Reports: Eagles hire Steelers executive, promote internal member to assistant GM

Most of the articles we’ve written about the Philadelphia Eagles’ front office this offseason have been about the team losing key executives. This post is not one that fits in that category!

Instead, we’re here to note that the Eagles are actually adding to their brain trust. They’ve reportedly hired Pittsburgh Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt, according to Geoff Mosher.

It was previously reported that the Eagles were interviewing Hunt for a “high ranking front office job.” Here’s what we wrote about him earlier this month:

Hunt is the Steelers’ pro scouting coordinator, a position he’s held since joining the team full-time in 2010. The Eagles previously interviewed him for a role in their organization during the 2016 offseason. Hunt also interviewed for the Las Vegas Raiders GM job earlier this offseason. He’s believed to be a candidate to replace retiring Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, so it’s possible he stays in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers passed over Hunt to promote vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan instead. They also hired Andy Weidl — the Eagles’ top scouting department member — to an assistant GM title to pair with Khan.

The title that Hunt will hold in Philly is currently unclear. Mosher cited sources telling him that Hunt will “serve in a significant role that involves pro and college scouting.” Former NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala previously indicated that Hunt “could be in line for a VP spot in Philly.” So, perhaps he’ll get Weidl’s old title?

In any case, Hunt figures to be a significant addition to the Eagles’ front office.

In other news, the aforementioned Kinkhabwala reported that Eagles vice president of football operations and compliance Jon Ferrari is expected to be promoted to an assistant GM title. Ferrari joined Philly in 2016 after previously working for the NFL starting in 2007. Both Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni have referenced Ferrari’s valuable assistance in logistical matters (ex: submitting questionable non-calls to the league after a game) since he arrived to the team.

The Eagles will likely make an official announcement about front office changes in the near future.

