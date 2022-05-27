Eagles News: Giants player says it “sucks” to see James Bradberry land in Philly

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

That included fellow Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson, who was succinct today when asked about losing Bradberry. “It hurts,” Jackson said. Bradberry signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Eagles shortly after the Giants cut him, and Jackson said it was particularly tough to see a good player going to an NFC East rival. “That sucks,” Jackson said of Bradberry joining the Eagles.

Since entering the League in 2016, Bradberry has had at least 10 passes defensed in each season, the most such seasons by any player over that period. In fact, the veteran defender paces the NFL with 62 passes defensed since 2018. Last season his 15 forced incompletions tied for fourth most in the NFL. With all of the splashy free agent signings and trades we’ve seen this offseason — including the Eagles’ huge draft-day trade for A.J. Brown — Bradberry’s intra-division move hasn’t received quite as much buzz. But the forecasted production from the Eagles’ secondary increased with his acquisition, leading Philly to now have a 0.5-win advantage over Dallas in the NFC East this season (was 0.2 before the signing).

Shamus Clancy and Zo take a look at the state of the Eagles and also dish on Doc Rivers and the Sixers.

Jonathan Gannon on James Bradberry: “He’s a very versatile player.” Gannon on Nakobe Dean: “Nakobe is a high, high football character (guy), highly intelligent, versatile, production was obviously through the roof.” Gannon on Jordan Davis: “Jordan, high football character, versatile, tough, big, strong, violent, can play a bunch of different spots for us, can affect the game in a positive way.” Gannon on Haason Reddick: “Very, very smart, very intelligent, high football character, very good skill set, versatile player, and it’s our job to deploy him and to affect the game, to accentuate his skill set.” We didn’t have a chance to ask Gannon about Kyzir White on Tuesday, but if we did, safe bet he would have mentioned his versatility. Last year, Gannon essentially ran a defense with what he had. This year, it’s all about what Gannon wanted.

You only get one chance to make a first impression, and Auburn center Ben Tamburello more than impressed Eagles Head Coach Buddy Ryan at the 1987 Senior Bowl. “Every time he took a stand on a guy, he stopped him right in his tracks,” Ryan said. “He’s strong enough to flip ‘em over. He’s tough and smart. He’s got a lot of plusses on his side.” “I was fortunate to have come from a very physical background with (Auburn’s) Pat Dye as far as contact and just work. And Buddy was the same way,” Tamburello says. “Buddy was a no-nonsense tough guy. I was used to that and knew what to expect. That’s what I came from, that environment, so I liked it. And I really liked him.” A consensus All-America center, Tamburello was chosen by Philadelphia in the third round of the 1987 NFL Draft. “It was just like a whirlwind because you find out that you’re drafted and then the next thing you know, you’re on a flight the next day to Philly,” Tamburello says. “Just excited, a dream come true. Couldn’t wait to get up there. And Philly was a team that I had always followed, so I was very familiar with them.”

There were very few of these that Brandon and I absolutely agreed upon with no debate whatsoever and the past selection for the Eagles was one of them. Past: Brian Dawkins. Present: Jalen Hurts. Future: DeVonta Smith. Hurts was my selection for the present as the Eagles will really fly (no pun intended) as high as he will take them. Much of the football world tends to agree that he limits who they are offensively so the pressure is most squarely on his shoulders. He is a likable player who was very famous coming out of college, it all just sort of fits. DeVonta Smith is a bit more on the quiet side so it is difficult to see him as a defining figure, but there is no question that he is the cornerstone the Eagles are looking to build upon. He is their prized possession as it relates to the future of their team.

Vinny Curry saw bad news coming. As he walked off the field after the New York Jets’ final minicamp practice last June, the defensive end was approached by team doctors and athletic trainers. Curry was struck immediately by the concerned looks on their faces. After weeks of revitalizing work with his new team, everything was about to go dark. Doctors had discovered a high platelet count in his blood, and they wanted him to retake his blood test and go for an MRI — an imaging exam that confirmed their suspicions. Curry’s spleen was enlarged and needed to be removed as soon as possible. Because of a previously diagnosed blood disorder, it had swelled to the range of 28 to 32 centimeters, more than twice the average size. “My spleen was actually getting ready to burst,” Curry recalled in an interview with ESPN. “It was one of those, ‘Are you F’ing kidding me?’ moments.”

Josh McDaniels said he didn’t give Derek Carr a heads up about working out Colin Kaepernick, Patrick Mahomes says the Chiefs offense will be harder to predict this year, and the Ravens confuse the hell out of everyone.

