Eagles News: Behind the scenes of Philadelphia’s draft and the A.J. Brown trade

2022 NFL Draft: Inside the Eagles’ Process of Collecting and Trading Picks - MMQB

On Wednesday, Roseman huddled with Titans GM Jon Robinson for what he believed would be a normal predraft call, the kind in which execs might swap information and talk through trade scenarios for the weekend ahead. And after telling Roseman repeatedly that he wouldn’t be looking to deal Brown, and that he loved Brown, Robinson informed his counterpart that contract negotiations with Brown’s camp had hit the point where it was clear the two sides were simply too far apart to expect a deal.“If a deal gets done,” Robinson more or less told Roseman, “this is what it’s going to be.” The Titans’ GM laid out his parameters for a trade, allowing for tweaking, and the Eagles’ GM said he was willing to pay Robinson’s price, but wouldn’t do it without a contract extension in place. That gave the Eagles less than 24 hours to find common ground with Brown’s camp, led by agent Tory Dandy, on a brand new contract for the player. If they could get it done before the Eagles hit the clock with the 18th pick, a trade would likely happen. Meanwhile, for the Eagles, there was the matter of what to do with the 15th pick, and Philly had made calls all the way into the middle of the top 10 to explore a trade up, looking at a number of different players, with one being mammoth Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis.The Eagles actually had a collective come to Jesus moment on Davis in a draft meeting earlier in the month, when college scouting director Alan Wolking presented a report on the All-American and gave context to the criticism of Davis, that he was only a part-time player at Georgia. Wolking’s information showed that was actually related more to a program-management thing. Davis would get pulled early in lopsided Bulldog wins, and there were a lot of those, so Kirby Smart could get younger blue-chip recruits into games.

95 Minutes In Maryland—Go Inside Ravens’ Room As Baltimore ‘Sticks Neck Out’ In 2022 NFL Draft - FMIA

There was something very cool, and something very sad, about the Eagles’ trade for A.J. Brown. Cool: Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts are tight from the days when Hurts tried to recruit Brown to play at Alabama; Brown picked Ole Miss instead. So close, in fact, that last weekend, pre-trade, Hurts was at the birthday party for Brown’s toddler daughter. Sad: The Titans drafted Brown in the second round three years ago, developed him and he turned into a cornerstone player, averaging 62 catches, 998 yards and eight TD catches in his three seasons. Popular player. Friend of mine said there are more A.J. Brown jerseys at Titans games than anyone maybe but Derrick Henry. He’s 24. These are the players you strive to keep, not trade. The landscape of the NFL, particularly with wide receivers, is great for the players because the money is exploding. But it’s bad for fans who love these guys. Deebo Samuel might be next. Heartache by the Bay. For today, it’s good news for the Eagles. GM Howie Roseman is very good at getting what he wants. In this case, as he told me after the first round near midnight Thursday, “A.J. was a DNA match with us. He was exactly what we were looking for in a receiver, and he matched out culture.” Competitive, feisty, physical, totally unafraid of a street fight. Very Philly. Roseman had to get the compensation right with Tennessee GM Jon Robinson before moving on to do a contract. That compensation was first- and third-round picks (18th and 101st overall) for Brown. Clean. They agreed at midday Thursday, and then the Eagles engaged Brown’s agents.

Howie Roseman recaps Eagles 2022 NFL Draft, addresses Honey Badger and Jalen Reagor rumors - BGN

The Eagles finished the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday evening having picked five players, but their work is far from over. Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni, and Andy Weidl spoke to reporters after wrapping up for the day, and Roseman mentioned how hectic the UDFA market can be, and that they’re being as aggressive as they can. The GM also talked about their focus on the linebacker position, and what they’re thinking at CB and safety. Roseman admitted that he probably would have been disappointed in the number of picks they had this weekend if it weren’t for the players they were able to get with those picks, not to mention the A.J. Brown trade. Ultimately, though, he knows that it’ll be a few years before they’re able to see if they did a good job with this draft class.

Grading the Eagles’ 2022 NFL Draft class - BGN Radio

It’s report card time! Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski analyze Philly’s five picks, the A.J. Brown trade, and the Eagles’ UDFA signings.

Meet the UDFAs - Iggles Blitz

3-year starter with a powerful arm. If healthy, had a chance to be the top QB picked. Carson Strong has major knee issues. He was advised not to play in 2021 by everyone around him. Strong felt an obligation to support his teammates and worked out a faster recovery time so he could get back on the field with them. You can bet that level of commitment made Nick Sirianni fall in love with him. Strong’s early return led to erratic play. His numbers were good and Nevada got off to a 5-1 start, but scouts saw issues. Strong had very limited mobility. He did everything he could to play in games. During the week, he would sometimes ride in a golf cart to rest his leg for Saturdays. That should tell you how serious the injury was as well as how strong his commitment to play was. Strong’s weak leg affected his mechanics. He became more of an arm thrower. Strong got healthier and better as the season went along. I thought he looked pretty good at the Senior Bowl. At his best, he is a very impressive passer. He has a very strong arm and can make every throw in the book. He is a good deep thrower. Beyond just a powerful arm, he is accurate down the field. Strong is a smart, accurate passer on short and intermediate stuff. He anticipates receivers coming open and can put the ball in very tight windows.

Dane Brugler’s ranking of his favorite 2022 NFL Draft classes from 1 to 32 - The Athletic

5) Philadelphia Eagles. Favorite pick: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia. The Eagles drafted only five players, but they also used one of their first-rounders to trade for veteran receiver A.J. Brown, which is why they belong in the top five. In the second round, they were torn between Jurgens and Dean, and they went with the interior blocker, who was my No. 49 overall player and a good value there. But to their surprise, Dean was still available in the mid-third round, and general manager Howie Roseman seized the opportunity. I was told by multiple teams that they dinged Dean for “minor knee and pectoral” issues, but neither were considered long-term problems. With his play speed and diagnose skills, Dean was more than worth the risk at that point in the draft. Day 3 pick who could surprise: Kyron Johnson, Edge, Kansas. A surprising combine snub, Johnson lit up his pro day (4.40 40-yard dash, 6.98 three-cone, 39.5-inch vertical) and continued to build upon the momentum he created at the Senior Bowl. Yes, he is undersized, but he will be a star on special teams while defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon figures out the best way to utilize his speed in the Eagles’ front seven.

NFL draft 2022 takeaways: What we learned about the QB class, WR value and the new trade-happy NFL - ESPN

The Eagles not only traded the No. 18 overall pick (plus No. 101) for wide receiver A.J. Brown, they also made a shrewd move to jump the Baltimore Ravens for a player everyone knew their neighbors to the southwest wanted — Georgia’s Jordan Davis. It only cost picks No. 15 plus three Day 3 selections (Nos. 124, 162, 166) to jump the Ravens.

Grant Calcaterra: NFL Draft Prospect Interview - The Draft Network

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. When I turn the tape on, I see a tight end with terrific athleticism. You make a huge impact in the passing game. How did you develop that aspect of your game? GC: I’m a natural pass-catcher. I played some receiver growing up and throughout high school. I think a lot of my receiving skills are a natural occurrence because I played so much receiver throughout my youth. It’s always come natural to me. I’ve obviously fine-tuned my game throughout the years as I continue to maximize my potential. It’s largely a product of receiving a ton of reps over time.

Mario Goodrich: NFL Draft Prospect Interview - The Draft Network

JM: You talked about being a press-man corner. I thought your reps in press coverage jumped off the screen from a traits perspective. What do you most enjoy about playing man coverage? MG: I love being on an island by myself. When you see me, I’m typically lined up toward the other team’s sideline. It’s me against you over there. I love the competition aspect of it. Guys are chirping over there and I embrace the opportunity. It’s a position that brings a different edge and intensity to the game of football. I love locking up a receiver toward the other team’s sideline. It gives me a different type of fire.

Top undrafted rookie free agents following the 2022 NFL Draft - NFL.com

[BLG Note: The Eagles got the top two UDFA QBs, the second best UDFA CB, the second best UDFA DT, the second best UDFA OG, and the third best UDFA RB. Not bad.]

Saints are expected to make an aggressive push for free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu - Canal Street Chronicles

Signing Mathieu would be the news that Saints fans have been waiting for over the last few weeks, especially that safety has been a position of concern since the announcement of Malcolm Jenkins’ retirement and losing Marcus Williams to the Baltimore Ravens. It also gives more reason to hope, since the Saints did not address the position in this weekend’s NFL Draft. Mathieu visited with the Saints in early April and has only met with one other team since, a virtual visit with the Philadelphia Eagles.

KS4GM’s Evaluation of Day 3 of the 2022 Commanders’ Draft - Hogs Haven

For me, this pick was probably more important from the “team building philosophy” perspective than it was from the actual player perspective. From the outset of the draft, I thought it was absolutely critical that the team have a “Plan B” in the pipeline at QB, in case something went wrong with the Carson Wentz project. My preference was Matt Corral, but I like Howell as well. Yes, Howell’s continual fall may have “forced” Washington’s hand - his value being simply too good to pass up in the 5th round - but I don’t really care. Now, the QB pipeline has been filled, and the team has some breathing room as it moves into the 2022 season and beyond. I sincerely hope Wentz plays his ass off and succeeds next year, but if he doesn’t, Washington - and a number of other teams - will find potentially find themselves in a QB feeding frenzy during the 2023 draft. Howell’s presence gives them at least some chance of avoiding complete desperation in that moment. This pick could end up, ultimately, being the most important of the whole draft for Washington.

‘Things I think’ about the Giants after the 2022 NFL Draft - Big Blue View

No one expected the diminutive Kentucky wide receiver to be selected in the top half of the first round, least of all by the Giants with a similar player in Kadarius Toney. Schoen, though, said the Giants had “a very clear vision for the player” and made sure they got him. If that was a round earlier than other teams might have selected him, so be it. Honestly, think about the Kansas City Chiefs and the very similar duo of Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman the past few seasons. Let’s say Toney stays with the Giants and becomes something akin to their version of Hill, while Robinson becomes Hardman. Is anyone going to care at that point that Mel Kiper thought Schoen overdrafted Robinson? Reality is, no one knows how any of these players is going to do in the NFL. The Thibodeaux and Neal picks have been widely praised, but there are no guarantees they won’t bust. Draft analysts might be proven right about Robinson. Or, maybe Schoen will have the last laugh.

Cowboys 2022 Draft: Winners and losers in Dallas from Day 3 of the draft - Blogging The Boys

Loser: Kelvin Joseph/Nashon Wright. It’s safe to say that neither of the Cowboys’ second-day rookie corners had the season they were hoping for last year. Joseph logged time in 10 games, but only started two of them. Wright played in 13 total games, but almost exclusively played on special teams with the exception of the 51-26 regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Joseph has speed but doesn’t possess the typical size the Cowboys look for. Wright has plenty of size but is slow. The addition of Daron Bland offers the team a player that has both length and speed. While he still has plenty of work to do to make any real noise in this position group and isn’t currently a legit threat to threaten Joseph, it’s worth noting there’s a new player in the mix who can create some additional competition for reps.

NFL Draft results 2022: Pick-by-pick tracker for every round - SB Nation

NFL Daily Kickoff, Monday- The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books + Saints going after Tyrann Mathieu - The SB Nation NFL Show

In today’s episode, we recap the NFL Draft, and look ahead to the favorite to be #1 in 2023. Plus, the Saints want the Honey Badger and the Bears don’t want Nick Foles.

