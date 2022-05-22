Eagles News: Jeffrey Lurie has reportedly stepped back and given Howie Roseman free rein

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Sources: Howie Roseman has taken almost total control of the Eagles’ decisions. He’s on a roll. - Inquirer

Sixteen months ago, I wrote this about Eagles general manager Howie Roseman:“... let King Howie rule. Give him a free and terrible hand. Diminish his ‘advisers.’ Give Howie the scouts’ information, let the coaches have their input, then sit back and let Roseman reign.” According to two NFL sources, that’s exactly what has happened. The early returns seem good. Often the least popular figure in Philadelphia sports, Roseman is riding a wave of support unlike any he has ever enjoyed, even as his staff undergoes a massive upheaval. [...] If you like the job he’s doing, then give him full credit, because, according to the sources, today he’s less influenced by others than ever. That includes his boss, owner Jeffrey Lurie. Since the Eagles fired Doug Pederson and hired Nick Sirianni in January 2021, Lurie has stepped back, shut up, and given Roseman free rein. Roseman has run with it.

Above the Nest with Raichele #51: James Bradberry makes an immediate impact to the Eagles roster - BGN Radio

Howie Roseman has done it again! Raichele Privette breaks down the Eagles free agent cornerback signing and explains how adding James Bradberry immediately makes the Birds the team to beat in the division.

Better roster: Eagles or Cowboys, defense edition - PhillyVoice

Overall: As noted above, Parsons is the best defensive player in the division, and Diggs gave the Cowboys’ offense a boatload of extra possessions in 2021. That’s a good start for the Dallas defense. But on paper, the Cowboys’ advantages over the Eagles at edge rusher, rush linebacker, and safety are minor, while the Eagles have more extreme advantages over Dallas, most notably along the interior of the defensive line. Dallas has more star power, but Philly has a more complete defense with fewer glaring holes. Edge: Eagles.

2022 Eagles Autism Challenge - PE.com

Championed by Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles Autism Challenge sets out to fund innovative research, drive scientific breakthroughs, and provide critical resources to create a major shift from awareness to action. One hundred percent of participant-raised funds from the team’s signature charity event are invested into the autism research and care community, with more than $16 million raised in its five years.

Eagles Autism Challenge raises a record $4.1 million - NBCSP

The football season hasn’t even started yet, and the Eagles are already setting records. The team’s fifth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, held Saturday at and around the Linc, raised a record $4.1 million, the team announced. The Eagles have now raised more than $16 million since the inception of the Eagles Autism Challenge, which offers fans a chance to raise money for research to battle autism through bike rides of various distances and a 5K run or walk. “I think it’s a big deal for the city, I think it’s a big deal for our organization and the autistic community,” Jalen Hurts said after participating. “The foundation that we’ve created, Mr. Lurie’s created, it just shows that we just want to bring awareness to it, and I think an event like this does a great job of doing that. What we’re building now is very special, connecting, coming together as a football team and as an organization to do great things in the community and on the field. It all matters.”

Why Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, teammates took part in fundraiser to benefit those with autism - NJ.com

Hurts, who is heading into his second season as the team’s starting quarterback, has worked with people who had autism in the past, dating back to his time at the University of Alabama, taking part in mentoring people with autism and going to a prom with them. Hurts said that it was important to be here to show support to those who have autism and their families. “I’ve always had a passion for helping autistic kids and autistic people,” Hurts said. “I know they experience their differences and have their battles, but ultimately having their back and having their support. Showing them that support is the least that I can do. They’re human just like we are, and I think everybody needs to understand that.”

Report: Michael Vick will leave retirement to join Fan Controlled Football - ESPN

Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring paused a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2001 NFL draft and who last suited up for an NFL game in 2015, will make his debut on May 28, the last day of the regular season, according to the source, who said an official announcement is expected next week. The 41-year-old has not yet been assigned a team.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout to Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: ‘Take it easy on my birds!’ - Blogging The Boys

We are of course talking about Angels outfielder Mike Trout who may just be the best player in baseball. That is obviously a different debate for another day. What you may or may not know about Trout is that he is a huge fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. Interestingly it is the Eagles’ fault that Micah Parsons is a Cowboy given that they traded up with Dallas during the 2021 NFL Draft and paid the Cowboys a third-round pick only to select Micah at number 12 overall. After the Rangers/Angels game Trout gave Parsons a signed bat with a message scribbled on it: ‘Take it easy on my birds!’

GET HIM OUT! - Hogs Haven

With the NFL owner meetings taking place this week, and a lot of smoke behind the owners possibly grouping together to get the 24 of 31 votes needed to force the diminutive tyrant to sell the team, this could be a VERY interesting week for Commander fans. One can only hope and pray that a room of 31 billionaires (Snyder will supposedly not be attending), at minimum 24 will have the stones to make his ousting a reality, and help turn this once-proud franchise back towards the path of respectability.

Giants’ WR Kadarius Toney recovering from minor knee surgery, per report - Big Blue View

Kadarius Toney had minor arthroscopic knee surgery during the offseason, according to a report from the Daily News. Toney was one of more than a dozen Giants wearing a red non-contact jersey during Thursday’s OTA, which was open to the media. The red jersey generally indicates that a player is not cleared for full practice participation.

NFL Reacts #41: All-Rookie Draft, and Saints Wide Receiver Chris Olave - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Stephen Serda and Justis Mosqueda are drafting their all-rookie fantasy squads! We couldn’t do an all-rookie draft without including some of our favorite IDP players for the upcoming fantasy season. We finish things up by chatting with new Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. Chris shares his surprise on the Saints trading up to draft him, his thoughts on NIL deals, and his top NBA 2k squad.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message