Eagles release Nate Herbig

The Eagles are releasing Nate Herbig.

Huh?

This news comes exactly one week after Herbig signed his restricted free agent tender worth about $2.4 million.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo offered some more context regarding this development:

The #Eagles agreed to release OL Nate Herbig, his agent Ken Sarnoff confirmed. Team had trade talks with a few teams during the draft but nothing materialized. Herbig, 23, signed his RFA tender last week, now hits the market as an unrestricted FA. Had 17 starts last two years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 2, 2022

It’s too bad the Eagles couldn’t get anything in return for Herbig and instead will see him walk out the door for no compensation.

The upside is that the Eagles cleared Herbig’s $2.4 million cap figure since his salary wasn’t guaranteed.

Philly clear felt that Herbig was expendable in the aftermath of selecting Nebraska center Cam Jurgens with the No. 51 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. This release could indicate that the team has hope for the rookie’s ability to play guard despite the fact he doesn’t have experience at that position.

Herbig was a nice find for the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent signing in 2019. He ended up making 17 starts in 33 total games played, all while demonstrating the versatility to play multiple interior positions.

Given Herbig’s experience and age (only turns 24 in July), he’ll likely draw some interest on the free agent market. For those wondering, he will not count towards Philly’s compensatory pick formula.

The Eagles will move forward with the following depth interior offensive linemen: Jurgens, Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Jack Anderson, Kayode Awosika, Brett Toth, William Dunkle, and Josh Sills.