Eagles All-22 Film Review: Nakobe Dean could prove to be a huge steal

A closer look at Philadelphia’s third-round pick.

By Jonny Page
Missouri Tigers v Georgia Bulldogs Photo by Steven Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

With the 2022 NFL Draft over, it’s time for some film rooms on this year’s rookie class. I will try and get to all the players and some UDFAs over the next few weeks. There are obviously a million scouting profiles out there so this is just my opinion but I’ve tried to backup basically everything I have said with film clips. I watched a lot of all22 on a number of rookies but I can’t share those clips on my own Twitter accounts (or I risk getting blocked), so I will sometimes use a few other accounts in here. After starting with Jordan Davis and Cam Jurgens, we are moving to fan favorite Nakobe Dean. The next post will be on James Bradberry, then we will get back to the rookies!

Strengths

+ Ultra-competitive, physical guy. Plays hard, leadership qualities evident after reading about him

+ His quickness means he can avoid engaging with very strong offensive lineman and avoids them

+ Reads the game very well, is not just a fast guy.

+ Explosive athlete and closing speed jumps off the screen. Lightning fast. Short area speed is off the charts.

+ Change of direction/ability to redirect is absurd. Very fluid, smooth athlete.

+ Zone coverage is very good, can drop to a spot and rally to the ball very quickly. Provides a lot of potential disguised coverage due to his speed.

+ Has the frame and athleticism to man cover running backs and can be split out wide

+ Excellent blitzer, good timing of knowing when to go and explosive burst gets him to the quarterback quickly

+ Should be a 3down linebacker, doesn’t need to leave the field.

Weaknesses

- Was protected by an elite defensive line, including Jordan Davis!

- Is he big enough to man up with tight ends and carry them down the seam? You didn’t see many examples on film

- Misses a few too many routine tackles by flying into them and not wrapping up cleanly

- Clearly not the biggest or the strongest. Measures as an undersized linebacker. Won’t defeat lineman at the point of attack.

- Does overrun the play at times on outside runs

Overall

I went into watching Nakobe Dean thinking he may have been overrated by many fans considering where he was drafted. I changed my mind really quickly. The film is not just excellent but it’s perfect for the modern NFL. I expected to see outstanding blitzing as I had already watched Georgia when watching Jordan Davis, but the versatility in coverage and the ability to play man will be vital at the next level. The coverage element of his game caught me a little by surprise.

I have absolutely no doubt there are legitimate injury concerns that caused him to fall. I think there are concerns over his size, tackling and ability to cover tight ends down the seam considering his size and this may have caused him to fall out the 1st round but there’s no way he falls out the second round without injury concerns. I just don’t see it.

The Eagles haven’t had an athletic linebacker like Nakobe Dean for a long time and I am excited to see him play this year. Dean and Kyzir White should be an outstanding coverage linebacker duo on obvious passing downs too.

I think Dean should be a full time starter very early on in the season (if not day 1) and if his body holds up I think the Eagles got themselves a huge steal on day 3. Even if the injury concerns do crop up in the long term, it seems worth a 3rd round pick because the upside is a very good starter at linebacker who fits the modern NFL for a number of years.

