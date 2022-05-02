A.J. Brown jersey number revealed

A.J. Brown will be wearing the No. 11 jersey with the Philadelphia Eagles. This much was officially announced by the team prior to the Pro Bowl wide receiver’s introductory press conference on Monday evening.

We already know No. 11 is a good look for Brown considering he rocked it well with the Tennessee Titans. (That said, I’d argue the No. 11 in the Titans’ jersey font looks better than the Eagles’ No. 11.)

There was originally some question if Brown would wear No. 11 since Zach Pascal picked that look earlier this offseason. But now it’ll be Brown as the first member of the Eagles to wear No. 11 since it was lost worn by ... Carson Wentz. Big opportunity for people to break out the duct tape and write “Brown” on the back of their old No. 11 jerseys.

Brown is the first Eagles wide receiver to sport No. 11 since Josh Huff wore it in his rookie season in 2014. Prior to him, stev smit wore it in 2012. I’m going to go out on a limb and say Brown is going to have a better Eagles career than those guys did.

With Pascal being knocked out of No. 11, he tweeted a picture of himself photoshopped into a No. 3 jersey. Can’t say I love that for him. He should really be allowed to wear No. 87 but the Eagles have been somewhat inexplicably holding that number since Brent Celek retired after Super Bowl LII.

Steve Nelson wore No. 3 with the Eagles last year. That look worked with fellow starting cornerback Darius Slay wearing No. 2. Nelson left Philly to sign with the Houston Texans earlier this month.