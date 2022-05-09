Eagles News: Jeffrey Lurie issues statement on Ray Didinger’s retirement

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Philadelphia sports media legend Ray Didinger announces his retirement - 94WIP

Didinger covered the NFL for The Philadelphia Bulletin and The Philadelphia Daily News for over 25 years and in 1995 his name was added to writer’s honor roll in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame. Didinger also worked as a senior producer at NFL Films, as an Eagles TV analyst on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and of course as a radio host on various SportsRadio94WIP shows, most notably his weekend midday show with Glen Macnow, which quickly became one of the most beloved shows on our airwaves. Didinger was named PA sports writer of the year five times and was inducted into the Philadelphia sports Hall Of Fame in 2005. Known by many as “The Godfather” of Philadelphia sports, Didinger is one of the most respected analysts in the history of our city.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Jordan Davis will be enormously important to the defense - BGN

Jordan Davis will be enormously (literally) important to the Eagles defense moving forward. We know that Gannon wants to play with 2-high safeties a lot and we know this means lighter boxes and this will lead to the offense running the ball. Therefore, having a base DT who can play a role in stopping the run is so so important in the modern NFL. Even if Jordan Davis never does develop his pass rushing and does just play on early downs, he could still be absolutely vital to the Eagles moving forward.

Answering the 2022 NFL draft’s biggest questions: Experts debate favorite picks, top rookie classes, fantasy stars, more - ESPN

Jordan Reid, NFL draft analyst: ILB Nakobe Dean to the Eagles at No. 83. Linebacker play has been the Achilles’ heel for Philadelphia’s secondary for quite some time. The Eagles are sorely lacking a true leader in the middle, and Dean gives them a possible answer. GM Howie Roseman tends to neglect drafting linebackers early in the draft, but after Dean fell to the third round, the value was too good to pass up. Dean has a solid blend of pursuit speed, controlled aggressiveness and savviness in all parts of his game, and he has a chance to have an early impact for the franchise.

‘The Jets Stole The Draft’ And More Resonating Conclusions After Seven Rounds Of Sensible Selections - FMIA

Receivers might have short shelf lives with teams. In the good ol’ days, maybe like 15 months ago, Amari Cooper’s $20-millon-a-year contract was the gold standard for receivers. DeAndre Hopkins got a two-year bandaid deal in Arizona for a few dollars more in 2020, but $20 million was the long-term target for players … until Christian Kirk (who?) got $18 million a year in free agency from Jacksonville. Then seven wideouts got between $20 million and $30 million a year in the next five weeks ending with the A.J. Brown trade-and-sign deal in Philadelphia on night one of the draft. As one GM told me: “I could see the receiver position becoming like running backs. Get as much out of the receiver in his first contract and then, after four or five years, let him go and draft another one high. There are so many good receivers now, I’m not sure they’re all going to get paid going forward.” Tennessee, for instance, simply swapped one physical 4.5-speed, 225-pound receiver (A.J. Brown) for another (Treylon Burks) and will pray that Burks can be 90 percent the player for the Titans that Brown was. That’s a very big ask. In the end, one team not paying big money to a QB (Philadelphia) could afford Brown, and one team paying a QB (Tennessee) couldn’t. Or calculated that it couldn’t.

Torry Smith says that Carson Wentz was, is, and will continue to be a very good NFL quarterback - Hogs Haven

The entire segment was an impassioned defense from a guy who clearly is in Carson’s corner — the kind of thing we haven’t seen a great deal of recently. Clearly, Torry Smith wanted to counter the noise about Carson Wentz that has come out of Indy of late, and even from Philly last year. While his co-hosts on the show didn’t look as though they were completely sold by Smith’s advocacy, it was an impressive effort. As a fan of Washington football, I hope that something similar to Torry Smith’s good experience with Carson Wentz is what we can expect in 2022 in Washington.

Cowboys’ future is loaded with talent as 9 of their top 10 players will be with the team beyond 2022 - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys have a great roster. We all have our own opinions about just how great it is, but we should all be able to agree that they have a pretty solid list of talent. With a strong foundation of quality drafting, the team has some stars at the top, while many depth players fill out the roster. When you look closely, they got a little bit of everything. Yet for some reason, the team is always under scrutiny about how just how good they are. Lack of postseason success will do that. And considering the team just parted ways with Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, and La’el Collins, it’s easy to understand why many remain skeptical. But the Cowboys stay true to their roster-building process. Players they no longer feel are carrying their weight (or warranting their contract) are sent packing while the team backfills with more affordable options. On the surface, that could seem like it puts the team in dire straits or that it’s just a matter of time when all the talent they’ve acquired in the past fade away as players reach expiring contracts.

SB Nation Reacts: Poll shows Giants fans happy with 2022 draft class - Big Blue View

‘SB Nation Reacts’ has confirmed what our own polling of individual selections had already shown — New York Giants fans are happy with the 2022 NFL Draft class selected by first-year general manager Joe Schoen. In the SB Nation poll, 34 percent gave the Giants’ draft an ‘A’ and 53 percent a ‘B.’

This F1 announcer thought he was talking to Patrick Mahomes. It was really Paolo Banchero - SB Nation

Paolo Banchero is already considered a household name to some sports fans. Banchero has been our No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft class from the very start of the cycle. He maintained that status all year with a tremendous freshman season for Duke, where he helped lead the program to the Final Four in head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last season. Banchero is a lock to be a top-three NBA draft pick in June, but not everyone knows his name yet. Case in point: F1 announcer Martin Brundle thought he was talking to a different star athlete when he interviewed Banchero at the 2022 Miami Grand Prix. Brundle apparently thought he was talking to Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Nope. The fact that Banchero is 6’10 and Mahomes is listed at 6’3 probably should have been a give-away.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Monday- Arrest warrant issued for Earl Thomas + Owners allegedly do bad things - The SB Nation NFL Show

In today’s episode, Earl Thomas is in trouble, Jerry Jones and Daniel Snyder tried to get Roger Goodell fired, and Mark Davis is the subject of an NFL investigation.

