Eagles News: A.J. Brown ranked among top fantasy football wide receivers

Fantasy Football: Top 120 Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings - PFF

Davante Adams and A.J. Brown remain among the top-eight wide receivers despite changing teams this offseason simply due to their talent. Adams’ 93.9 PFF grade over the last three seasons is clearly ahead of the other wide receivers while Brown’s grade ranks third among the wide receivers over the last three years. Their elite talent outweighs the uncertainty of being in a new situation. Samuel and Diggs join Adams and Brown as the top-two wide receivers in fantasy points last season who didn’t change teams and weren’t in Tier 1. Both players should be successful for the foreseeable future. These four players aren’t necessarily the youngest wide receivers, but they all are expected to play at a high level for several more seasons, making their age less of an issue.

Eagles player review: A.J. Brown edition - PhillyVoice

Brown brings a new element to the Eagles’ offense that they were missing from the wide receiver position. He is the big, physical YAC monster who will be complemented nicely by the smooth, separation-creating route runner in DeVonta Smith and the speed guy in Quez Watkins. While all three receivers have their clear strengths, they can also all be productive at all three levels of the defense. It’s a very intriguing trio, and on paper it’s the best set of receivers the Eagles have had in quite some time. But beyond that, I also believe that Brown’s specific skill set will help the front office and coaching staff evaluate Jalen Hurts. The following is a video of Benjamin Solak on Lindsay Rhodes’ podcast. While I’ll respectfully disagree with Ben’s notion that the teams with star quarterbacks might be better served to go cheaper at wide receiver, I do think he makes a absolutely fantastic point about Hurts’ struggles throwing to the middle of the field, where Brown thrives. [...] That’s one of those points where as a writer you’re mad you didn’t think of it first. But Ben is dead on here. And it’s worth noting that Tannehill — a “win with” type of quarterback, as opposed to a “win because of” quarterback — made all kinds of window throws in the middle of the field to Brown in the video above that, as Ben points out, we haven’t seen Hurts often attempt.

Howie Roseman explains the decision to trade for A.J. Brown - PFT

Three factors, when I think about why we made the trade,” Roseman said. “I think one was the player fit. The evaluation of the player. Tremendous player. We did a lot of work on him coming out of Ole Miss. Felt like this guy really made a difference whether playing inside or outside. How he complemented our young receivers. We drafted DeVonta [Smith]. We drafted Jalen Reagor. We have Quez Watkins. We signed Zach Pascal. We have a bunch of other guys here that have contributed to our football team. He was a different kind of player.” Roseman became drawn to Brown given their experiences against another big receiver who could make things happen with the ball in his hands. “We had played for a long time against Anquan Boldin,” Roseman said. “The difference he made as a player and how physical he was and the toughness that he played with. He hated to be tackled. Then we had won a championship with Alshon [Jeffrey] and what he did on the outside. That’s kind of a piece, that we had different body types.”

Eagles claim former Washington draft pick off waivers - BGN

Moreland, who turns 27 in August, was originally a seventh-round pick at No. 227 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He made 10 starts in 30 total games with Washington, logging 88 tackles, five passes defensed, one interception, and one forced fumble. Moreland saw very limited playing time with a pretty bad Houston team last year with just eight defensive snaps and 38 special teams snaps. Funny enough, Moreland’s sole career pick came when he intercepted Carson Wentz in Week 1 of the 2020 season. Remember how Wentz got off to a real hot start in that game and then spiraled out of control in a loss? And then how he never really recovered from that? Yeah, well, Moreland played a part in that. It seemed like Moreland had showed some promise in Washington. After allowing a 95.2 passer rating as a rookie, he improved to a 74.1 mark in 2020. His missed tackle rate also showed slight improvement, though it was still bad. Moreland’s small stature is clearly an issue in that regard.

FROM THE SB NATION NFL SHOW: Are Eagles on losing end of A.J. Brown trade? - BGN Radio

Listen to RJ and Pete being wrong about this.

Legit Contender? - Iggles Blitz

Just getting into the playoffs isn’t enough. This team needs to play at a high level. That means winning 11 or 12 games. That means winning the division. That means either winning in the postseason or losing a heartbreaker. If the Eagles are down 31-0 in the playoffs again, Hurts isn’t the guy. I know some people want to say Hurts has to win a postseason game. I think you have to be careful with things like that. What if they lose 38-35? Then Hurts is probably fine and the defense needs more work. The key is for the Eagles to look like a legit playoff team. Tampa dominated back in January. The gap between them and the Eagles was Grand Canyonesque on that day. It would help if the Eagles won some tough games in the regular season. They only beat one team with a winning record in 2021 (Denver). The Eagles got to 9-8 by feasting on a weak schedule. They beat five teams who were last place in their division. That can help get you to the playoffs, but it doesn’t help one bit when you go against Tom Brady in January.

Eagles mailbag: The bar for Jalen Hurts, Milton Williams’ upside and more - The Athletic

As for what he tangibly needs to do to stake that claim, the disappointing answer is there is no real answer. Everything depends on the other options available. Hurts could not improve at all but still be the Eagles’ quarterback in 2023 if no veteran upgrade is available via trade and the Eagles are unable to trade up in the draft for a first-round quarterback. He could make a leap in Year 3, turn into a borderline top-10 quarterback, lead the Eagles to a playoff win and still be replaced if general manager Howie Roseman was able to acquire, for instance, Lamar Jackson. What we know about the Eagles, and what this offseason reinforced, is that Roseman will always be willing to push his chips to the middle of the table. He has talked candidly before about the “obsession” with finding a franchise quarterback. I think what Hurts does this season is the less important variable for next offseason than what quarterbacks are on the market. Hurts can definitely play himself out of the job, but barring a star-turn run deep into the playoffs, I’m not sure he can realistically guarantee himself the long-term job in Philadelphia.

Eagles mailbag: Fun hypothetical with position changes - NBCSP

1. Davion Taylor. 2. Jalen Reagor. 3. Isaac Seumalo. 4. Andre Dillard. 5. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Taylor is a cheap backup linebacker who showed promise and plays special teams so why get rid of him? I can’t see the Eagles giving up on Reagor, especially because it would cost more to cut him. Seumalo might offer some value as a trade chip, but he could also be the starting right guard; hardest one to place on the list. I think Dillard could be moved if some team gets desperate in training camp. JJAW faces an uphill battle with his position change to tight end.

Peter King’s power rankings has Dallas Cowboys 15th, six spots below Philadelphia Eagles - Blogging The Boys

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles came in all the way at ninth in these same rankings, and a huge reason for that is obviously the emphasis that they have placed on improving their roster. An argument could be made that every other team in the NFC East closed the gap on Dallas this offseason, and if you believe the Cowboys took a step back then they have contributed to closing that gap. Not that it has anything to do with the modern day, but no NFC East winner has repeated as such since 2004. The Cowboys haven’t been a playoff team in consecutive seasons since 2006 and 2007, and they haven’t won double-digit games in back to back campaigns since 1995 and 1996. So the Cowboys are fighting a lot of negative history and doing so with a lesser roster on paper. King’s last line really does summarize the difficulty in evaluating this team because we know that they have a gear within them to play like one of the best teams in the NFL. There just isn’t any consistency in that regard.

Report: Colts Agree to Two-Year Deal with Veteran Free Agent QB Nick Foles - Stampede Blue

While Foles has a little extra mobility, he’s also fairly similar to Ryan in playing style, meaning the Colts won’t have to drastically overhaul the offensive system—should he be called into active quarterback duty in relief of Ryan. He fits the ideal veteran backup quarterback, as someone that the Colts could stay afloat with as a starter and at least hover around .500 football in any potential Ryan absence. Here’s hoping that this latest former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback reunion with Reich goes better than the last one—but the stakes are a lot smaller regardless.

Giants’ WR coach Mike Groh is where he always wanted to be - Big Blue View

Since he got into coaching, Groh said he has “absolutely” always hoped to land with the Giants. “It’s the New York Giants. When I was a kid my dad was really in college football, but his connection with LT, with Lawrence, I just kinda became a Giants fan when I was a kid,” he said. “They’ve always been my pro team.”

Source: Washington Commanders spend $100 million on land in Virginia for possible stadium - ESPN

The Washington Commanders paid more than $100 million for land in Virginia, a possible next step in building a new stadium, as well as numerous retail shops, restaurants and apartments. According to a source with knowledge of the purchase, the Commanders paid a little more than $100 million for approximately 200 acres. The deal was completed late last week, but has not yet been filed with Prince William County, the site of the land. One source called it the team’s preferred site for a new stadium, but other options remain open. There’s a chance the franchise will buy another 65 to 70 acres at a site that is approximately 23 miles from Washington, D.C., and would be right off an exit on I-95 in Woodbridge, Virginia. It would be approximately 80 miles from Richmond.

It’s amazing it took this long for the NFL to be sick of Dan Snyder - SB Nation

It seems like maybe, potentially, possibly the NFL is ready to rid itself of Dan Snyder. After a yearlong investigation into workplace misconduct, which unearthed details of an alleged scheme to defraud fans and the league, we could now be reaching an end to all this. A report Sunday from USA Today Sports detailed that owners are in the process of “counting votes,” which would lead to Snyder being forced to sell the Washington Commanders. The fact that owners would reach this point is no surprise. The remarkable part is that it took this long to get here. Snyder quickly ascended to becoming one of the league’s most reviled owners since taking over the Commanders in 1999 — surpassing even Jerry Jones. Cowboys fans have often had a love/hate relationship with Jones over the years, with those outside of Dallas disliking him/ Snyder did the seemingly impossible by alienating everyone — including the home fans. Before we discuss what could become the nail in Snyder’s coffin, let’s run down his greatest hits of horror since assuming ownership.

Monday Football Monday #89: Who is worthy of being a top 10 team? - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney each make their case for teams in the league that deserve to fall in the top ten ranking. Which teams are overrated? Which teams have the best QBs?

