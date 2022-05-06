Eagles officially sign 4 of 5 five picks from the 2022 NFL Draft [UPDATE]

UPDATE: The Eagles officially signed Nakobe Dean to his rookie contract on Monday, May 16. That leaves second-round pick Cam Jurgens as the only unsigned pick. It should only be a matter of time until he puts pen to paper to round out Philly’s 2022 draft class.

ORIGINAL STORY PUBLISHED ON MAY 6 BELOW.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed three of their five picks from the 2022 NFL Draft to their rookie contracts, according to an official team announcement.

Jordan Davis, Kyron Johnson, and Grant Calcaterra all put pen to paper while attending Eagles rookie minicamp at the NovaCare Complex.

Thanks to the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, rookie contracts are typically pretty straightforward. There isn’t much negotiating taking place since the deals are tied to draft slots.

Contracts breakdowns via Over The Cap:

JORDAN DAVIS

Since Davis was a first-round pick, there’s also a fifth-year team option in his contract. The way fifth-year options work changed with the latest CBA. Over The Cap offers a detailed explanation:

Basic: Players who do not meet any of the requirements below will be eligible for a fifth year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 25th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons. Playtime: These players will be eligible for a fifth year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 20th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons, provided that their snap counts over their first three seasons meet one of the following three criteria: 1) 75% or greater in two of their first three seasons 2) an average of 75% or greater over all three seasons 3) 50% or greater over all three seasons One Pro Bowl: Players who are named to exactly one Pro Bowl on the original ballot (not as an alternate) will be eligible for a fifth year base salary equal to the transition tender at their position. Multiple Pro Bowls: Players who are named to two or three Pro Bowls on the original ballot (not as an alternate) will be eligible for a fifth year base salary equal to the franchise tender at their position. Upon being exercised, the fifth year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player’s fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so.

CAM JURGENS

NAKOBE DEAN

KYRON JOHNSON

GRANT CALCATERRA