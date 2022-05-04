Eagles News: Jalen Hurts among biggest winners from the 2022 NFL Draft

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Biggest fantasy football winners and losers of the 2022 NFL Draft - DraftKings Nation

WINNERS: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles. Hurts comes out of this draft weekend smelling like roses after his team went out and grabbed wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Titans. Adding Brown to DeVonta Smith, who looked good as a rookie last season, is going to help Hurts reach his potential in a season where he’ll need to prove himself if he wants to keep the job for next year.

Fantasy Football 2022: 27 veterans who won the NFL draft - PFF

WINNERS: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did the Eagles refrain from adding any serious competition to their quarterback room, but they also went ahead and casually traded for A.J. Brown. Hurts has largely been a fantasy cheat code, thanks to his rushing upside, ever since he replaced Carson Wentz at the end of 2021. Now, he’ll lead a truly formidable passing attack with Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert at his disposal. The Eagles did indeed rank 32nd in situation neutral pass-play rate (46.8%) in Weeks 8-18 last season, but they were actually quite pass-happy in Weeks 1-7 (67.1%, 5th). Expect something in the middle for 2022 — and a lot of fantasy points out of Hurts.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: A.J. Brown is a true number 1 wide receiver - BGN

AJ Brown is a stud. A true number 1 receiver who can win in every way possible. He is a downfield vertical threat who can physically beat press coverage. He is a speedster who can create huge plays with yards after the catch. He can win at the catch point and be a contested catch receiver. Oh, and you can also move him around and use him in the slot, as an extra blocker in the run game, or as a decoy with fake reverses etc. Not bad. The reason why I love watching players individually is you really get to know their game well. People always compare Brown to Deebo Samuel, and I expected a player who consistently gets short targets and gets loads of yards after the catch. I was wrong. You can watch full games of AJ Brown where he gets no YAC. He doesn’t get YAC that often and he is used much more as a downfield, vertical threat. The Titans run a low volume passing game and sometimes he only ever seemed to get deep, low percentage throws. Therefore, he sometimes disappears in games and his numbers do not reflect his talent. It’s hard to put this into words too, but AJ Brown is a game winner. He is as competitive of a receiver as I have seen for a while, and he seems to always come up clutch. Big games do not faze him, and he consistently makes big plays when the game is on the line. In addition to this, he is a slightly streaky player. He might have quarters where he goes without a catch, but then will suddenly have 4 catches on one drive including a touchdown. When he gets going, he is borderline unstoppable. I think some of these spells without a catch are more to do with the way the Titans offense is run too, than a fault of the player.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.55: Reviewing the 2022 NFL Draft - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa grade the draft class for each team and unload their thoughts on the biggest moves and or mistakes made in the division.

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles’ five rookie draft picks - PhillyVoice

Additionally, Jurgens would be quite light for a guard. At 6’2 7/8” and 303 pounds, he would be in the 10th and 16th percentiles at height and weight, respectively, relative to other NFL offensive guards. A counter-argument might be that he is similarly sized to Isaac Seumalo, who is 6’4, 303. However, Seumalo struggled mightily against power early in his career, and it took him several years to adjust to the strength of NFL interior defensive linemen. Would it even be worth cross-training Jurgens at guard and putting him in a position to fail early in his career? The bet here is that Jurgens won’t play unless (a) Kelce gets hurt, or (b) the Eagles become light on guards and Jurgens has to fill in as an emergency option. This is probably where we should also note that Kelce has started 123 consecutive games for the Eagles.

NFC East draft grades: Eagles nail first three rounds, while Commanders just keep reaching - NFL.com

The most notable move GM Howie Roseman made over draft weekend was, undoubtedly, flipping a mid first-rounder and a late third for A.J. Brown. But as the three of you fine human beings who diligently read the intro atop this file already know, these grades are based on draft hauls alone — picks traded for veteran players were not taken into account. And yet, even discounting the enormous impact of that blockbuster trade, the Eagles still landed in the “A” range, thanks to inspired drafting with the three premium picks they made. In the first round, Philadelphia leapfrogged Baltimore to snatch Davis. Wise move, considering everyone and their brothers from other mothers had mocked the 6-foot-6, 341-pound freak show to the Ravens. And with Fletcher Cox re-signed on a one-year deal in Philly, Davis will learn how to bull rush from a man who’s made six Pro Bowls pushing pockets. That’s not the only valuable mentorship set up by this draft haul, either. In Round 2, the Eagles pounced on Jurgens, an athletic pivot who essentially was handpicked by incumbent center Jason Kelce. “The Eagles have been using me to evaluate some of the centers coming out,” Kelce said Friday on Bleacher Report’s live draft coverage. “And of all the guys that I’ve looked at like for the past two to three years, out of all the guys that compare the most to myself, this guy is him.” Should make for a nice transition once Kelce, who pondered retirement before re-signing on a one-year deal, hangs ‘em up. In Round 3, Roseman rescued Dean from a surprising free fall, grabbing the highly decorated linebacker about 40-to-50 picks later than most anticipated he’d be available. Even if reported health issues ultimately cause him to miss significant time in 2022, the man is well worth the 83rd overall pick. After all, he was the alpha dog on that all-time Georgia defense that just rewrote NFL draft record books.

Ravens, Jets Top Draft Report Cards in 2022 - Football Outsiders

4) The Eagles’ draft class is so much more than the players they walked away with. They entered the draft with three first-round picks, used one, and still managed to walk away with A.J. Brown, a 2023 first-rounder, and a 2024 second-round pick. Hats off to Howie Roseman. Veteran players and future draft picks don’t factor into every grader’s evaluation, but it had to be mentioned that Philadelphia came out of this with a haul. That haul includes the players they actually drafted. Say what you will about trading up to draft a run-stopping defensive tackle, but there are only so many Jordan Davises on Planet Earth. No man should move the way Davis does at his size; it would almost be irresponsible not to draft him if given the right chance. He will be joined by fellow Bulldog Nakobe Dean, whose medical concerns led to a shocking slide out of the first two rounds. If Dean can return to form, that practically makes up for one of the two firsts Philadelphia traded away. Beyond the high-risk, high-reward plays made on Georgia players, the Eagles also made some very sound drafting decisions. The Eagles took Nebraska center Cam Jurgens in the second round, hand-picked by Jason Kelce for the similarities they share in their game. They also double-dipped at linebacker, adding Kansas’ Kyron Johnson to a once anemic position group.

Which NFL rookies will make the biggest impact? A pick for all 32 teams - The Athletic

Philadelphia Eagles. Third-round pick Nakobe Dean could end up earning an every-down role if the Eagles are right about his injury status, but the answer should be first-round defensive tackle Jordan Davis. The Eagles already have three very good defensive tackles in Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and Milton Williams, but they traded up to select Davis because they believe he will change what they are able to do defensively. Last year, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon wanted to play more 3-4 looks up-front but backed off because of the Eagles’ personnel strengths. With Davis, that’s expected to change.

Ryan Tannehill on A.J. Brown trade: It hurts - PFT

“Professionally, it hurt,” Tannehill said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “Top target, heckuva football player, made big plays for us consistently over the last three years. Personally, it hurt. A.J.’s a good friend. Have a lot of great times, great memories on and off the field with him. Not being able to see him on a daily basis is going to be different, going to be hard. Happy to see him get what he wanted, but, at the end of the day, it hurts.”

Off Day Debrief #86: Draft Winners and Losers in the NFC - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton pick their winners and losers coming out of the draft in the National Football Conference. BLG’s riding high after the Eagles’ incredible weekend (1:07). The New York Giants finally did something right (10:18). There’s light at the end of the tunnel for the Lions (14:46). The Saints don’t know who they are right now (21:08). The Packers let Aaron Rodgers down again (25:36). How are the Cowboys supposed to be better in 2022? (31:11). Washington continues to Washington (36:46). Jimmy Garoppolo’s gamble didn’t pay off (40:21).

