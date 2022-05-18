Eagles News: Jalen Hurts among dark horse MVP candidates

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2022 NFL MVP dark horses: Derek Carr, Justin Jefferson, Tua Tagovailoa among sleeper candidates - NFL.com

JALEN HURTS. MVP odds: 40-1. I really like Philly this year. And I am a believer in Hurts’ smarts, leadership, arm and athleticism. I know he can win. We saw it in college — and down the stretch last season, as Hurts won five of his final six starts. With A.J. Brown joining the offense — and with Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean joining the defense — the Eagles have a real chance to win the NFC East. Hurts’ completion percentage needs to rise, and I believe it will. Just quickly get the ball to Brown and let him do the YAC work.

Odds on Jalen Hurts winning MVP are improving, but he’s far from the favorite - Inquirer

This isn’t a tout for Jalen Hurts to win MVP. That’s probably not going to happen even with a wide receiver tandem that has a chance to be the best the Eagles have had since DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin more than a decade ago. But Hurts is on the MVP oddsboard, and Caesars has seen enough activity to lower his chances from 50-1 to 40-1 over the last month. “I just think the Eagles have a little bit of a buzz after having a good draft and picking up A.J. Brown,” said Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading for Caesars Sportsbook. “They’re just trending in that direction and people are backing Hurts. If you look at the MVP odds, quarterbacks are all at the top of the list.”

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Cam Jurgens is a bit of a boom/bust type of player - BGN

Projecting forward, I see him as a little bit of a boom/bust type of player. If he doesn’t improve his strength then he might be a liability in pass protection against bigger defensive tackles. But, I can see why the Eagles took him the second round. Jeff Stoutland must be very excited at the thought of developing him over the next few years. Jason Kelce is an athletic freak and there is pretty much no one else I have seen like him at center in a long time. Stylistically, Cam Jurgens might just be the closest match that I have seen. I had some questions about the pick at the time (and I still do) but we have all seen first-hand the impact that an athletic center like Kelce can have on an offense. Who doesn’t want to see that continue after his retirement?

NFC East Mixtape Vol.57: Predicting wins and losses for the year - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton go week-by-week predicting wins and losses for each team in the division.

What Will Micah Parsons’ Role be in 2022? - Football Outsiders

And who becomes an almost-immediate player for James Bradberry? How about the Eagles? They didn’t draft a player at cornerback, signing only a trio of UDFAs. Darius Slay is, of course, a star. But outside of that they have Avonte Maddox at slot corner and a camp battle between Zech McPhearson, Kary Vincent Jr., Mac McCain, and Tay Gowan on tap to play outside. Bradberry would immediately come in and settle that down. The Eagles don’t have a ton of cap space, but they might be able to offer Bradberry the idea of winning. If not, well, the same guys we just mentioned for the Giants would also all be in play for Philadelphia. Steven Nelson is off the board this time after signing with Houston. We’ll throw in Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes as other thoughts for the position that might fit a more zone-heavy team with former Vikings assistant Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator.

Eagles Autism Foundation announces 2022 community grants - PE.com

The Eagles Autism Foundation has announced that 20 projects specializing in cutting-edge autism research and programming will receive $2.7 million in funding. The grants are a direct result of the proceeds raised by participants from the 2021 Eagles Autism Challenge, which took place at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Dolphins to have joint practices with Buccaneers and Eagles this summer - The Phinsider

Now that the 2022 NFL schedule has officially been released, the next order of business is for teams to set up their summer itinerary— and for many teams, that means scheduling joint practices with some of their preseason foes. Yesterday, we learned that the Dolphins would be holding joint practices with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they travel north later this year. Today, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed another team, announcing joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

No Giants make PFF’s list of the top 25 players under the age of 25 - Big Blue View

LT Andrew Thomas is the obvious candidate. He will need to continue to build on an improved 2021 season and show that he is truly past the struggles of his rookie season. Likewise, EDGE Azeez Ojulari could crack the list if he’s able to be consistently disruptive and productive in Wink Martindale’s scheme. Safety Xavier McKinney played well last year after missing much of 2020 to injury. Martindale makes heavy use of nickel and dime packages, and his pressure games could create opportunities for McKinney to produce. Similarly, cornerbacks Aaron Robinson and Darnay Holmes are both 23 and could have opportunities to step up in the Giants’ reshuffled secondary. WR Kadarius Toney is 23 as well, and the Giants need their 2021 first round pick to step up and contribute consistently, even if he isn’t playing at the level of Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.

The Cowboys’ 2022 schedule couldn’t be any easier - Blogging The Boys

All of this should greatly benefit the Cowboys. They finished the 2021 season with the highest overall DVOA grade in the NFL, but are replacing key starters like Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, La’el Collins, and Connor Williams with rookies or bargain-bin free agent signings. They’re also entering the year with the most pressure on head coach Mike McCarthy since he took the job, with the honeymoon phase decidedly over by now. Obviously, all of this could (and likely will) change once the season kicks off and we actually see how teams perform after an offseason of changes, but the Cowboys have a schedule that should make it entirely possible - even probable - for them to stack up wins and earn a first round bye in the postseason. The schedule makers have given Dallas a gift, and it’s now up to them to not turn down the opportunity.

Off Day Debrief #88: Which teams are most likely to go from worst to first? - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton rank the teams most likely to go from worst to first in 2022. The Denver Broncos (4:15). The Jacksonville Jaguars (9:20). The Baltimore Ravens (13:59). The Detroit Lions (20:50). The New York Jets (24:03). The New York Giants (29:44). The Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers (36:06).

