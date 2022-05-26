Eagles News: The top three players on Philadelphia’s roster

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Every NFL team’s top-three players entering the 2022 season - PFF

1) Lane Johnson, 2) A.J. Brown, 3) Jordan Mailata. The Johnson-Mailata tandem at tackle is one of the NFL’s best and speaks to the strength of the Eagles roster in the trenches. Johnson and Mailata were both top-10 tackles last season in PFF grade, and they’re two of the better athletes in the league at the position. The Brown addition gives the Eagles the big-bodied, elite receiving option who can work over the middle of the field that their offense was missing. His 2.61 receiving yards per route run since 2019 rank fifth among all players with at least 500 routes run over that stretch.

James Bradberry explains why he signed with the Eagles - BGN

Bradberry also talked about watching Darius Slay throughout his career, admiring his game, and seeing this as a good opportunity to learn from him and play alongside him. He later noted that individually, they’re both talented players, but said their potential as a tandem can only get them so far, so he needs to get more familiar with the scheme and go from there.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.58: Defining players for every team - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton provide their historical, current and future takes on who comes to mind when they think of each team in the division.

Assigning blame for each of the Eagles’ 32 sacks allowed in 2021 - PhillyVoice

Lane Johnson had a stellar season, only allowing (by our judgment) 0.5 sacks, just as he did a year ago. Technically, as you’ll read below (if you get that far), we dinged both Johnson and Jordan Mailata for a half sack on one play in which both players got beaten soundly. The defender who beat Mailata just happened to get to Hurts first, so if you were to let Johnson off the hook on that technicality, he gave up zero sacks. Jordan Mailata’s 3.5 sacks allowed were down from 7 the year before. Oddly, two of them occurred on consecutive snaps, with new teammate Haason Reddick beating him for both. Reddick will help Mailata improve further against speed rushers in training camp.

James Bradberry film: Why he should be a fit for the Eagles’ scheme - Inquirer

Of the 72 NFL cornerbacks who lined up for 50% or more of 844 coverage snaps last season, only six played in zone coverage more than James Bradberry did for the New York Giants. While his usage was based partially on defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s schematic preferences, the veteran was also primarily a zone corner in his first four seasons with the Carolina Panthers. The reason was obvious: He performed better in zone than in man coverage. That isn’t to say Bradberry can’t press wide receivers at the line and run step for step with them. He can do that, as well, and do it capably. But when the 28-year-old signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Eagles last week, it was reported that Jonathan Gannon’s zone-heavy scheme was a motivating factor in Bradberry’s decision.

NFL Divisional Power Rankings: Loaded AFC West even better, Urban Meyer ouster keeps AFC South out of cellar - CBS Sports

8. NFC East. It’s still the NFC Least for me. None of these teams has displayed a recent pedigree to be anything other than horrible-to-mediocre at best with any consistency in recent years. There is not a legit Super Bowl threat in the bunch, although I think the Eagles are gonna be better than some would think. Still, I bet only one team from this bunch reaches the postseason, despite them getting to feast on one another. The Cowboys are in decline, the Commanders always stink and the Giants are mired in a rebuild (though I believe Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen will finally lead them out of it eventually). Be careful what you wish for Woodbridge, Virginia. And who you do business with.

When and for How Long Will Deshaun Watson Be Suspended? - SI

From untag me from arguments in my mentions pls (@PaulTweetz2Much): How many wins does Philly get with only small improvements to Hurts? ... Paul, I think they’d tread water in that circumstance. My feeling is the division will be about the same as it was last year, their schedule is manageable (they play the AFC South and NFC North) and the roster is better. But other teams will have caught up some to what Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen built for Jalen Hurts last year. So evolution, both scheme-wise and individually, will be necessary for Philly to take another jump.

NFC East notebook: Breaking down rosters as OTAs begin - Big Blue View

Philadelphia just might be the division’s most impressive team on paper heading into training camp. They will go as far Jalen Hurts takes them. They have a deep defensive line reminiscent of their 2018 Super Bowl run and a stud wide receiver in A.J. Brown. If Hurts takes a step past league average, the Eagles will be a team to watch. It’s part of the reason why Peter King has them ranked as the best team in the NFC East and ninth-best in the league.

History suggests the Cowboys roster won’t change much before the season starts - Blogging The Boys

Better late than never. The Dallas Cowboys signing a few players in July or August would presumably be an improvement over signing nobody. And Stephen Jones has expressed that Dallas will add more bodies before the season kicks off. If we look at what the Cowboys have done in previous years, there is truth to what Jones is saying. Quantity over quality has been the strategy in recent offseasons. So, while they might be buyers in the coming months, there is a low chance they sign a starter.

Ranking the best and worst NFL offseasons of 2022: Which teams improved and declined, plus what went right, wrong and what’s next - ESPN+

What went wrong: It’s clear the Cowboys wanted to sign Gregory, and it’s never a good look when you announce a deal, only for the player to then head elsewhere. Reports have suggested they tried to add language into the deal after the fact, so it seems fair to blame them for the Gregory deal falling apart. Gregory looked like a superstar for stretches in 2021, so it’s not going to look great if he continues to keep that up in Denver. Dallas’ cap gymnastics forced the team to part with Amari Cooper in a salary dump, trading him to the Browns for a fifth-round pick. My preference would have been to keep Cooper, whose numbers fell a year ago in part because the Cowboys simply had too many weapons on offense, but they didn’t have the leverage to extract meaningful value in exchange for the 27-year-old’s services. He’s not on the same level as Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill, but acquiring him didn’t cost close to as much as those two did in terms of draft capital, while his contract isn’t as expensive and has more flexibility. What they could have done differently: Keeping Cooper probably meant that the Cowboys would have had to move on from Gallup and Schultz. Gallup is a year younger than Cooper, which helps, but I’m not sure he’s the same caliber of receiver, and Gallup is coming off a torn ACL. If the Cowboys could have kept Cooper and signed someone such as C.J. Uzomah for what it would cost to re-sign Gallup and Schultz to long-term deals, I might have preferred the former, although it would have caused them to miss out on the fifth-rounder they received for Cooper and one of the compensatory picks they’re set to garner in 2023.

Predicting each Washington Commanders matchup in 2022 - DraftKings Nation

Pick: Over 8. In my prediction, I have them right at eight wins. But if I had to chose, I would go over as I think Wentz might be able to give this team a spark. Washington has playmakers, they’ve just needed somebody to get them the ball. With Chase Young back, that defensive line is dangerous.

There have been significant changes to the IR and practice squad rules for 2022 - Hogs Haven

NFL owners can never give something without either getting something in return or taking something away; it’s just in the DNA of multi-billionaires. They can’t help themselves. So, instead of players having to miss a minimum of 3 games when they go onto IR, as was the rule last season, a player who goes to IR must now miss at least 4 games. While this is dramatically better than the pre-2012 days when a player on IR was lost for the season, this rule change seems to make little sense aside from being part of a compromise to allow more players to return from the reserve list.

Nick Foles: This is Matt Ryan’s team - PFT

“This is Matt’s team,” Foles said more than once Wednesday, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “He’s the leader and he’s running the ship. . . . I think anytime you have a QB room like this, you’re excited to go to work every day. You’re excited to work alongside an MVP.”

Raiders working out Colin Kaepernick - Silver And Black Pride

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers. He hasn’t had a private team workout in years. Although, he worked out for several teams last November in an open showcase and he has continued to work out with NFL players this offseason. Kaepernick will be 35 in November, Last month, in a conversation about race and sports with veteran Bay Area journalist Monte Poole, Raiders owner Mark Davis said he would be open to signing Kaepernick. This is part of what Davis said in the interview: “I believe in Colin Kaepernick. He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in, I would welcome him with open arms.”

The Steelers almost gifted the Chargers free points for the win - SB Nation

On December 2nd, 2018, the holiday bug hit the Pittsburgh Steelers a little early. They found themselves in a very giving mood, looking to perform acts of charity and goodwill for anyone in their path. Fortunately, the Los Angeles Chargers came to Pittsburgh with hats in hand. Tied at 30, three seconds left, the Chargers lined up for a 39-yard field goal to win the game. It was then that Pittsburgh made us witnesses to one of the most unorthodox attempts at self-preservation. They graciously offered L.A. free yards — five at a time — to make sure the final moments of their stay in Pittsburgh went as smoothly as possible.

