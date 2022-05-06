Eagles officially sign 12 UDFAs, invite 19 tryout players to rookie minicamp

Word of the Eagles’ undrafted rookie free agent signings began to leak shortly after the 2022 NFL Draft last weekend but now we finally have official confirmation. The team announce they signed 12 UDFAs ahead of their rookie minicamp. Here’s the entire list in order of CBS Sports pre-draft prospect rankings:

Alabama CB Josh Jobe (85th)

Nevada QB Carson Strong (118th)

Clemson CB Mario Goodrich (135th)

Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks (173rd)

Idaho DT Noah Elliss (276th)

Middle Tennessee State S Reed Blankenship (291st)

Oklahoma State OL Josh Sills (301st)

San Diego State OL William Dunkle (389th)

Utah WR/RS Britain Covey (428th)

Western Michigan LB Ali Fayad (unranked)

Duke CB Josh Blackwell (unranked)

Miami OL Jarrid Williams (unranked)

Let’s take a look at their scouting reports.

CB JOSH JOBE

Jobe was not able to participate in Friday’s minicamp practice. He had surgery for a turf toe injury in December. One can only wonder if that contributed him to going undrafted. With the Eagles unsettled at CB2, there’s a path to him making a case for a roster spot.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Jobe looks the part as a well-built, long-armed perimeter cornerback, but a disappointing senior season ended up leaving scouts with more questions than answers. Jobe’s tight hips and below-average pattern-matching attributes limit his chances for success in press man. Below-average instincts might keep him from becoming a playmaker in zone. He’s likely to be pegged as a Cover 2 cornerback, but a move to safety might give Jobe his best chance for future success. Draft Projection: Round 4

QB CARSON STRONG

Strong figures to compete with Reid Sinnett for a roster spot as QB3. If Gardner Minshew gets traded, Strong could push for the QB2 role.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

“Touch-or-torch” pocket passer with rare blend of power and finesse to turn low percentage throws into completions. His surgically repaired right knee might hinder the sturdiness of his throwing base, but Strong still throws with velocity, accuracy and touch either on or off-platform. He has the talent to attack any coverage and all areas of the field. Nonchalant eye discipline and a gunslinger mentality means he’s likely to see additional air traffic and turnovers as he transitions from Nevada’s Air Raid offense. Scouts rave about his leadership and “killer instinct.” He clearly has first-round talent, but long-term durability concerns surrounding his knee could force teams to take a more cautious approach with his projection and draft slotting. Draft Projection: Rounds 4-5

CB MARIO GOODRICH

Not unlike Jobe, Goodrich has a path to making the roster with the Eagles being unsettled at cornerback.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Goodrich had a long wait to get his shot but was ready when it finally came for him. He has size and plays a physical brand of coverage but might be tethered to a zone scheme due to a lack of desired chase speed. He has some recognition talent, allowing for decent head starts to squeeze routes in his area. He also has the length to help play the passing lanes, but he’s more likely to tackle the catch than play the football. He’s reliable against the run and has classic Cover 2 traits, but Goodrich might receive some consideration as a backup safety. Draft projection: Priority free agent

RB KENNEDY BROOKS

Can Brooks find a way to crack the Eagles’ running back rotation? Not impossible. Might at least be a practice squad consideration.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Brooks will be knocked for a lack of suddenness and explosiveness, but may end up becoming a more effective NFL runner than evaluators expect. He’s a tempo-based runner with an ability to switch gears inside the run when needed. He has adequate size and vision but really impresses with his ability to maintain space from defenders as the run progresses. He’s not a home run hitter or a physical finisher and is unlikely to offer much third down value. Brooks’ smooth, subtle running style can be taken for granted, but is perfect for outside zone teams looking to add competition. He’s an RB2 with upside. Draft Projection: Rounds 6-7

DT NOAH ELLISS

Noah Elliss: A poor man’s Jordan Davis. He’s a very big nose tackle but obviously nowhere as near athletic as Philly’s first-round pick. Will compete for a backup DT spot, probably more likely to make the practice squad.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Imposing space-eater with flashes of physical dominance against a level of competition that hasn’t fully tested him. Elliss was a heralded prospect out of high school and began his career at Mississippi State before transferring to Idaho, where his dad (former Detroit Lion Luther Elliss) coached him up on the defensive line. He has the physical tools and power to make a living as a two-gapping, odd-front nose guard but will need to improve his technique and footwork to become a true tree stump in the middle against the run. Ellis has Day 3 potential with starting upside, but weight management will be very important for him. Draft Projection: Round 7-Priority free agent

S REED BLANKENSHIP

Blankenship has a path to making the Eagles’ roster given their current lack of talent and depth at safety.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Versatile safety with adequate size and good athleticism. Blankenship is a team leader who is aggressive and heavily experienced in a defense that required his versatility. He’s ready and willing in run support but has a problem with tackle angles that causes too many misses from a variety of locations around the field. He’s athletic and his route recognition is good when he’s playing from up top; however, he lacks top-end speed to stay with downfield assignments. He will need to shine on special teams to improve his chances of making it in the league. Draft Projection: Priority free agent

Reed Blankenship is a FS prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 8.02 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 173 out of 869 FS from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/zV7Sh2e2zf #RAS via https://t.co/2DfFuEqgGg pic.twitter.com/6g85ydgZRF — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022

OL JOSH SILLS

The Eagles have a lot of interior OL bodies so the numbers are working against Sills. But maybe he can make the practice squad.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Bruising run blocker with the body type and power that should be enticing for offensive line coaches. Sills has been a full-time starter at both West Virginia and Oklahoma State and possesses above-average talent for knocking people around and opening up pathways in the running game. He doesn’t always get to his blocks with the best timing or positioning but often gets the job done regardless. Sills needs to play with much better awareness and range in pass protection or it could remain an exploitable area of his game. The traits and run-blocking talent should give him a shot to become an eventual starter as a Day 3 selection. Draft Projection: Round 6

Josh Sills is a OG prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.91 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 273 out of 1301 OG from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/dgWDYIIGXp #RAS via https://t.co/2DfFuEqgGg pic.twitter.com/YmjzJs2bqW — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022

OL WILLIAM DUNKLE

The Eagles have a lot of interior OL bodies so the numbers are working against Dunkle. But maybe he can make the practice squad.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Aggressive guard with broad, powerful frame but limited upside. Dunkle lacks the desired range as a run blocker and in his pass sets. He has decent knock-back pop in the early stages of the block but struggles to close the distance and consistently stay connected as a man blocker. Pass protection might be a bigger concern due to imbalance when asked to mirror counters and control the air space from gap to gap. Athletic opponents will cause him to struggle, but his size, strength and toughness give him a shot to find future starting reps even though his grade and tape is more in line with a backup role. Draft projection: Round 5

WR BRITAIN COVEY

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Can’t believe Covey wasn’t coveted more by the New England Patriots. Shifty, small receiver who will get a chance to show what he can do in the slot and as a returner. Might be able to stick on the roster if he can demonstrate legitimate special teams value.

Covey’s size and age will work against him, but he plays bigger than he measures. He’s a talented punt returner who can make plays as a receiver after the catch, as well. He’s a choppy route-runner and fails to generate above-average separation but he was more consistent and productive as the 2021 season wore on. His scrappiness and talent as a return man could give him an outside shot to compete for a roster spot. Draft Projection: Priority free agent

Britain Covey is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 5.88 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1150 out of 2786 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/FImHmOXBDK #RAS via https://t.co/2DfFuEqgGg pic.twitter.com/IlSkGOKjM1 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022

LB ALI FAYAD

Fayad will compete for a depth SAM linebacker role. He’s a long shot.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Fayad’s below-average size, length and athletic testing will hurt his draft chances, as will his inability to play with functional power at the point of attack. However, ignoring his sack/pressure production might be a mistake, as his rush IQ and skill level look worthy of consideration. If Fayad is to make a roster, it will likely be as an odd-front, designated pass rusher. Draft Projection: Priority free agent

Ali Fayad is a DE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 4.35 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 808 out of 1428 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/3gSMDhpUZd #RAS pic.twitter.com/6sh7xTCjaa — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 25, 2022

CB JOSH BLACKWELL

Blackwell is one of many young Eagles DBs. He’s fighting an uphill battle.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline:

Blackwell looked like a legitimate next-level prospect early in his Duke career, but he was very inconsistent as a senior in 2021. He possesses the size and speed and previously showed enough ball skills to get consideration as a dime back on Sundays. Nevertheless, Blackwell must get his game back together and be more focused on the field.

Josh Blackwell is a CB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 8.25 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 352 out of 2001 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/MWMrPl7aLx #RAS #Eagles https://t.co/2q12MtRGFL pic.twitter.com/MOKUyoa6wQ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2022

OL JARRID WILLIAMS

Williams faces an uphill battle to make the roster.

State Of The U’s Jake Marcus:

William’s story is really a good one to root for and teams can always use big bodies like his, at least as a depth option on offensive lines that experience a lot of attrition. However, Williams lacks natural athleticism/ability and will be a developmental project in refining his skill set. He projects as an undrafted free agent, where he eventually hopes to carve out a right tackle or possible interior lineman spot a la Ereck Flowers.

Jarrid Williams is a OT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.63 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 289 out of 1215 OT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/PBmnWjjrnQ #RAS via https://t.co/2DfFuEqgGg pic.twitter.com/iwpIEKl0uF — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022

JERSEY NUMBER ANALYTICS

Alabama CB Josh Jobe - No. 38

Nevada QB Carson Strong - No. 8

Clemson CB Mario Goodrich - No. 24

Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks - No. 49

Idaho DT Noah Elliss - No. 61

Middle Tennessee State S Reed Blankenship - No. 46

Oklahoma State OL Josh Sills - No. 61

San Diego State OL William Dunkle - No. 73

Utah WR/RS Britain Covey - No. 41

Western Michigan LB Ali Fayad - No. 59

Duke CB Josh Blackwell - No. 39

Miami OL Jarrid Williams - No. 66

No. 8 is what Clayton Thorson wore. Bad vibes for Strong.

Goodrich getting No. 24 is a steal for him. That was Darius Slay’s number before he switched to No. 2. Stock up. Also, perhaps noteworthy the team gave out Jordan Howard’s number? They’ve had a history of saving jersey numbers for post-draft re-signings.

Oof. No. 49 is a tough look for Brooks. Ditto for Covey in No. 41.

No. 59 is an irresponsibly good number for a long shot like Fayad. Maybe it’ll power him.

TRYOUT PLAYERS

The Eagles are giving a number of guys a look in rookie minicamp. Based on historical precedent, they’ll sign one or two at most.

Towson RB Jerry Howard

Valparaiso RB Robert Washington

Tarleton State WR Tariq Bitson

Yale WR Melvin Rouse

Fresno State WR Keric Wheatfall

Northwestern Oklahoma State WR Gavin Garner

Florida International WR Bryce Singleton

Albany WR Juwan Green

Penn State TE John Harrar

South Carolina LB Damani Staley

Harvard LB Jordan Hill

Toledo LB Tuzar Skipper

Oregon DB Jordan Happle

South Carolina DB Jaylan Foster

Montana DB Omar Hicks Onu

Georgia Tech DB Tobias Oliver

Mississippi DB Jacob Springer

Princeton DB Delan Stallworth

South Carolina DB Carlins Platel

NOTES:

Would be funny if the Eagles ended up signing Jerry Howard. A new running back named J. Howard. There was actually a report out there prior to Howard being listed as a tryout that he signed with the team ... so maybe he will be coming on board? We’ll see.

Harrar played basketball at Penn State. The 6’9”, 240 pounder last played football in high school with experience at both tight end and defensive end. Interesting tryout.

Damani Staley is the son of Duce Staley.

Skipper has some NFL experience under his belt with two starts in 10 games played. Some veteran free agents will participate in rookie minicamps to help get their names back out there. Green also has some NFL experience after spending time with the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions after originally signing as a UDFA in 2020.

Some Ivy league representation here with Yale, Harvard, and Princeton in the house. Had EJ Perry not backed out, they also would’ve had a Brown alumnus.

Very important: the abbreviation for Northwestern Oklahoma State is NWOSU. That’s the last name of the former Chargers and current Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

RETURNING EAGLES PLAYERS AT ROOKIE MINICAMP