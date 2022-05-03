Eagles News: PFF says Philadelphia had two of the biggest steals in the 2022 NFL Draft

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2022 NFL Draft: The biggest steals of all 3 days - PFF

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Trading for WR A.J. BROWN. A blockbuster trade for one of the league’s young star pass-catchers finally occurred in Round 1 when the Tennessee Titans sent A.J. Brown to the Eagles in exchange for Pick 18 and Pick 101. Given the slate of pass-catchers on the board at No. 18 and the fact that Brown has consistently been one of the league’s most productive wide receivers, this is a huge value for Philly. Since entering the league in 2019, Brown ranks 13th among wide receivers in PFF Wins Above Replacement (WAR), fourth in PFF receiving grade and third in yards per route run. [...] PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: LB NAKOBE DEAN (83RD OVERALL) Dean’s draft stock has been in a tailspin since Thursday night, and it has nothing to do with his exceptional tape at Georgia. A source told PFF’s Austin Gayle that the off-ball linebacker reportedly put off shoulder surgery this past year, causing significant damage. On top of that, Dean has a pec and knee issue that raised red flags to NFL teams. Assuming he’s able to regain full health — whether it be with or without a redshirt year — this could end up being the biggest steal of the entire draft. Dean is one of the most instinctive players to come out of college in recent memory. And, in my opinion, he was the most important player in Georgia’s historically good defense this past year. Even head coach Kirby Smart called him the “Commander-in-Chief” of that group. Last season, Dean product became the only off-ball linebacker in the PFF College era to earn a 90.0-plus single-season PFF grade in coverage and as a pass-rusher. The 5-foot-11, 229-pound off-ball linebacker racked up 31 pressures and 15 passing stops in 2021, top-10 marks among Power Five linebackers. He also ranked sixth in the Power Five in pass-rush win rate (22.3%), allowed a first down at the lowest rate among linebackers (13.5%) and didn’t surrender a single touchdown.

Eagles Draft Analysis: Howie Roseman has stopped outsmarting himself - BGN

For the second year in a row, Roseman drafted two of the most important players from the best team in the country. A formula that worked so well last year, it would be silly not to do it again. The Eagles walked out of the draft with Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, AJ Brown, Cam Jurgens, some quality depth players and a handful of picks in 2023. It really does feel like Howie Roseman was willingly self critical after the 2019 and 2020 drafts and he is now on one.

At the Podium: A.J. Brown’s Introductory Press Conference - BGN Radio

On Monday evening, A.J. Brown spoke with the Philly media about his friendship with Jalen Hurts, how Hurts played a role in his recruiting process to Philly and what he can contribute to such a young WR room.

My 10 favorite scheme and player fits from the 2022 NFL Draft: Ted’s Film Room - The Athletic

As the ball carrier ran outside of him, Davis “fell back” to his secondary gap which was outside of the guard’s block. With his locked outside arm he shoved the guard aside and swam over him with this other hand to tackle the running back for a minimal gain. Theoretically, the Eagles should be able to stop the run primarily through the dominance of their defensive line. This will allow them to dedicate more resources to defending the pass. The Eagles believe that Davis has the explosiveness to rush the passer with more refinement but even if he doesn’t, his presence inside will affect every level of the defense.

2022 NFL Draft: Jets and Giants hit Vegas jackpot; Patriots, Packers and Jaguars raise eyebrows - NFL.com

5) Fly like the Eagles! I liked the Eagles draft the moment Howie Roseman plucked 6-6, 341-pound freak Jordan Davis at No. 13 overall. But to then flip the Nos. 18 and 101 picks for A.J. FREAKIN’ Brown? Well, that was a masterstroke. Sheer perfection, instantly making everyone around QB Jalen Hurts — as well as Hurts himself — better. Brown and DeVonta Smith dicing up secondaries together? Can’t. Wait. Getting Nakobe Dean — the alpha dog on Georgia’s absurdly loaded defense — in the third round was an absolute steal. Even if health issues force him to miss a large chunk of the 2022 season, it’s well worth it. This is the kind of off-ball linebacker Philly has lacked for years.

NFL draft 2022: Best, worst and most surprising in 20 categories, including favorite fits, picks, classes and trades, plus best rookie predictions - ESPN+

Which undrafted free agent will definitely make a Week 1 roster? Reid: It was surprising to see the Eagles not draft a cornerback or safety at all. Instead, they waited until after the draft to add at those positions. They signed Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich, who has a chance to make the roster in a wide-open spot on the depth chart opposite of Darius Slay. He is not likely to be an instant-impact player, but he can serve as depth in a position that the team lacks talent in.

Eagles Draft notebook: 8 takeaways from an exhilarating weekend - PE.com

4. Third-round pick linebacker Nakobe Dean has a playing style that wins – he’s fast, he’s physical, and he is relentless. Dean was able to play that way at Georgia in part because he took the classroom – watching film as well as gaining a 3.55 GPA in mechanical engineering – very seriously. “I feel like for the most part, me studying, the studying aspect of what I have to do off the field translates to me in a football sense, having to put in the hours and hours to watch the film to make sure I’m going watch the film until I feel like I’m ready is never a set time,” he said. “It’s always you’re going to watch the film and you’re going to work until you feel like you’re ready as far as the playbook, you know, I’m ready to dive into it. I feel like that helps me the most.”

Roseman sheds some light on Reagor’s future - NBCSP

Now that could simply mean the Eagles can’t find anybody who’ll part with even a conditional 7th-round pick in exchange for Reagor. There’s not much of a market for players as unproductive as Reagor. The simple answer is cut Reagor. The problem there is money. If the Eagles release Reagor, he would count $7.84 million in dead money against their 2022 salary cap. Since he has a $3.62 million cap figure, he would count just over $4.22 million more against their cap if they cut him than if they keep him. So as the Eagles prepare for the 2022 season, Reagor dwells in no-man’s land, too expensive to cut, not valuable enough to trade, not good enough to play.

Inside the A.J. Brown deal - PFT

The deal fully guarantees $40 million at signing, with another $17.22 million guaranteed for injury. That amount becomes fully guaranteed by March 2023. In other words, to avoid owing him $57.22 million fully guaranteed, the Eagles would have to cut Brown after only one year. As it stands, Brown will be 29 as he enters the last year of the contract, putting him in line potentially for another top-of-market deal. And even as more great receivers arrive via the draft every year, teams are paying more and more money to proven receivers. Brown became a proven receiver in three years with the Titans. But they weren’t willing to make the investment the Eagles made — and the Eagles gave up draft capital in order to do it.

DeAndre Hopkins’s Future in Doubt - MAQB

he New York teams were playing an interesting chess game, carrying multiple picks in the top 10. This morning, we outlined how Jets GM Joe Douglas played his hand—with Sauce Gardner being the pick all along at No. 4, and Garrett Wilson hanging out there as the top option at receiver for the team. Now, we’ll tell you how things at No. 5 and No. 7 came together for Giants GM Joe Schoen. For the Giants, this was really about seeing the two picks in tandem, and less about how one player might be rated against the next. So with a desire to land Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and a top tackle, the Giants weighed their options, and concern that someone would trade with Carolina into the sixth pick for Thibodeaux won out. Rumors held before the draft that Philly was plotting a move up the board for a corner or pass rusher, and Carolina made no secret that it was open to moving the pick, and that was enough—especially since, when the Giants got on the clock at 5, every tackle was still available, meaning they knew they’d, at worst, get the No. 2 lineman on their board. So Thibodeaux’s a Giant, and so is Evan Neal, and a lot of mock drafts that had New York taking a tackle at 5 (mine included) had it (slightly) wrong.

Arizona Cardinals All Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins suspended for PED violation - Revenge Of The Birds

Maybe now we know the reason made a draft day trade for Marquise Brown, a more ready veteran wide receiver. The NFL announced on Monday that they have suspended Arizona Cardinals All Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for six games for violating the leagues Performance Enhancing Policy. [BLG Note: The Eagles will play the Cards in 2022 so it’s possible they won’t have to face Nuk.]

NFC East 2022 draft grades: Cowboys edition - PhillyVoice

Time will tell how good the Cowboys’ drafted players will be, but on the surface it doesn’t appear that they made value picks, in that they selected players at positions of need significantly earlier than most were projecting. For example, their first four picks. Only Tolbert could be considered a value pick, relative to pre-draft expectations. Additionally, the Cowboys’ continued gambles on character or injury concern players in the second round is puzzling, given that those gambles have more often gone badly. For example, recent Cowboys second-round picks with character or injury concerns include Kelvin Joseph, Trysten Hill, Jaylon Smith, and Randy Gregory. If it’s not working, why continue to go down that path? Grade: C+.

NFL Network speculated Titans traded up for QB Malik Willis out of fear Cowboys would take him - Blogging The Boys

The 2022 NFL Draft featured only one quarterback taken in the first round, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, appropriately to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a long ways until Desmond Ridder heard his name called by the Atlanta Falcons, and a bit longer until Malik Willis went to the Tennessee Titans. As far as the latter is concerned, his new team actually traded up for him and leapfrogged the Cowboys in the process to do so. Willis would go at pick number 86 and two spots later Dallas took wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. While that all seemed pretty normal and chalk on Monday, it was speculated by NFL Network that the Titans could have jumped the way that they did partly in fear that Dallas may have wanted to draft Willis themselves.

Giants post-draft depth chart: How the draft has changed the Giants’ roster - Big Blue View

Obviously, the biggest change is on the offensive line. I will do a more in-depth look at the revamped line at a later date, but things certainly look different. Neal gives them an upgrade at right tackle, and as the 67th overall pick you have to think Ezeudu will get a chance to win the starting left guard job. Another really interesting thing will be to see how the wide receiver depth chart ultimately shakes out.

Washington Free Agency: Guard Trai Turner signed to 1-year, $3 million deal - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders have reportedly signed Trai Turner to a 1-year, $3 million deal. He was drafted by Ron Rivera’s Carolina Panthers in 2014 in the 3rd round. He was with the team through the 2019 season. Turner was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in March of the following year for OT Russell Okung. He lasted one year in LA before being released. Turner played for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year on a 1-year deal, and he started all 17 games.

UPDATE: Saints to sign Tyrann Mathieu to 3-year deal - Canal Street Chronicles

It is unclear at this time how the $18 million in guaranteed money will be spread out over the life of the three year deal and/or if additional years will be tacked on to spread the cap hit out even further. The Saints have plenty of money to play with right now, but expect to see a low 2022 cap number for Tyrann Mathieu when all is said and done to allow the team to sign their 2022 rookie class and still have flexibility to make additional moves should the need arise. Overall, this is a great deal for the New Orleans Saints and it could be even better if the cap hit is spread out in a way for the team is able to sign other veterans to help fill out the team this season.

2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud lead QB-heavy class - SB Nation

The year of the quarterback. If you wondered why a lot of QB-needy teams waited to take passers, or didn’t address the position at all, here’s your answer. 2023 has been circled as a huge year for quarterbacks, and even as I mock seven in the first round, I can’t help but wonder if we won’t see another sneak in. Right now, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud look as good as any player we’ve seen at the position in the past three years. However, the depth of this class at passer is what’s remarkable. I could absolutely see any of these guys (as well as Florida’s Anthony Richardson if he progresses) become starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and plus-level starters at that.

Monday Football Monday #86: Favorite draft classes + classes that don’t make sense - The SB Nation NFL Show

Pete Sweeney and RJ Ochoa are joined by Baltimore Ravens writer and Managing Editor of SB Nation’s Baltimore Beatdown, Kyle Barber to discuss how the Ravens won the draft and what to make from Lamar Jackson’s reaction on Twitter.

