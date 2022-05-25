James Bradberry explains why he signed with the Eagles

The Eagles signed former Giants cornerback James Bradberry to a one-year deal, and the new CB2 spoke to reporters on Tuesday for the first time with his new team. He admitted to being anxious while he waited to learn what the Giants were going to do, and while he didn’t personally like being released months after the new league year started, he understands it’s a business and he’s an asset that the Giants were trying to get something for in return.

Eventually he signed with the Eagles, and Bradberry explained earlier reports that the scheme was part of the draw.

“I like to play in a defense that offers a multiple look — zone and man. I think I make a lot of plays in both, so that’s the reason that I like the scheme.”

Aside from liking their scheme, Bradberry talked about wanting to play for the fans.

“The team that they were building here, and also getting the opportunity to play in front of these fans. Because I’ve played in front of these fans a few times when I was in Carolina, and also in New York, and they’re a pretty rowdy bunch, so I feel like it’d be pretty fun.”

Bradberry also talked about watching Darius Slay throughout his career, admiring his game, and seeing this as a good opportunity to learn from him and play alongside him. He later noted that individually, they’re both talented players, but said their potential as a tandem can only get them so far, so he needs to get more familiar with the scheme and go from there.

His success in zone

“I feel like I’m a smart player, and I feel like I can read concepts. So, that’s what helps me in zone coverages.”

His impression of DC Jonathan Gannon