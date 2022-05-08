 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Jordan Davis will be enormously important to the defense

A closer look at Philadelphia’s first-round pick.

By Jonny Page
/ new
Texas A&amp;M v Georgia Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With the 2022 NFL Draft over, it’s time for some film rooms on this year’s rookie class. I will try and get to all the players and some UDFAs over the next few weeks. There are obviously a million scouting profiles out there so this is just my opinion but I’ve tried to backup basically everything I have said with film clips. I watched a lot of all22 on a number of rookies but I can’t share those clips on my own Twitter accounts (or I risk getting blocked), so I’ve used a few other accounts in here. Lets go!

Strengths

+ Impressive lateral movement and range for a big TD, can shut down outside runs. He is a big time run defender.

+ Quick feet, moves like a man a lot lighter. The athleticism is out of this world for someone his size.

+ Simply enormous frame and strong anchor.

+ Has real power and will drive lineman back into the quarterback, especially in the rare instance he is not double teamed.

+ Can ‘stack and shed’ offensive lineman and make them look silly at times. Can throw offensive lineman out of his away with insane strength

+ Does he ever miss a tackle? When he gets his hands on you, it seems to be over.

+ Has an absurd ability to shoot through gaps when not asked to 2gap considering his size.

+ Believe it or not, he can actually chase down QBs when they try and make plays out of structure.

Weaknesses

FYI - A lot of the weaknesses are very hard to show on film because they aren’t to do with what he did on the field, but more to do with what we didn’t see.

- His biggest weakness is conditioning and whether he can handle more snaps. We all know by now he only played 38% of the snaps last season and we obviously need him to play more.

- Limited pass rush moves, didn’t get the chance to see him ignore responsibilities and get after the quarterback on 3rd down.

- Doesn’t get as much of a consistent interior push as you would expect from a man his size. Plays high and loses the leverage battle at times.

Overall

Jordan Davis is an absolutely fascinating player to watch and project moving forward. You all know how athletic he is and how good the measurables are, we won’t get into that here. I just want to focus on the tape and what I saw from him.

Those who criticise him and call him an early down run defender early are absolutely right. He simply did not get the chance to play on 3rd down consistently which is when you can ignore gap responsibilities in the run game and really get after the quarterback. He just did not get the chance to do this. Whether that is because he can’t do it, or because he can’t play that many snaps due to a fitness issue, I do not know. However, from his tape, I find it impossible to believe that someone with his first step and power cannot contribute on pass rushing situations moving forward.

Jordan Davis will be enormously (literally) important to the Eagles defense moving forward. We know that Gannon wants to play with 2-high safeties a lot and we know this means lighter boxes and this will lead to the offense running the ball. Therefore, having a base DT who can play a role in stopping the run is so so important in the modern NFL. Even if Jordan Davis never does develop his pass rushing and does just play on early downs, he could still be absolutely vital to the Eagles moving forward.

I think Davis is going to walk into the NFL as a very good starter on early downs. I don’t think it will take too long before Davis is seen as an elite early down run defender. He isn’t the finished project and does need some coaching but the talent jumps out on film and you clearly see elite traits from him, in terms of the quickness and power of a man that size.

In terms of projecting him moving forward, I do think he will have the chance to play on 3rd down as he progresses throughout his career. I think he will have the strength and quickness to take on offensive guards and I think teams will instantly want to double-team him which will help free up the other defensive tackles and give the EDGE defenders one on ones on the outside.

Davis is one of the most exciting defensive lineman to come into the league for a few years and I am excited to watch him develop for the Eagles. I do think there are some legitimate concerns about him as a player, especially his lack of playing time and whether he can physically handle more snaps, but the upside is sky high.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...