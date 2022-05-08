Eagles reportedly hire Browns national scout

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Cleveland Browns national scout Charles Walls as their new director of player personnel, according to a report from Kimberley A. Martin.

The Eagles previously employed two directors of player personnel — Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown — before they were poached away from Philly earlier this year. Cunningham had more of a focus on college scouting while Brown was more involved in pro personnel.

Given Walls’ background on the college side, he figures to be a replacement for Cunningham’s old role. Then again, it’s currently unclear if the Eagles plan to hire another director of player personnel to replicate their previous setup or if Walls will take on an expanded role.

Walls got started in scouting as an intern with the Green Bay Packers in 2013. He worked his way up in Wisconsin until the Browns hired him to be their national scout in 2020. Walls joined Cleveland to team up with former Eagles vice president of football operations and current Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

Listed at the top of the Browns’ college scouting department as their only national scout (all other members are area scouts), it’s clear Walls held a significant role in Cleveland. For what it’s worth, here are the picks the Browns made during his two drafts with the team.

The Eagles have been looking for front office replacements following a number of key departures (including Cunningham and Brown) this offseason. The team will not be stopping with Walls; they still have more hires and/or promotions to make.