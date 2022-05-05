New candidates to join the Eagles’ front office emerge

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting to work on adding more front office talent to their ranks following a number of significant offseason departures.

The Birds already lost vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche, director of player personnel Ian Cunningham, and director of player personnel Brandon Brown. They’re still in jeopardy of losing vice president of player personnel to the Pittsburgh Steelers as well.

With multiple openings to fill, here are some of the names being linked to Philly.

BRANDON HUNT

Hunt is interviewing for a “high ranking front office job” in Philly this weekend, according to Geoff Mosher. Hunt is the Steelers’ pro scouting coordinator, a position he’s held since joining the team full-time in 2010. The Eagles previously interviewed him for a role in their organization during the 2016 offseason.

Hunt also interviewed for the Las Vegas Raiders GM job earlier this offseason. He’s believed to be a candidate to replace retiring Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, so it’s possible he stays in Pittsburgh.

JIM NAGY

Nagy interviewed for a position with the Eagles earlier this week, according to Albert Breer. You may be familiar with Nagy from his role as the executive director of the Senior Bowl. Prior to running the nation’s most prominent college all-star game, Nagy worked in scouting for Washington, the New England Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Seattle Seahawks. Over the span of his 18 years in NFL front offices, Nagy was part of six Super Bowl appearances and four Super Bowl wins.

MOROCCO BROWN

There isn’t yet word of Brown interviewing with the Eagles but Mosher says he is on the team’s radar. Brown is the Indianapolis Colts’ director of college scouting. He was interviewed for GM openings in Pittsburgh and Chicago earlier this year. The Eagles previously showed interest in Brown during the 2016 offseason.

RAN CARTHON

Carthon is another name on the Eagles’ radar, according to Mosher. Carthon played in the NFL for a few years before retiring and joining the Atlanta Falcons as a pro scout. He served as the Rams’ director of player personnel from 2012 through 2016 before landing in his current role as the San Francisco 49ers’ director of pro personnel. The Steelers interviewed Carthon for their GM opening earlier this year. (Seeing a theme here?)

The Eagles should be able to land some intriguing candidate if the applicants are paying attention to how Philly’s front office is getting poached.