Eagles announce rookie jersey numbers for 2022 NFL Draft class

UPDATE: The Eagles naturally announced jersey numbers for all five picks from the 2022 NFL Draft as I was writing an article mostly about Nakobe Dean’s number. Here are the numbers for the five picks:

DT Jordan Davis - No. 90

C Cam Jurgens - No. 51

LB Nakobe Dean - No. 17

LB Kyron Johnson - No. 58

TE Grant Calcaterra - No. 47

We’ve already offered thoughts on Davis, Dean, and Calcaterra (see below).

We’ll add here that No. 51 definitely feels like a pure center number, which is appropriate given Jurgens’ lack of positional versatility (thus far, at least). Landon Dickerson had to wear No. 51 last offseason before being able to switch to No. 69.

Johnson getting No. 58 is a pretty good get for a sixth-round pick. It was last worn by Genard Avery playing in the SAM role, so it’ll stay in that position. One would hope Johnson will be better than Avery. Ideally closer to a previous No. 58 in Trent Cole.

We’ve yet to see the Philadelphia Eagles officially announce jersey numbers for all their 2022 NFL Draft picks and undrafted rookie free agent signings. It’s at that point we’ll be able to break out BGN Radio’s #JerseyNumberAnalytics podcast, the most highly-anticipated show of the year.

In the meantime, we do know what some of the Eagles’ rookies will be wearing.

Jordan Davis was holding a No. 90 jersey during his initial press conference at the NovaCare Complex last week. That’s a new look for him since he couldn’t go with the No. 99 he wore at Georgia.

His teammate, however, WILL be able to carry over his college number. Speaking during his Eagles rookie minicamp press conference on Friday afternoon, Nakobe Dean revealed he’ll be wearing the No. 17 jersey in Philly.

Dean is the first Eagles defender to wear No. 17 since Taft Reed, a defensive back and returner, did so in 1967. It was obviously largely unavailable to linebackers until the NFL loosened their jersey number restrictions last year.

In a vacuum, don’t love a linebacker wearing No. 17. But given how Dean thrived with that number in college, well, it’s more acceptable. Still a little weird to be reminded of Alshon Jeffery’s old number while watching Dean line up in the middle of the defense.

On a side note, Dean getting No. 17 means third-string quarterback Reid Sinnett has to change his number again. Sinnett took No. 7 over after Joe Flacco was traded last season. Then he switched to No. 17 with Haason Reddick wanting his old college number back. Sinnett is now in No. 13, the first full-time Eagles quarterback to EVER wear that.

In other Eagles jersey number news, Grant Calcaterra said he’ll be wearing No. 47 but hopes to be able to change to a different number in the future. Jack Stoll wore No. 47 with the Eagles last offseason before being able to upgrade to No. 89 when the regular season rolled around. It remains very silly that the Eagles haven’t given out No. 87 since Brent Celek retired after the 2017 season.

Back to Calcaterra, I actually think No. 47 is a solid look for an undersized, pass-catching tight end. And that’s what he is at 6’3” (27th percentile height), 241 pounds (8th percentile weight). The look worked for Trey Burton for multiple seasons before he ultimately switched to No. 88.