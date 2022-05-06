Eagles executive Tom Donahoe reportedly leaving the team

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offseason of big front office changes continues.

Senior football advisor Tom Donahoe is leaving the team, according to a report from Jeff McLane. McLane notes that Donahoe’s contract was set to expire and he decided it was time to move on.

Donahoe, 75, has largely operated quietly to the public since joining the team during the 2012 offseason. At times, the Eagles leaned heavily on the former Buffalo Bills president/general manager’s guidance. Including leading up to their Super Bowl success in 2017. Donahoe is notably listed second under only vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl in the Eagles’ scouting department.

Donahoe and Weidl have a relationship that dates back to Weidl getting his start as an intern with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Given this development AND the dismissal of Casey Weidl (Andy’s younger brother), one might wonder if this action points to Andy indeed getting the Steelers’ GM job and taking Eagles front office members with him.

For now, though, that’s just speculation. It might not be about that at all.

Regardless, Donahoe is heading out the door. And that’s not exactly a surprise considering how, last year at this time, McLane reported that Donahoe had “become increasingly despondent over personnel decisions and could be eyeing retirement as a result.”

Donahoe’s frustration was unforgettably on display during the 2021 NFL Draft. The video of him reluctantly fist-bumping Howie Roseman after the Milton Williams pick went viral.

To recap, here’s a list of the Eagles’ offseason front office departures thus far:

Senior football advisor Tom Donahoe

Director of player personnel Brandon Brown

Director of player personnel Ian Cunningham

Vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche

Director of scouting operations Casey Weidl

Player personnel executive T.J. McCreight

Southwest area scout Shawn Heinlen

Scouting assistant Evan Pritt

Again, we’re still waiting to see if Weidl is going to be added to this list. Whether he is or not, the Eagles have some work to do when it comes to restocking the pipeline. The good news is they should be an attractive destination given how 1) they have multiple openings and 2) other teams have been keen on hiring Philly front office members. The bad news is the Eagles are seeing some valued contributors heading out the door it’s possible their replacements will be downgrades.

Then again, the Eagles are interviewing some intriguing candidates thus far.