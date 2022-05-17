Eagles, Dolphins will meet in joint training camp practices this summer

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Miami Dolphins in joint training camp practices this summer, according to an official team announcement.

These practices will take place at The Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida leading up to the Eagles’ preseason finale against the Dolphins on Saturday, August 27. It’s not perfectly clear if these sessions will be open to fans but it’s worth noting the Dolphins did open their joint training camp practices against the Atlanta Falcons to the public last year.

The Dolphins are the second team the Eagles will practice against during camp. We previously learned that the Birds will scrimmage against the Cleveland Browns leading up to Philly’s second preseason game on Sunday, August 21. We wrote the following at the time:

The Eagles held joint training camp practices with two teams last year: the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. The Eagles viewed those sessions as a substitute for playing starters much in the actual preseason games. It looks like they’ll be taking a similar approach this summer.

So, yeah. Don’t expect to see the Eagles’ starters playing much, if at all, in the preseason games.

The Dolphins are a somewhat intriguing team for Philly to practice against. Several reasons why:

Once upon a time, the Eagles’ current starting quarterback was benched for the Dolphins’ current starting quarterback to help Alabama win a national championship. There should be no shortage of Jalen Hurts vs. Tua Tagovailoa articles that week.

New head coach Mike McDaniel gets a lot of hype after aiding the San Francisco 49ers to two of the last three NFC Championship Games.

Tyreek Hill will be a big test for the Eagles’ secondary. As will Jaylen Waddle.

There are some former Eagles in Miami: DE Daeshon Hall, LB Duke Riley, RB Raheem Mostert, S Eric Rowe, WR River Cracraft.

The Eagles were clearly the better team in their practices against the Patriots and Jets last year. Can they keep their undefeated streak on the line against the Browns and Dolphins?!