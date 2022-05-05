Eagles News: Philadelphia’s top UDFA to watch

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Best UDFA fits, including Justyn Ross: One player to watch for every NFL team - The Athletic

Philadelphia Eagles: Britain Covey, WR (Utah). The Eagles brought in a lot of talent in their UDFA class (CB Mario Goodrich, CB Josh Jobe, QB Carson Strong, DT Noah Ellis), but my favorite here is the old guy. Covey, 25, was a Freshman All-American at Utah in 2015. With a knee injury and two religious mission years in between, he finished with 184 catches and five punt or kickoff return TDs at Utah. He’s tiny (5-8, 169), but his agility is real.

Among the undrafted free agents signed by the Eagles who I’m anxious to see is Britain Covey. When Utah was on television I’d tune in just to watch him return kickoffs and punts. He was absolutely electric. I can’t wait to see how his skills translate to the NFL. — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) May 3, 2022

Eagles reportedly fire Casey Weidl - BGN

McLane said it’s unclear why the Eagles fired Casey, who originally joined Philly alongside his brother in 2016. Casey was hired as a college scouting coordinator before being promoted to pro personnel coordinator in 2018. He was then bumped up to his director title in 2019. It’s common practice for teams to reshape their scouting departments following the NFL Draft each year. On that note, the Eagles figure to be soon looking to add more front office talent. This after having Catherine Raîche, Ian Cunningham, and Brandon Brown poached away this offseason. And now the Eagles opening up another spot on their own accord by dismissing the younger Weidl brother. The older Weidl brother’s departure might just be a matter of time. It would be a little weird to see him return while his sibling was dismissed.

At the Podium: Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Jason Kelce & more players on draft class + A.J. Brown trade - BGN Radio

Several Eagles players including Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Jason Kelce, Darius Slay and Brandon Graham spoke with the Philly media on Wednesday afternoon about the draft class, A.J. Brown trade, offseason developments and more.

The best picks in every round of the 2022 NFL Draft - PFF

Round 3: No. 83 — LB Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles. It would be easy to pick one of the quarterbacks in this spot, but the fact that the entire class slipped in the draft, coupled with the abstract analysis of how bad the group was, suggests the players’ draft slots were warranted. Nakobe Dean, meanwhile, is arguably the steal of the draft. He consistently looked like the best player on one of the best defenses college football has ever seen, earning the highest PFF grade of anyone on Georgia’s defense in 2021. Dean has some of the best read-and-react ability you will ever see from a linebacker, and even if injuries cost him time (which the Eagles claim is not an issue), he will vastly outperform this draft slot. Dean earned elite PFF grades in every facet of play last season and gets to continue to play at the next level behind some imposing defensive linemen.

Can Marcus Epps really be a starting safety for the Eagles? - NBCSP

Darius Slay, asked Wednesday what Eagles defensive backs are going to surprise people this year, didn’t hesitate to answer. “For sure, Marcus Epps,” Slay said. “He got a lot of reps, he filled the role in real good, he’s always been ready, always been waiting for his time to come and this is his time, and I know the work he put in, I’m looking forward to seeing what he does.” Epps is an active, physical safety who’s generally around the ball. He has three interceptions over the last two years, and only Slay has more, and he also had five pass deflections last year – more than McLeod (4) or Harris (3) in less playing time. Epps was originally a 6th-round pick of the Vikings out of Wyoming in 2019. He played almost exclusively on defense as a rookie – 12 defensive snaps in eight games where he was Harris’s teammate before he was released on Nov. 6 to make room for Andrew Sendejo, who the Eagles had just released.

Giants apparently selected the top two players on Dallas’s draft board - Big Blue View

This, obviously, had nothing to do with the choices Giants GM Joe Schoen made. It is, though, nice to know that an NFC East rival approves. And that Jerry Jones is still, well, Jerry Jones.

3 players the Cowboys front office assumes will improve in 2022 based on the draft - Blogging The Boys

Hoping that Tyler Biadasz improves applied to 2021 just as much as it does this season. And while the former fourth-round pick did improve last year, he needs to take another jump. Biadasz filling his respective position is a safer proposition than the other two names on this list. He started in all seventeen games last year and his PFF grade jumped twelve points from his rookie season in 2020. But despite the improvement in his play, he still fell below the league average among starting centers by PFF grading. He is better in pass protection than run blocking, and he still deals with inconsistent snaps that make Dak Prescott’s job more difficult. And while he is one of ten centers that allowed less than two sacks on the season, he led all centers with eleven penalties. And his 17 quarterback hurries allowed was the ninth highest at the position. But the improvement from year one to two is there for Biadasz, as he took over the full-time role in 2021. However, similar to last year, the Cowboys are heavily relying on him to take the next step.

Washington Free Agency: WR/PR Alex Erickson signed as a potential DeAndre Carter replacement - Hogs Haven

Washington announced the signing of free agent WR/KR/PR Alex Erickson. He will come in and look like an early favorite to handle the Commanders returning duties this season. DeAndre Carter handled them last year, but he was allowed to leave in free agency, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. Erickson was an undrafted free agent from Wisconsin who was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals after the 2016 NFL draft. He played for them until 2020, before signing with the Houston Texans last year. He was cut and then signed by the Carolina Panthers. Erickson has primarily handled punt returns over the last free seasons. His first 3 years saw him handling an average of 30 kickoff returns, but he has averaged 3 per season since then. He also averaged 23 punt returns over that 3 year span. Erickson’s best year as a wide receiver in the NFL was 2019 when he started 6 games. He had 43 receptions for 529 yards. Erickson has only scored 1 TD as a WR, and has not had a return TD in the NFL.

NFL University #38: Draft Winners and Losers in the AFC - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda and Kyle Posey are discussing the biggest winners and losers in the AFC after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Chiefs and Bills appear to have addressed some needs to stay atop the conference. The Bengals and Ravens both land playmakers in the draft while the Steelers make a questionable first-round pick–but still come out with a strong class. Also, the Texans had a really good draft class that could help them take a step forward in 2022.

Which 2022 Kentucky Derby horse has the dumbest name? - SB Nation

The Kentucky Derby means many different things to people. For some, it might be the only time of year they bet on a horse race. For others, it’s an excuse to visit Kentucky and make a weekend of it. For me it’s all about two things: Drinking bourbon, and laughing at horse names. Since we can’t drink bourbon together in an internet text-based medium, let’s instead dive in and rank the best (aka stupidest) horse names from the field this year.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message