Eagles News: Jalen Hurts had the lowest checkdown rate in 2021

Captain Checkdown: The quarterbacks who most and least rely on checkdown passes - PFF

Two years ago, Josh Allen was off the charts in terms of how infrequently he threw checkdown passes, as Allen attempted a checkdown on just 2.3% of his dropbacks — a full percentage point lower than any other passer. Fast forward through his best two years in the league, and we find a player who still ranks inside the lowest 10 checkdown rates; however, he throws a checkdown at double the rate that did two years ago. Allen is still a very aggressive passer, but he has a better understanding of when to take a positive play rather than always waiting for the hero result. Allen’s position in this table is now occupied by Jalen Hurts, who has attempted a checkdown on just 3.3% of his pass attempts over the last two seasons. Hurts has the lowest checkdown rate of any quarterback by a distance. Therefore, similar to Allen, this could be another area where he can improve.

Eye on the Enemy #95: John McMullen on Eagles front office changes under Howie Roseman - BGN Radio

John Stolnis talked with John McMullen, host of the Birds365Show with Jakib Media about an article he wrote for SINow regarding all the front office changes under Howie Roseman. Later in the episode, John gave four playoff teams from last year that will miss the postseason this year and vice versa.

Predicting each Philadelphia Eagles matchup in 2022 - DraftKings Nation

The Eagles have a VERY favorable slate of games before their Week 7 bye. Three of their five opponents to start the season (Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars) had losing records last year. The primetime Monday Night Football matchup with the Minnesota Vikings will be interesting, but right now that one is favoring Philadelphia on paper. And they’ll have a great opportunity to steal a game from the Arizona Cardinals without DeAndre Hopkins in the lineup.. Five or six wins isn’t that far-fetched before as early as Week 7!! Those games will be vital. The Pittsburgh Steelers return to the schedule, and to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since their 34-3 defeat in 2016. The cross-state battle is always a classic, and history favors the Eagles after losing 38-29 at Heinz Field in 2020. Week 11 to the finish line will certainly be the toughest stretch. The Eagles have three divisional games — One on the road against the Dallas Cowboys and both of their meetings with the New York Giants. They have five non-divisional games that also have the ingredients to stir up trouble. Two road games against the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears, and three at home versus the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints. Even so, the current Eagles’ roster is every bit of a 10+ win team.

Here are 3 Eagles who could be used as trade bait this summer- NJ.com

WR Jalen Reagor. Reagor has been rumored to have been nearly traded to the Baltimore Ravens for Ravens safety Chuck Clark. However, the deal never happened, and Reagor is still on the roster. A first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Reagor has not lived up to his potential. Reagor has shown flashes that he can make difficult catches but then has shown lapses in concentration when making catches and the details of route running. Reagor is fighting to be the fourth wide receiver trying to battle it out with free-agent signee Zach Pascal for the role. Reagor garnered the attention of several teams when he was coming out of TCU and could likely benefit from a fresh start. As a fifth wide receiver, Reagor could do okay in a limited role if he shows that he can occasionally make a catch and be a factor in the return game. If not, the Eagles could try to get pennies on the dollar for a pick that once had so much promise.

2023 Compensatory Picks Update (5/24/2022) - Over The Cap

[BLG Note: No comp picks for the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft.]

Tyron Smith’s health is a ticking time bomb for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Many of his problems have involved back and neck issues. Things have already become uneasy for him as he missed the open OTA earlier this week with what was reported as tightness in his back. Some have minimized the importance of this since it is so early. As the longest tenured player on the team (only LS Jake McQuaide has as many years in the league, but most was outside of Dallas) he is logically going to get extra time off to allow him to rest and recover. But back problems are not like many injuries. Players recover from torn ACLs and go on to have little or no concerns with the knee thanks to the advanced care available. Backs are not like that. As anyone who has had a back problem can attest, they keep coming back. While most of Smith’s recent missed games have been due to other, more manageable injuries, the early problem with his back is a worrisome sign. If it is strictly a muscular problem, it may not be a big concern. If it involves vertebrae, however, rest and therapy may not be sufficient. He has had a disc bulge in his back and injuries to his neck vertebrae. Those are things that linger and reoccur far too often.

Big Blue View mailbag: Turnaround timeline, salary cap ... and even a punter question - Big Blue View

Miosoti, you are absolutely right that not every problem can be fixed in one offseason. You chip away the best you can with the resources you have available, and hope that over time you make enough good choices and do enough good work to build something special. Now, a timeline. You’re talking about four years. Seriously? If it takes that long to show any real progress, Brian Daboll will be out the door and Joe Schoen might be gone with him. I don’t think I can actually say “this should happen Year 1, this should happen Year 2, etc. One thing I will say is that I researched this a while back and, while there are exceptions, usually you see on field progress in terms of wins and losses by Year 2 if a new coach or regime is going to be successful. If you’re looking at this and thinking, well, maybe they can post a winning record by 2025 that’s not going to fly. I can guarantee you John Mara isn’t thinking that way.

The Look Ahead #90: Something stinks in Baltimore - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa dive into what is going on with the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson. Why don’t more people think there’s an issue there? Plus, multiple big shows return on streaming services tonight - we give you a guide on what to watch.

