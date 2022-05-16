Eagles sign rookie minicamp tryout player

The Eagles signed undrafted rookie free agent wide receiver Keric Wheatfall on Monday, according to an official team announcement.

Wheatfall was one of 19 players who attended Philadelphia’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He clearly did enough in limited practice time to catch the team’s attention.

Wheatfall measures in at 6’2”, 185 pounds. He wasn’t incredibly productive at Fresno State with just 78 catches for 1,286 yards (16.5 average) and four touchdowns in 26 games played. On the bright side, he demonstrated big play ability and his volume totals improved each year.

Here’s a scouting report via Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network:

Positives: Sure-handed receiver coming off a terrific senior season. Uses the sidelines well, settles into the open spot of the defense, and displays strong hands. Tracks the pass in the air, makes the difficult over-the-shoulder reception, and shows excellent focus. Uses his frame to shield away opponents or his hands to separate from defenders. Negatives: Plays to one speed and lacks the second gear. Has a limited route tree. Marginally productive at Fresno State. Analysis: Though never super productive, Wheatfall displayed consistent progress in his game and comes with an upside. He’s worth keeping on a practice squad this fall with the possibility of future development.

Wheatfall is a long shot to make the Eagles’ roster but now he’ll at least get a chance to prove himself in training camp. Maybe he’ll find a way to earn a practice squad spot.

Highlights:

The Eagles signing Wheatfall means they now have 13 UDFAs on their roster. You can read more about the other 12 by CLICKING HERE.