Eagles reportedly fire Casey Weidl

The Philadelphia Eagles fired director of scouting operations Casey Weidl, according to a report from the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

This is a curious development. And not just because the Birds are coming off a widely-praised 2022 NFL Draft class.

The other obvious angle to consider here is that Casey is the younger brother of Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl. Is this a sign that Andy is truly in strong position to land the Pittsburgh Steelers’ general manager job? It was previously said that he was considered the “front-runner” for that opening.

McLane said it’s unclear why the Eagles fired Casey, who originally joined Philly alongside his brother in 2016. Casey was hired as a college scouting coordinator before being promoted to pro personnel coordinator in 2018. He was then bumped up to his director title in 2019.

It’s common practice for teams to reshape their scouting departments following the NFL Draft each year. On that note, the Eagles figure to be soon looking to add more front office talent. This after having Catherine Raîche, Ian Cunningham, and Brandon Brown poached away this offseason. And now the Eagles opening up another spot on their own accord by dismissing the younger Weidl brother.

The older Weidl brother’s departure might just be a matter of time. It would be a little weird to see him return while his sibling was dismissed.

FIRST UPDATE: Geoff Mosher adds that the Eagles also fired southwest area scout Shawn Heinlen. Heinlen originally joined the Eagles during the 2018 offseason.

SECOND UPDATE: McLane adds that the Eagles are not retaining player personnel executive T.J. McCreight and scouting assistant Evan Pritt. McCreight joined the Eagles in 2017 while Pritt first interned with the team in 2019.