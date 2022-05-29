Eagles News: Former NFL GM ranks Jalen Hurts in second lowest starting QB tier

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Tiering the Starting QBs in the NFL 2022 - The 33rd Team

Tier 6. Tier 6 are players that you can win with if the situation around them is ideal. They need time in the pocket, a strong game plan, weapons in the backfield and out wide. It is unlikely to see flashes of greatness from these players, but at their best, they will keep their teams in the game. If paired with a strong defense, gameplan, protection and weapons, wins can occur, but they must overcome mental mistakes and injuries along the way. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, Houston Texans. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions. Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles.

Where should Hurts really be ranked among all NFL QBs? - NBCSP

That puts him at No. 18. Seems about right. Hurts was 16th in the NFL last year in wins, 14th in combined rushing and passing touchdowns, 13th in combined first downs. Maybe he’ll never get any better. Maybe he’ll be a superstar. Who knows? But any way you measure it, as it stands today, he’s a heck of a lot better than 25th.

Reports: Eagles hire Steelers executive, promote internal member to assistant GM - BGN

Most of the articles we’ve written about the Philadelphia Eagles’ front office this offseason have been about the team losing key executives. This post is not one that fits in that category! Instead, we’re here to note that the Eagles are actually adding to their brain trust. They’ve reportedly hired Pittsburgh Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt, according to Geoff Mosher. It was previously reported that the Eagles were interviewing Hunt for a “high ranking front office job.”

Above the Nest with Raichele #52: Nick Foles signs with Colts + Eagles claim CB Jimmy Moreland off waivers - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette unloads the latest Eagles news from this week including VP of Player Personnel Andy Weidl leaving for a new position with the Steelers, Nick Foles signing with the Colts and the Birds signing a former Washington draft pick off waivers.

Mailbag: Our Eagles ‘hindsight’ draft, and the best steals / worst reaches in the 2022 draft - PhillyVoice

Round 3: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: The Eagles could’ve groomed Willis behind the scenes as the No. 3 in 2022. In 2023, he would at least be their No. 2 when Gardner Minshew leaves in free agency next offseason, or sooner if they felt comfortable enough with Willis to trade Minshew this season. Willis’ high upside would’ve been more than worth the value of a third round pick. Personally, I think he is a better prospect than Jalen Hurts was when he came out in 2020, and it doesn’t make sense to me that he fell to the third round.

Bombs Away, Take 2! Washington’s offense appears poised for explosion in 2022 - Hogs Haven

In advance of the 2021 season, I looked at the addition of Ryan Fitzpatrick, his growing complement of WRs, and Scott Turner’s schematic preferences, and wrote a version of the article below. Unfortunately, Ryan Fitzpatrick went down in the first game of the season, and we never had the chance to see it play out. And, while Taylor Heinicke played just about as well as he could under the circumstances, his arm strength and deep ball accuracy limitations were about as antithetical to this brand of football as one could possibly imagine. All that having been said, with the trade for Carson Wentz - assuming he can stay healthy - we’re likely to get an even better look at this deep ball-style offense in 2022 than we would have with Fitz in 2021.

Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys are trying something new this offseason to prepare for 2022 - Blogging The Boys

A couple of weeks ago it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys were going to have inter-squad scrimmages to prepare for the 2022 season. This normally is not news as almost every year the team practices with another NFL team sometime during training camp, many times in close proximity to a preseason game. What was unusual about this announcement is the fact the Cowboys are going to have two scrimmages with two different teams. The Cowboys will scrimmage with the Denver Broncos on August 11th, a Thursday, before playing a preseason game against the Broncos that Saturday. They will do the process over again versus the Los Angeles Chargers, but will add an extra scrimmage on August 17th and 18th before their preseason game on the 20th.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is “linebacker in a lab” for Giants DC Wink Martindale - Big Blue View

If there is anyone on the New York Giants coaching staff who knows defensive coordinator Wink Martindale well, it is outside linebackers coach Dean Wilkins. The 34-year-old Wilkins worked with Martindale as part of the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff for the past decade. It was interesting on Thursday to hear Martindale reference Wilkins’ judgment when asked about the selection of edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5. “He was Drew’s No. 1 guy, Drew Wilkins, the outside linebacker coach, and he was my number one guy coming out of the process,” Martindale said. So, why was Thibodeaux No. 1 on Wilkins’ list of edge defenders? Well, because he’s perfect for Martindale.

Predicting each New York Giants matchup in 2022 - DraftKings Nation

With early matchups against the Panthers, Bears, Jaguars and Seahawks, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Giants, with a little luck, headed into their bye at or above .500. The front end of this schedule looks soft. However, the quarterback will doom the Giants more often than not, so .500 may be optimistic. The Giants’ divisional schedule is backloaded, and since they are still the worst team in the division, it’s hard to predict more than one or two wins from those matchups. A date in Minnesota and then a home game against the Colts are difficult tests in back-to-back weeks late in the year. Ultimately, 2022 will wrap up in a way similar to 2021: with a lot of losing.

The Look Ahead #90: Something stinks in Baltimore - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa dive into what is going on with the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson. Why don’t more people think there’s an issue there? Plus, multiple big shows return on streaming services tonight - we give you a guide on what to watch.

