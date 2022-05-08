Eagles News: Jalen Hurts lands in the “you can win with them” QB tier

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2022 NFL quarterback tiers: Here’s where your team’s starter fits among franchise guys, placeholders and more - CBS Sports

Tier 4: You Can Win With Them. 2021: Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Ryan Fitzptrick, Carson Wentz2022: Carr, Cousins, Tannehill, Prescott, Murray, Jameis Winston, Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa. You can reach the playoffs with these guys and a decent supporting cast. But they are not putting a team on their back and keeping it there. They are not going to have historically significant seasons. They will do enough to keep teams paying them quite well, but they will leave you lacking when the stakes get highest.

In Roob’s Observations: How will Eagles QB pursuit affect Hurts? - NBCSP

We can probably all agree that Hurts has to be more accurate in 2022 if he’s going to establish himself as the long-term answer. Hurts completed 61.2 percent of his passes last year, which ranked 21st out of 25 QBs who threw at least 400 passes. The NFL average last year was 64.8 percent. But Hurts would have needed 15 more completions all year to get to 64.8 percent. If he completed another eight on top of that, he’d be at 67 percent, which would have put him 12th in the league. That’s one more completion every 20 attempts. With A.J. Brown instead of Reagor, with a second year in Sirianni’s offense, with the natural growth you expect from a QB in his second year as a starter, that’s a reasonable target. And if he can get there and keep the turnovers down, it will give him a very good shot at locking up the job moving forward.

Eagles reportedly hire Browns national scout - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Cleveland Browns national scout Charles Walls as their new director of player personnel, according to a report from Kimberley A. Martin. The Eagles previously employed two directors of player personnel — Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown — before they were poached away from Philly earlier this year. Cunningham had more of a focus on college scouting while Brown was more involved in pro personnel. Given Walls’ background on the college side, he figures to be a replacement for Cunningham’s old role. Then again, it’s currently unclear if the Eagles plan to hire another director of player personnel to replicate their previous setup or if Walls will take on an expanded role.

Eagles front office changes, NFC East draft grades, rookie minicamp updates - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss Philly’s scouting staff departures, take a look around the division, and offer their takeaways from Friday’s press conferences.

ESPN has a weird beef with the Eagles’ trade up to pick 13 for Jordan Davis - PhillyVoice

Walder’s argument fails to consider any context whatsoever from the Eagles’ point of view. Unless Walder was privy to the Eagles’ draft board, with full knowledge of where the team had Davis rated and at what points in the first round the Eagles felt there were substantial dropoffs in talent, he can’t possibly assert that the difference between 15 and 13 was “almost nothing.” From the Eagles’ perspective, if they had just dug their heels in and hoped Davis or Kyle Hamilton were still there at 15, they ran the rather strong risk of not getting either player. Houston might have just taken Davis or Hamilton at 13, or traded the pick to a different team who took one of those two players instead. And then at 14, it was widely assumed that Davis would have likely been Baltimore’s pick if he were available, and as we saw, they selected Hamilton with Davis gone.

Changes - Iggles Blitz

Opeta has flashed when he got on the field. Nick Sirianni was singing his praises recently. Awosika played well last summer and could be a good backup OG. I like his potential quite a bit. The Eagles added a pair of UDFA OL in Bill Dunkle and Josh Sills. Both remind me of Herbig, in terms of size and ability. Obviously he showed he could play in the NFL and they are complete unknowns, but Herbig isn’t some unreplaceable commodity. Dunkle is the better prospect. Sills is more athletic and more versatile. We’ll see how they play.

2022 NFL Draft class rankings: Chiefs, Jets, Ravens shine brightest - NFL.com

The most notable move GM Howie Roseman made over draft weekend was, undoubtedly, flipping a mid first-rounder and a late third for A.J. Brown. But as the three of you fine human beings who diligently read the intro atop this file already know, these grades are based on draft hauls alone — picks traded for veteran players were not taken into account. And yet, even discounting the enormous impact of that blockbuster trade, the Eagles still landed in the “A” range, thanks to inspired drafting with the three premium picks they made. In the first round, Philadelphia leapfrogged Baltimore to snatch Davis. Wise move, considering everyone and their brothers from other mothers had mocked the 6-foot-6, 341-pound freak show to the Ravens. And with Fletcher Cox re-signed on a one-year deal in Philly, Davis will learn how to bull rush from a man who’s made six Pro Bowls pushing pockets. That’s not the only valuable mentorship set up by this draft haul, either. In Round 2, the Eagles pounced on Jurgens, an athletic pivot who essentially was handpicked by incumbent center Jason Kelce. “The Eagles have been using me to evaluate some of the centers coming out,” Kelce said Friday on Bleacher Report’s live draft coverage. “And of all the guys that I’ve looked at like for the past two to three years, out of all the guys that compare the most to myself, this guy is him.” Should make for a nice transition once Kelce, who pondered retirement before re-signing on a one-year deal, hangs ‘em up. In Round 3, Roseman rescued Dean from a surprising free fall, grabbing the highly decorated linebacker about 40-to-50 picks later than most anticipated he’d be available. Even if reported health issues ultimately cause him to miss significant time in 2022, the man is well worth the 83rd overall pick. After all, he was the alpha dog on that all-time Georgia defense that just rewrote NFL draft record books.

Should the Giants have drafted Nakobe Dean? - Big Blue View

After the Giants selected North Carolina guard Joshua Ezeudu and LSU cornerback CorDale Flott in Round 3, Giants GM Joe Schoen was asked about Dean having still been on the board when the Giants took Flott at 81. “There’s a reason he’s fallen,” Schoen said. As it turned out, Dean had a pectoral injury that he had declined to have surgery on. The Eagles decided to take the chance after selecting Dean’s Georgia teammate, mountainous defensive tackle Jordan Davis, in Round 1. Pre-draft, Dean was ranked as the No. 31 overall prospect on the NFL Mock Draft Database consensus big board. The Giants, thus, had opportunities at picks 43 (Wan’Dale Robinson), 67 (Ezeudu) and 81 (Flott) to select Dean. The Giants, obviously, had interest in adding to their linebacking group. They selected Micah McFadden of Indiana at No. 146 and Darrian Beavers of Cincinnati at No. 182. Dean is a full participant this weekend in the Eagles’ rookie mini-camp. Will Dean and the Eagles make the Giants regret passing on the Georgia linebacker?

Commanders fans feel increasingly better about the Carson Wentz trade - Hogs Haven

At the time, we were curious how Washington fans perceived that argument, and asked the question to readers here on Hogs Haven: As a Washington fan, would you rather have done the Carson Wentz trade or the Matt Ryan trade? The results were surprisingly one-sided as 76% of those surveyed were happier with the trade for Wentz than they would have been to have traded for Matt Ryan. Reading through the comments associated with the poll, it was clear that Hogs Haven readers perceived the 29-year-old Wentz to have higher upside potential than the 37-year-old Matt Ryan, whom many fans perceive as being on the downside of his career — perhaps not very surprising after back-to-back disappointing experiences with older quarterbacks in Alex Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

How Cowboys rookies might help fix weaknesses from ‘21 Wild Card loss - Blogging The Boys

The writing was on the wall for the Cowboys moving on from Connor Williams this offseason, and their lack of attention towards the offensive line in free agency set up the need for a guard as the 24th overall pick. What did come as a slight surprise was taking Tyler Smith, who the Cowboys were happy to see still available, grading him over Kenyon Green and Zion Johnson. In the loss to the 49ers, the Cowboys were taken out of their run game not only by a strong defensive line but the early deficit they fell into. In Dak Prescott’s effort to throw the Cowboys back into the game, he was sacked five times, with Williams failing to pick up a stunt on the first. The Cowboys left guard also had a holding call that erased a big play to CeeDee Lamb, and a false start that led to a punt. What makes the Smith pick even more interesting is that he dealt with his own inconsistencies in pass protection and penalties at Tulsa, but the Cowboys are counting on his upside in the run game to make an impact. Smith is at his best climbing to the second level to dig out linebackers, something the 49ers make very difficult for opposing offensive lines with a freakishly athletic defensive front. It’s not fair to say that Smith would make no impact in this game though, as his move to guard should help the footwork issues on his tape at left tackle. If the Cowboys don’t do better to protect Prescott and spark their run game this offseason, the pick will be deemed a total failure, and Smith is their most important piece to this puzzle.

