight end should hardly have anyone believing his career is saved when he basically was already playing as a tight end last year.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

1 - Jordan Mailata

2 - Lane Johnson

3 - Andre Dillard

4 - Le’Raven Clark

5 - Jarrid Williams

Mailata has proved himself as a very good starting left tackle. Can he start to earn Pro Bowl and/or All-Pro recognition or is he another season away from that? Johnson continues to be underappreciated from a national level as one of the best tackles in the game. Dillard is a good backup left tackle option but doesn’t offer versatility; it would be ideal for the Birds to trade him but they’re not just going to give him away for a low-ball offer. Clark is the top backup option behind Johnson and could be the full on swing tackle if/when Dillard gets dealt. Williams is more likely pushing for the practice squad as a UDFA signing.

OFFENSIVE GUARD

1 - Landon Dickerson

2 - Isaac Seumalo

3 - Jack Driscoll

4 - Sua Opeta

5 - Kayode Awosika

6 - Brett Toth

7 - Josh Sills

8 - William Dunkle

Nick Sirianni indicated the Eagles want to keep the Dickerson at left guard next to Mailata to maintain a hulking, athletic duo on the left side of the offensive line. Sirianni did not necessarily commit to Seumalo, who has been limited by injury issues the past two years, being the undisputed option at right guard. Seumalo could be competing with Driscoll for a starting role. Opeta could quietly compete for a starting job as well though he’s more likely to be a top backup at left guard. Awosika offers tackle/guard versatility and could be an interesting development player to keep around. The Eagles have basically used Toth at every position on the offensive line but he’s hurt by recovering from a knee injury. Toth might be a candidate to begin the season on PUP. Sills and Dunkle have the numbers working against them as they try to compete for roster spots.

CENTER

1 - Jason Kelce

2 - Cam Jurgens

3 - Jack Anderson

Kelce is coming off his fourth All-Pro season in the last five years. There’s an expectation that the 34-year-old is playing his last season ... but is that DEFINITELY the case? If all goes to the Eagles’ plan, Jurgens won’t play a single snap in 2022. He’ll take over for Kelce next year at the soonest. Anderson’s center/guard versatility might entice the Eagles to keep him around on the bottom of their roster.