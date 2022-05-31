Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The Eagles believe holding fewer practices leads to fewer injuries. Enter abbreviated OTAs. - Inquirer

When the Eagles convene Tuesday for their first organized team activity, they will be just one of two NFL teams to hold as few as six practices and no mandatory minicamp this spring. Not only will they be practicing less, but also the workouts will be shorter in length and less arduous. The Eagles have been scaling back for the last several years, both in the offseason and in-season, but there was a significant downsizing in Nick Sirianni’s first season as coach. They are taking that premise a step further in his second year. While the pandemic canceled OTAs last year, Sirianni is having just six on-field workouts over the next two weeks when he could have as many as 13 over four weeks — 10 voluntary practices with a three-day mandatory minicamp. The reason is straightforward: The Eagles believe that fewer and less intense practices will keep their players healthier, and point to last year’s dramatic improvement in number of games lost to injury as likely confirmation.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: James Bradberry could be a superb fit for Jonathan Gannon’s defense - BGN

I was not sure about the Bradberry signing after looking at some of the stats but I liked the tape a lot more than I thought and I really like the signing. I thought James Bradberry’s tape was actually fine last year and better than I expected after what I had read about him. It was quite clear that he is not good enough to be a team’s number 1 cornerback when he just has to line up on the opposing teams number 1 wide receiver and you saw him struggle against the likes of Mike Williams and CeeDee Lamb in man coverage. He doesn’t have great deep speed and this shows when he is asked to play in single-high man coverage and he struggled at this. However, I thought the film showed that Bradberry can still be an excellent zone corner. In particular, he fits a 2-high/quarters style of defense really well as he has outstanding timing of when to pass of the vertical route to the deep safety as I highlighted earlier. He also has a great understanding of route depths and is good in hi-lo situations. In addition to this, he can break on the ball quickly and has really good acceleration in short areas.

Noteworthy NFL date June 1 is almost here: What does it mean for the Eagles? - PhillyVoice

There would be a small benefit to waiting until after June 1 to trade Jalen Reagor. If the Eagles traded Reagor before June 1, they would have a dead money hit of $3,605,700 on their books in 2022. If they traded him after June 1, half of that dead money figure ($1,802,850) would count toward 2023, and the other half would be on the books in 2022.

Jameis Winston Grateful to be Back With Saints - MMQB

To this point, the Eagles have added ex-Steelers exec Brandon Hunt and ex-Browns scout Charles Walls, who will be in scouting-director-type roles, as well as ex-Bronco personnel men Matt Russell and Jordan Dizon on the scouting side. I’d expect some pieces to move around this week, and my guess is the model will change to some degree, too. VP of football operations and compliance Jon Ferrari, VP of football operations and strategy Alec Halaby and college scouting director Alan Wolking are in line for promotions, as are area scouts Ryan Myers and Phil Bhaya. And I’d expect ex-Jags GM Dave Caldwell will have an enhanced role, too. Bottom line, all this is going to look pretty different than it did a year ago.

PFF’s top 3 Giants show a team in need of difference-makers - Big Blue View

Adoree’ Jackson — No offense to Jackson, but if he is one of the three best players on the Giants’ roster that is a massive problem. Jackson is a good man coverage cornerback with a 92.9 career passer rating against. He has just never been a difference maker. He has just three career interceptions in five seasons and 2,534 career coverages snaps. Of his 39 career passes defensed, 17 were in his 2017 rookie season. For me, the clear choice here should have been safety Xavier McKinney. McKinney had 93 tackles, five interceptions and 10 passes defensed in a breakout 2021 season. For me, McKinney is clearly the Giants’ best defensive back.

Dallas Cowboys things we have changed our mind about over the last year - Blogging The Boys

The future at wide receiver is in no way known. If you polled people last summer and asked what the best or highest-quality position group on the Cowboys roster was you would have received an overwhelming answer of wide receiver. All told we hardly got to experience the trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb given injuries and other sorts of absences. Cooper was traded away over the offseason, Gallup is returning from a torn ACL, and Lamb is now carrying the weight of being asked to be the top pass-catcher on the team. Things felt secure for the future in Dallas at receiver, at least in the short-term, but right now all there really are questions. That was a bit unexpected at this time last year.

Washington’s offensive line has been very good for the past two years. Expect it again in 2022. - Hogs Haven

I think it’s reasonable to expect both players will have their careers reinvigorated by a reunion with the maestro. Norwell had been one of the rare bright spots on a terrible Jaguars offensive line last year, and Turner was actually the top-rated offensive lineman on a bad Steelers OL that was aided tremendously by Big Ben’s quick release. By many accounts, the tandem should be a pretty reasonable replacement for Scherff and Flowers, though I still have some expectation that Wes Schweitzer, who had Washington’s best grade at guard last year, could end up snagging a starting spot. This generally rosy outlook also seems to be corroborated by analytic projections based on the past performance of Washington’s expected 2022 starters on the OL.

NFL draft 2023 rankings: Mel Kiper’s top 25 prospects Big Board, best by position, including Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud - ESPN+

2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama. You should know the Heisman Trophy winner by now. Young has an incredibly quick release and can really sling it. He’s an anticipatory thrower who knows how to hit receivers where they need the ball to run after the catch. He doesn’t make many mistakes. The knock on Young is size; he doesn’t have a huge frame, which NFL scouts will likely play up as we get closer to the draft. Still, his arm is more than good enough for him to be a great signal-caller at the next level. [...] 3. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State. It was Stroud, not Young, who led the FBS in Total QBR last season (91.6 to 87.6). Stroud had an inconsistent start to the season, but he finished on a tear, throwing 36 touchdown passes and just three picks in his final nine games. Can he improve even more in Year 2? He’s only scratching the surface of his talent, and he has a big-time wideout to throw to in Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Monday Football Monday #90: Who are the bottom 10 NFL teams? - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney make their predictions for the bottom ten teams in the league and explain what two or three unexpected teams could possibly land in the bottom ten as well.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message