Nick Foles, Frank Reich reunite on the Colts

Nick Foles and Frank Reich are reunited for the first time since they helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

Foles agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, according to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo. News of BDN landing in Indy first emerged on Friday evening.

And so in the same offseason that the Colts got rid of Carson Wentz, they acquired his former backup. The former backup that more than a few Eagles fans thought should supplant Wentz after winning Super Bowl MVP and leading Philly back to the playoffs in 2018.

Foles figures to be a backup for Matt Ryan, Wentz’s replacement as the starting quarterback, in Indy. The chances of him playing probably aren’t so great considering Ryan has only missed three games over his 14-year career. Ryan is probably still good enough not to be benched at some point.

Now that I’ve written all that ... Ryan is totally gonna get hurt or benched and Foles is gonna come in to lead the Colts to another Super Bowl win, isn’t he? It would be just the latest strange development in perhaps the most unique career of any NFL player.

After experiencing success during his second stint in Philly, Foles totally flopped as a starter with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears. The Jags benched him in favor of Gardner Minshew and dumped his contract just one year after signing him to a big deal. Foles got benched for Mitchell Trubisky in 2020 before being relegated to a third-string quarterback in 2021.

Given his legendary status in Philly, it would be fun to see Foles get some playing time and have some success in Indy. Just not at the expense of the Eagles, obviously. The Birds will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to play the Colts in Week 11 (November 20). Foles vs. Jalen Hurts in “The Battle of Carson Wentz’s replacements” could be fun. Though that same label applies to Ryan vs. Hurts.