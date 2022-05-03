Eagles reportedly lose UDFA QB, gain UDFA pass rusher

The Philadelphia Eagles have yet to officially confirm their undrafted rookie free agent signings as of this writing but we already have a good sense of who they’ll be adding to their roster.

One player who will NOT be joining the Birds in Philly, however, is Brown quarterback EJ Perry.

It was originally reported that the Ivy League product was signing with the Eagles in addition to Nevada quarterback Carson Strong. While not totally unprecedented, it was a little curious to see Philly carrying five quarterbacks on their 90-player offseason roster. Even for the self-proclaimed QB Factory. Just not enough passing reps to go around.

But with the Eagles landing Strong, who many perceive to be the top undrafted QB, Perry has decided to instead join the Jacksonville Jaguars. Teaming up with Doug Pederson down in Duval.

While Perry is leaving the Eagles (in Frank Gore fashion), the team is adding a new UDFA signing at a different position to the mix: Western Michigan edge rusher Ali Fayad. This much according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3sports.

Fayad, who turns 23 next year, played in the MAC for five years. As a super senior, he posted 17.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Pretty good production.

Here’s a scouting report via Pro Football Network:

Positives: Undersized college pass rusher who can stand over tackle or come out of a three-point stance. Breaks down well, rarely gets knocked off his feet, and effectively uses his hands. Fluid moving in every direction, easily alters his angle of attack to chase plays in pursuit, and can bend off the edge. Disruptive force who fires off the snap with a quick first step and plays with excellent lean. Fluid when asked to twist or stunt, plays with balance, and displays outstanding closing speed. Negatives: Consistently out-positioned from the action by opposing linemen and tight ends. Lacks bulk and may not have much growth potential. Long speed is a question. Analysis: Fayad was a very good player at Western Michigan the past three seasons and is a potential Day 3 selection who projects as a situational third-down pass rusher on Sundays.

Definitely seems like a guy worth taking a chance on as a UDFA. Fayad projects to play the SAM linebacker role in Philly’s defense. He’ll compete with the likes of Patrick Johnson and Kyron Johnson for a backup spot behind Haason Reddick.

.@WMU_Football edge Ali Fayad has been one of the biggest risers from either team at @ShrineBowl. Been showing a variety of pass rush moves and counters since the first snap. This was filthy https://t.co/qtkLxZdY7W — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 31, 2022