NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2022: New Orleans Saints, Trevor Lawrence, Josh McDaniels top the list - NFL.com

Howie Roseman, take a bow. The Eagles GM just put on a clinic in offseason team-building. The most notable move, of course, was the draft-day trade for A.J. Brown. Absolutely fantastic. Philadelphia needed a star receiver, and they got a beastly playmaker who’s only ascending at age 24. Don’t get me wrong: I’m a big DeVonta Smith fan. After a strong rookie campaign, I think he’s going to blow past the 1,000-yard mark this fall, benefiting from Brown being the alpha dog. Defensively, Roseman filled two serious needs in free agency, getting a proven edge rusher (Haason Reddick) and a rock-solid CB2 (James Bradberry). And I love what Philly did in the draft, particularly plucking a pair of stars off that absurd Georgia defense in DT Jordan Davis and LB Nakobe Dean. All of this, of course, helps quarterback Jalen Hurts, who’s heading into a make-or-break season. I think he’ll make it. I believe in Hurts. He was a great player at Alabama and Oklahoma. He’s smart, athletic and can make every throw. I have no doubt he can improve his accuracy. And he’s a stellar leader. Philadelphia has more talent than Dallas after the Cowboys’ relatively pedestrian offseason. So, yes, the Eagles should win the NFC East.

History shows Eagles rarely meet high expectations - 94WIP

As you can see, in the eight seasons they have been projected to have a winning record, they have hit the under 6 times. Since the 2004 season, after their appearance in the Super Bowl with Andy Reid, the Eagles have had an over/under of 9.5 — their current projected win total — seven times. They have hit the under six times. They have only made the playoffs in three of those seven seasons. Of course, history won’t impact the results on the field this season. The expectations are high for a reason. The Eagles have added a ton of talent this offseason. They have an easy schedule. They play in an easy division. Meeting sky-high expectations, however, has not been easy for the Eagles.

An early look at five Eagles camp battles - PhillyVoice

P: Arryn Siposs vs. some other punter not already on the roster. Siposs was one of the league’s worst punters in 2022. How have the Eagles not brought in competition for him yet? Four teams selected punters in the 2022 NFL Draft, so the Birds could be waiting for a punter from one of those teams to shake free, or maybe they could be mining the USFL? But even if that’s the case, why wouldn’t they at least want to take a look at an additional punter in the meantime? #JimmySays: They’re not actually going to let Siposs run unopposed in camp again, are they?

In Roob’s Observations: Why Dallas Goedert will have a huge season - NBCSP

Reason No. 1: Even though he didn’t become the Eagles’ primary tight end until after the Zach Ertz trade in mid-October, Goedert had the fifth-most yards among all NFL tight ends last year. Goedert’s numbers in 11 games after the trade: 47-for-706 for 15 yards per catch. Project that over a 17-game season and you get 73 catches for 1,091 yards.

Deadly Reality For America On Memorial Day; NFL News On Colin Kaepernick, Deshaun Watson, More - FMIA

The bad Eagles won six of their last eight to make the playoffs and improved more than NFC team in the offseason. The easy thing when making rankings in 2022 is to regurgitate the standings of 2021. It never works that way.

Top 10 Dallas Cowboys who have something to prove in 2022 - Blogging The Boys

#1 - HC Mike McCarthy. Mike McCarthy claims the top spot because he could be on the hot seat heading into the 2022 season. He’s likely coaching for his job this year. Not only does he have both Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore breathing down his neck, but Sean Payton’s relationship with the Jones’ and his potential availability means it could be do or die time for him this year.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Monday - David Njoku gets paid - The SB Nation NFL Show

The Browns TE cashes in big time, Darren Waller wants a new deal, AB isn’t going to play this year, and the NFL tweaks their rules.

