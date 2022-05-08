Eagles All-22 Film Review: Jordan Davis will be enormously important to the defense

With the 2022 NFL Draft over, it’s time for some film rooms on this year’s rookie class. I will try and get to all the players and some UDFAs over the next few weeks. There are obviously a million scouting profiles out there so this is just my opinion but I’ve tried to backup basically everything I have said with film clips. I watched a lot of all22 on a number of rookies but I can’t share those clips on my own Twitter accounts (or I risk getting blocked), so I’ve used a few other accounts in here. Lets go!

Strengths

+ Impressive lateral movement and range for a big TD, can shut down outside runs. He is a big time run defender.

Walker creates a lot of stalemates along the LOS, could probably disengage sooner but this is a good rep. Holds his ground and doesn't let the back get outside. Also, Jordan Davis 99 is a dude. pic.twitter.com/OpBj6ObA9I — Rich (@richjmadrid) April 25, 2022

+ Quick feet, moves like a man a lot lighter. The athleticism is out of this world for someone his size.

The way he bends for a big defense tackle is mad. This rush looks like a bigger EDGE defender who is lining up inside in an obvious passing situation! I can't believe some people don't see the potential he has as a pass rusher. pic.twitter.com/Unu0hLwKCD — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 5, 2022

+ Simply enormous frame and strong anchor.

Different view…..and 1 other thing to notice. #Michigan’s LG is listed at 6’6, 325. The LT is 6’7, 310.



They maybe move Jordan Davis a 1/2 yard….maybe. https://t.co/nVh3JaM7p6 pic.twitter.com/HBOGclJvmi — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) January 2, 2022

+ Has real power and will drive lineman back into the quarterback, especially in the rare instance he is not double teamed.

Jordan Davis is going to make Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick better by destroying the pocket. pic.twitter.com/snLSfb9RVg — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) April 29, 2022

Just a few Jordan Davis clips because... Why not? Been watching him a lot since the draft and the power whenever he doesn't get double teamed is so easy to spot. This is the stuff QBs have nightmares about. Just pure strength and power on show, pushing the guard back into the QB pic.twitter.com/rjGRTYZbZl — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 5, 2022

He was basically unblockable with 1 OL this game. Consistently pushed the guard/centre back into the QB and won in the run game a lot too. He will almost certainly have to be double teamed a lot of the time. pic.twitter.com/F4p8MOWpNh — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 5, 2022

Almost none of the plays I've posted show up in the box score but the talent is so evident. The speed, power and first step just jump off the screen when you watch him. pic.twitter.com/F6q3kYNNjI — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 5, 2022

When do you ever see him go backwards when blocked with one individual OL? Even when he doesn't necessarily win immediately he's always pushing the OL backwards it seems pic.twitter.com/CWp2yY5Y4O — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 5, 2022

+ Can ‘stack and shed’ offensive lineman and make them look silly at times. Can throw offensive lineman out of his away with insane strength

#99 Jordan Davis with the stack and shed and making it look casual pic.twitter.com/RIK0ynwCWO — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 12, 2022

Jordan Davis stacking and peeking inside. Forces the RB to bounce the run late towards other Georgia defenders. pic.twitter.com/Y7kHXZZu9U — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 12, 2022

+ Does he ever miss a tackle? When he gets his hands on you, it seems to be over.

Just manhandling the LG on this run play. Easily pushes him back, has his eyes on the back, then just completely stops the back from gaining any extra yards due to his strength. He's a top level run defender. pic.twitter.com/i0OwlYuBwp — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 5, 2022

Another underrated part of his game is his strength when tackling. Does he ever miss a tackle? I didn't see any. When he gets his hands on a RB they seem to go down and they rarely fall forward for extra yards pic.twitter.com/Ed5OonB9J4 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 5, 2022

+ Has an absurd ability to shoot through gaps when not asked to 2gap considering his size.

That first step and ability to burst through the gap is pretty absurd considering a player his size. If he's not held back here there's a good chance he hits the QB in less than 2.5 seconds. pic.twitter.com/zLZS11GTG4 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 5, 2022

Look at the quickness to shoot the gap when he has the chance to!! Get this man on 3rd and long sometimes and just let me see what he can do! When he's not playing 2 gaps the quickness to shoot through a gap is absurd... pic.twitter.com/uXayqrH7fe — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 5, 2022

Seriously, look at what happens when he's told to ignore 2 gap responsibilities and just get upfield quickly. Just look at the first step explosiveness and power! pic.twitter.com/QrCWAi9o6I — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 5, 2022

He doesn't make the tackle here but I am almost certain they are reading the EDGE defender but they end up reading Davis because he's so quick to beat the OL he appears unblocked lol pic.twitter.com/KKSHJd3HWi — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 5, 2022

+ Believe it or not, he can actually chase down QBs when they try and make plays out of structure.

The strength to toss the OL is impressive enough... But look at how he moves when chasing down the QB! He looks like a giant EDGE defender! pic.twitter.com/4PxVoKy1bQ — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 5, 2022

Weaknesses

FYI - A lot of the weaknesses are very hard to show on film because they aren’t to do with what he did on the field, but more to do with what we didn’t see.

- His biggest weakness is conditioning and whether he can handle more snaps. We all know by now he only played 38% of the snaps last season and we obviously need him to play more.

- Limited pass rush moves, didn’t get the chance to see him ignore responsibilities and get after the quarterback on 3rd down.

- Doesn’t get as much of a consistent interior push as you would expect from a man his size. Plays high and loses the leverage battle at times.

Any concerns except the obvious (lack of snaps/3rd down)... I noticed he plays too high at times and when he loses leverage you can see him pushed back. His anchor is normally pretty strong unless he plays high though. pic.twitter.com/dmw10vrejv — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 5, 2022

Overall

Jordan Davis is an absolutely fascinating player to watch and project moving forward. You all know how athletic he is and how good the measurables are, we won’t get into that here. I just want to focus on the tape and what I saw from him.

Those who criticise him and call him an early down run defender early are absolutely right. He simply did not get the chance to play on 3rd down consistently which is when you can ignore gap responsibilities in the run game and really get after the quarterback. He just did not get the chance to do this. Whether that is because he can’t do it, or because he can’t play that many snaps due to a fitness issue, I do not know. However, from his tape, I find it impossible to believe that someone with his first step and power cannot contribute on pass rushing situations moving forward.

Jordan Davis will be enormously (literally) important to the Eagles defense moving forward. We know that Gannon wants to play with 2-high safeties a lot and we know this means lighter boxes and this will lead to the offense running the ball. Therefore, having a base DT who can play a role in stopping the run is so so important in the modern NFL. Even if Jordan Davis never does develop his pass rushing and does just play on early downs, he could still be absolutely vital to the Eagles moving forward.

I think Davis is going to walk into the NFL as a very good starter on early downs. I don’t think it will take too long before Davis is seen as an elite early down run defender. He isn’t the finished project and does need some coaching but the talent jumps out on film and you clearly see elite traits from him, in terms of the quickness and power of a man that size.

In terms of projecting him moving forward, I do think he will have the chance to play on 3rd down as he progresses throughout his career. I think he will have the strength and quickness to take on offensive guards and I think teams will instantly want to double-team him which will help free up the other defensive tackles and give the EDGE defenders one on ones on the outside.

Davis is one of the most exciting defensive lineman to come into the league for a few years and I am excited to watch him develop for the Eagles. I do think there are some legitimate concerns about him as a player, especially his lack of playing time and whether he can physically handle more snaps, but the upside is sky high.