Eagles News: Peter King has Philadelphia ranked as a top 10 team in the NFL

2022 NFL Power Rankings Has Bills, Chargers, Rams Leading Pack; Pats, Cards, Steelers Stepping Back - FMIA

9. Philadelphia (9-9, lost to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round). I see the Eagles as the best team in the East. I see Jalen Hurts doing enough to be a C-plus quarterback, with the addition of A.J. Brown. I see the receiving corps of Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal being good enough to make the Eagles a top-10 offense. I see Haason Redick returning to the scene of his prime (he played college football at Temple) and James Bradberry fortifying a corner depth chart to make this the best defense in the NFC East. What I like about what the Eagles have done this offseason is this: They’ve created a team with a legitimate chance of winning now, with a legitimate offense to make a judgment on Jalen Hurts as the future quarterback. GM Howie Roseman has done it while still retaining enough pieces for the future to address the quarterback position if he needs in 2023. Roseman has three picks in the first two rounds next year, and three picks in the first two rounds of 2024. He’s done his job: He’s built a team for 2022, and he’s built a team that can do a U-turn in 2023 if need be. The Eagles are better on both sides of the ball than they were in January, and that was capped by the Bradberry signing. In the end, they have a chance to win a game in January. The biggest addition was Brown, and I think he can be the difference in two or three games. “A.J. was a DNA match with us,” Roseman told me after the trade. “He was exactly what we were looking for in a receiver, and he matched our culture.” Good add.

Eye on the Enemy #94: Jim Sannes grades the Eagles’ off-season and ranks the Birds - BGN Radio

John Stolnis spoke with Fanduel Sports’ Jim Sannes. Jim graded the Eagles’ off-season and talked about where he has them ranked in the NFC East and NFC as a whole right now. The guys also did a snake draft picking players from the NFC East for fantasy purposes. Plus, John offered his two cents on the James Bradberry signing.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Post-draft edition - PhillyVoice

6) Eagles (9-8 in 2021): The Eagles might have the best offensive line in the NFL. They have the best receiving group that they’ve had in a very long time. They had the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL last season. The defense appears to be upgraded at all three levels. They are better on paper than Dallas on offense. They are also better on paper than Dallas on defense. Therefore, they are better on paper than Dallas overall. So why are they behind Dallas here? Well, let’s be real. Dallas has had their number ever since the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Let’s see it on the field first.

Philadelphia Eagles’ odds soaring after James Bradberry, A.J. Brown additions - ESPN

Davis is expected to be the anchor Gannon needs in the middle of his defense to dial up multiple fronts, while White and Dean — the reigning Butkus Award winner — are expected to elevate the play of a linebacker group that often struggled last season. The “Dream Team” 2011 squad serves as a constant reminder in Philly that winning the offseason doesn’t always translate into success. Pertinent questions remain, including whether the safety group is good enough and if Hurts will elevate his game in his second year as a full-time starter to help make the team a legitimate contender. But following what Eagles brass openly described as a transition year, it’s clear they’ve shifted the build into overdrive. “We’re just adding really big pieces to this,” Edwards said. “Now it’s about everyone kind of finding their role and fitting in.”

Ten most impactful NFL trades of the 2022 offseason - NFL.com

7) A.J. Brown - There’s usually only one great reason to trade for a veteran wide receiver who’s looking for a massive payday: to give a young quarterback a weapon that can elevate his game in a hurry. We’ve seen this happen in Arizona (with DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray) and Buffalo (Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen), and it’s surely a major factor in the Eagles’ decision to acquire Brown and reward him with a four-year, $100 million contract. It’s fair to say Brown hasn’t generated jaw-dropping stats in his first three NFL seasons, as he’s never amassed more than 70 receptions or 1,100 yards in any given year. However, he does fit nicely into an Eagles offense that already has plenty of other weapons for third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, a group that includes wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins, as well as tight end Dallas Goedert. Put Brown with these guys and he’ll put up numbers. He’ll also block, which is just as important for an offense that just led the league in rushing and will still feature plenty of ground and pound.

Should we be comparing Eagles’ 2022 offseason to the Dream Team? - NBCSP

Contrast that with this group. A.J. Brown has been very productive and consistent all three of his NFL seasons. Haason Reddick has put together back-to-back double-digit sack seasons. Kyzir White has gotten better each year he’s been in the league. James Bradberry is one of only two corners in the NFL with at least 15 interceptions and 80 pass deflections over the last six years. And Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens and Nakobe Dean are promising rookies who are just getting started. Davis and Jurgens are 22, Dean is 21. No comparison. None. The Dream Team included six guys already in their 30s. The oldest guy in this group is Bradberry, who’s 28 and only signed for one year. That 2011 collection of players had one other very important thing working against it. The lockout.

Just the beginning: Eagles Autism Challenge is a unifying force for change - PE.com

When Jeffrey Lurie became the Chairman and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles more than 25 years ago, he turned his passion into purpose, and eventually, the Eagles Autism Foundation was born. The Eagles Autism Foundation’s premier fundraising event, the Eagles Autism Challenge presented by Lincoln Financial Group, took on a life of its own five years ago. As thousands descended onto Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday morning to ride, run, and walk, the Eagles Autism Challenge surpassed $16 million in fundraising since 2018. “I couldn’t be prouder of our organization embracing this, weaving it into the culture and the fabric of who we are,” said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Foundation. “These families and our partners who come out, support us, and are side by side, it really is a united front.” This cause unites the City of Philadelphia as a whole. However, Jordan Mailata is not surprised.

Michael Vick says he won’t be unretiring to play in Fan Controlled Football league - CBS Sports

Michael Vick isn’t coming out of retirement after all. The former star NFL quarterback — best known for his tenures with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles — was expected to join the startup league Fan Controlled Football, according to a report by Reuters, but the 41 year old tweeted Sunday that he’ll be staying retired. “I hung ‘em up in 2015 never to return again,” Vick said on Twitter. “Had an amazing time and accomplished so much. I say that to say, they’re going to stay hung up and I will not be coming out of retirement.”

NFL owners getting tired of the Dan Snyder problem and counting the votes - Hogs Haven

It’s been a little quiet on the Dan Snyder news front lately. The NFL’s investigation into the latest sexual harassment/misconduct allegations let by Mary Jo White hasn’t had any new information reported since it was announced the NFL was once again taking over an investigation that Snyder tried to start on his own. White has been tasked with crises managing two other issues the NFL wants to discredit and bury since then, so she has her hands full with coverups this year. Last night’s report came from USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, who spoke with 4 NFL owners to check the temperature on the Dan Snyder problem, which doesn’t seem to be going away despite his denials and the NFL’s protection. The NFL’s Spring League meetings are this week, and Snyder’s disastrous ownership of Washington’s franchise is on at least a few other owner’s minds. One fellow owner expressed the frustration that other owners have felt. “There’s growing frustration about the Washington situation and not over one issue, but over how much smoke there is. I think everybody’s getting tired of it.”

Jadeveon Clowney is re-signing with the Cleveland Browns, not joining the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

An argument could be made that the Dallas Cowboys have a need at defensive end. In literal terms the team has made several moves this offseason. The Cowboys brought back Dorance Armstrong, brought in Dante Fowler, and then drafted Sam Williams with their second-round pick. There has certainly been activity at the position. Of course, those moves were partly made because of a move that didn’t happen; Randy Gregory leaving at the last second to join the Denver Broncos. We know that the Cowboys were prepared to give Gregory $14M per year but that things fizzled out in the eleventh hour. You can never have enough pass rushers, so despite the moves that Dallas has made this offseason, many were wondering if the team would look to pour it in by way of another defensive end. Their alleged rumored interest in Jason Pierre-Paul had seemingly cooled off, but another big name has hung on the market. Not anymore.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Friday- Jadeveon Clowney is back with the Browns - The SB Nation NFL Show

The Browns pick up their third #1 overall draft pick, things could get even more ugly for Deshaun Watson this week, and Daniel Snyder could lose his franchise.

