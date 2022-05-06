Nate Herbig reunited with Joe Douglas on the Jets

Nate Herbig didn’t last very long on the waiver wire.

With the fourth-highest spot in the claiming order (which mirrors the 2022 NFL Draft order), the New York Jets acquired former Philadelphia Eagles interior offensive lineman Nate Herbig.

News of the Eagles parting ways with Herbig emerged earlier this week but the team didn’t officially cut him until Wednesday. Perhaps the Birds were holding out hope that some team would swoop in at the last minute to trade for him. But that clearly didn’t work out.

Herbig is reunited with former Eagles vice president of player personnel and current Jets general manager Joe Douglas in North Jersey. The two briefly overlapped in Philly after Herbig signed with the Birds as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. Herbig figures to compete for a backup guard/center role with the Jets, essentially reprising his role with the Eagles.

The Birds clearly found Herbig expendable after selecting Cam Jurgens in the 2022 NFL Draft. This despite offering him a $2.4 million restricted free agent tender earlier this offseason. They’ll wish Herbig well after being a solid backup option for them.