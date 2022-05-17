 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Cam Jurgens is a bit of a boom/bust type of player

A closer look at Philadelphia’s second-round pick.

By Jonny Page
/ new
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Rookie Minicamp Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2022 NFL Draft over, it’s time for some film rooms on this year’s rookie class. I will try and get to all the players and some UDFAs over the next few weeks. There are obviously a million scouting profiles out there so this is just my opinion but I’ve tried to backup basically everything I have said with film clips. I watched a lot of all22 on a number of rookies but I can’t share those clips on my own Twitter accounts (or I risk getting blocked), so I will sometimes use a few other accounts in here. After starting with Jordan Davis, we’re moving on to second-round pick Cam Jurgens. Let’s go!

Strengths

+ Lightning quick off the snap. Can get to first and second level defenders in a hurry.

+ He’s extremely fast and athletic for a lineman, excellent in space in the screen game and can get very low with his pads to move linebackers at the second level. Former tight end and it shows.

+ Extremely good lateral movement and athleticism to pull and can also execute reach blocks, fits the zone game perfectly.

+ Plays aggressive and will hit DTs firmly even when in pass protection. Strong hands and grip to maintain his blocks at times too.

+ Can take on bigger DTs and handle them when he anchors well, but doesn’t do this consistently.

+ Quick mentally too, not just physically quick

+ Has a tough edge to him, finishes hard, competitive.

Weaknesses

- Struggles to maintain his blocks at times, especially when he loses at the snap, and will resort to holding, caused quite a few penalties.

- The Eagles know way more than me, but you just can’t see versatility on tape. He looks and plays like a center. Former tight end, you would assume if frame is maxed out.

- Does everything so fast, when he misses, he misses bad. Looks hurried in his movement rather than controlled.

- Can lean into his blocks at the snap and miss badly. Struggles at the point of attack too frequently. Can he sustain vs big nose tackles?

- Has the athleticism to get to defenders but doesn’t always sustain the blocks.

Overall

I will be honest, like many of you, watching an offensive lineman is not always at the top of my list when it comes to player breakdowns. But Cam Jurgens tape is simply fascinating to watch. Seriously, he is such a fun player to watch. Every play feels like a rollercoaster. The upside is clearly very high due to his athleticism and quickness, but he needs to develop some strength and be stronger at the point of attack.

I am very glad he is sitting for a year behind Kelce as I think he needs work on his strength and technique. But I am excited to see what he can do in the preseason and in the future. I think he is a perfect fit for a zone based running game and will excel out in space, on screen passes and on pin/pull concepts. There are not many more athletic offensive lineman that I have seen.

The lack of strength at the point of attack is a legitimate concern. Considering he is a former tight end, I imagine there are questions about how much more size and strength he can realistically gain. I wonder if he is maxed out already and this is a concern. Just like we did with Jason Kelce for a number of years, we might just have to accept this will always be a weakness of his. When he plays with good leverage he has proven that he can hold his own in pass projection.

Projecting forward, I see him as a little bit of a boom/bust type of player. If he doesn’t improve his strength then he might be a liability in pass protection against bigger defensive tackles. But, I can see why the Eagles took him the second round. Jeff Stoutland must be very excited at the thought of developing him over the next few years. Jason Kelce is an athletic freak and there is pretty much no one else I have seen like him at center in a long time. Stylistically, Cam Jurgens might just be the closest match that I have seen. I had some questions about the pick at the time (and I still do) but we have all seen first-hand the impact that an athletic center like Kelce can have on an offense. Who doesn’t want to see that continue after his retirement?

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...