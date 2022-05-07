Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL Draft: Biggest Takeaways From Those in Front Offices Around the League - SI

3) Re: A.J. Brown … Part of what the Eagles liked in him was his positional versatility, and that he reminded them of what they had in Alshon Jeffery on their Super Bowl team. In fact, as the Philly brass saw it, Brown looked like Jeffery when he was playing on the outside and Anquan Boldin when he lined up in the slot.

Eagles officially sign 12 UDFAs, invite 19 tryout players to rookie minicamp - BGN

Josh Jobe was not able to participate in Friday’s minicamp practice. He had surgery for a turf toe injury in December. One can only wonder if that contributed him to going undrafted. With the Eagles unsettled at CB2, there’s a path to him making a case for a roster spot.

Who did each of the Eagles’ rookie draft picks pattern their games after? - PhillyVoice

DT Jordan Davis. “I used to look at Fletch when I was little. Fletch been playing since I started paying attention to football. It’s definitely nice to be in the same locker room as him, and get knowledge. I know I’ll be in good hands. I’m not really one for comparisons because everyone is different, but I try to bring a little influence from time to time and add a little knowledge to my book.”

Georgia’s Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis can transform Philadelphia Eagles’ defense - ESPN

He has a chance to be the biggest steal of the draft. According to ESPN’s Draft Day Predictor, there was only a 2% chance Dean would last to No. 83. Medical concerns about his pectoral muscle and knee were largely behind the slide. Roseman did not echo those concerns, however, and said Dean would be on the field when rookie camp begins this weekend.

2022 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round - NFL.com

I projected the Eagles would trade up for Jordan Davis, because of his ridiculous athleticism at 341 pounds (his 4.78-second 40-yard dash bested some players weighing 100 pounds less), and because Philly gave up 18 rushing touchdowns in 2021 — and that’s exactly what they did, moving into No. 13 to draft him on Thursday. Tackles and sacks don’t capture Davis’ full impact; he controls the line of scrimmage by setting aside single blocks and anchoring against doubles. That will not only make running between the B-gaps difficult for the Eagles’ opponents, but it will also free up veteran tackle Fletcher Cox and the team’s linebackers to make plays.

Smiles all around as Georgia duo reunites with Eagles - NBCSP

Not even the rain could dampen the mood. As Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean neared the Eagles’ indoor practice facility, the two former and current teammates walked side-by-side with matching smiles. When Davis got within earshot of the bubble, he grew a grin and began to belt out the chorus of Kanye West’s “All Falls Down,” which was blaring from inside. What a moment. What a vibe.

Jets Claim Nate Herbig Off Waivers From the Eagles - Gang Green Nation

The Jets have a high waiver claim during the offseason. When players with less than four years of NFL experienced are cut, the other 31 teams have a chance to claim that player and absorb his contract. If multiple teams claim a player, the team with the highest claim gets him. During the offseason, the order on claims is the same as the order in the NFL Draft, giving the Jets the fourth highest in the entire NFL. No team builds its core around waiver wire claims, but they can help bolster a team’s depth and talent levels. In Joe Douglas’ three years, he has made several good waiver claims, landing John Franklin-Myers, Braxton Berrios, and Quincy Williams. The team surely hopes Herbig will be the next player on this list.

NFL trends in the draft and free agency, and how the Cowboys are missing out - Blogging The Boys

The Eagles got a rising starting receiver that the Cowboys now have to face twice a year, and the Titans used the extra first-round pick to nab Treylon Burks, who is a much cheaper option. It could easily turn into a win-win deal. The comments Breer made about the role the relationship between the two GMs played in getting this done completely off the radar is important for Dallas. There have been reports that the Jones family is held in low regard around the league. They come across as arrogant and thinking they are the smartest guys in the room. They throw their weight around as the most financially successful and influential franchise in a way that angers others. Add that to their well-documented inability to keep their mouths shut about what they are planning to do and there is basically no chance they could pull off something like this in secret. Another disturbing thing from the article was a trend where the Cowboys to have taken the wrong approach.

Big Blue View mailbag: Draft results bring new batch of questions - Big Blue View

Lots of analysts questioned some of the Day 2 and Day 3 choices Schoen made in the immediate aftermath of the draft. I know that analytics charts looking at where players were on pre-draft big board hate the value the Giants got with their picks. If Thibodeaux and Neal are stars for the next six to eight years, no one is really going to care about the rest of the draft. As for the rest of that draft, though, I really don’t care what the charts say, or what the consensus big boards think. Schoen had a plan — collect picks, get more at-bats, find players who fit what the coaching staff needs at as many positions as possible. I think he executed it beautifully. Now, did he pick all the right players? Probably not. No GM ever does. If half of the players are selected are valuable to the Giants throughout the lives of their rookie contracts, that’s probably a good batting average. Schoen and the Giants identified players they were interested in. They took Wan’Dale Robinson earlier than Mel Kiper would have. Big deal. They studied him, I would guess waaaaay more than any media draft analyst did. They knew exactly why they wanted him and how they would use him.

Most Washington Commanders fans expect Sam Howell to be a career backup in the NFL - Hogs Haven

So, maybe the 5th round wasn’t a ‘steal’ after all...

NFL Reacts #39: Best Rookie Landing Spots, and Washington Commander Chase Young - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Stephen Serda, Kate Magdziuk, and Justis Mosqueda are going through the best rookie landing spots for the upcoming fantasy football season. The rookie quarterback class doesn’t have much high-end fantasy upside–but the running back class did find a couple of really intriguing landing spots. The wide receiver class has plenty of day 1 talent–but the top projected fantasy producers might surprise you. Our friend Rob “Stats” Guerrera finishes things up by chatting with Washington Commander’s star pass rusher Chase Young.

