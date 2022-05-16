Eagles News: Peter King highlights an issue with Philadelphia’s schedule

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Why The NFL’s First $10 Billion Franchise Isn’t Really That Far Away - FMIA

Issues? There are a few. Teams that might have a beef or two. Philadelphia. As schedulemeister Warren Sharp points out, while 21 teams play either zero or one short-week road game, the Eagles play four: Week 3 in Washington coming off of a Monday night home game; Week 9 in Houston on Thursday night off a Sunday home game; Week 11 in Indianapolis off a Monday night home game; and Week 16 in Dallas on a Saturday afternoon off a Sunday road game. (To be fair, most teams in Week 16 have a short-week game because 12 games are slated to be played Thursday/Saturday that week.)

A Better Defense - Iggles Blitz

Wow, that’s all very impressive. Sounds like a damn good defense. But… Football Outsiders ranked the Eagles 25th in defensive DVOA. The team allowed 41 or more points three times. They were dead last in the league in completion percentage allowed (69.4%). And that number was higher at midseason. The Eagles had to get hot to get the number down to that. The defense was 31st in sacks. QBs simply weren’t challenged enough in 2021. Will the defense be better in 2022?

NFL Power Rankings 2022: Offseason 1-32 poll, plus players who benefited most from the draft and trades - ESPN

16. The Eagles not only declined to draft a quarterback with either of their two first-round picks but traded a first-rounder to the Titans for receiver A.J. Brown, who is one of Hurts’ best friends. He is also among the top receivers in the game. Hurts is entering a critical year in his career as he tries to prove he is the long-term answer at quarterback. With a solid offensive line and a group of playmakers that includes Brown, DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, Hurts will be able to put his best foot forward. -

Must-watch NFL games: Bills-Chiefs, Patriots-Raiders and many with Tom Brady - The Athletic

Philadelphia Eagles: at Commanders, Week 3. The joke you will hear from Eagles fans is that the league scheduled this game early in the season to make sure Carson Wentz is still on the field for the much-anticipated matchup between him and his former team. Wentz’s acrimonious split from the Eagles is still a subject of much discussion even if things have unquestionably worked out to the Eagles’ benefit since they traded him to the Colts. Wentz’s replacement might already be a superior player, and the Eagles used the picks received from that Wentz trade as bait for the eventual acquisition of A.J. Brown. Still, the drama of Wentz playing for the first time against the team that once anointed him as its franchise quarterback is delightful.

Highlights: Eagles players take a swing at a different sport - PE.com

Watch Anthony Harris, Rick Lovato, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata, and Boston Scott showcase their skills on the diamond as they take part in batting practice with the Philadelphia Phillies.

A look at 25 of the most intriguing players the Cowboys will face in 2022 - Blogging The Boys

WEEK 6 - at Philadelphia EaglesWR A.J. Brown. The Eagles have drafted a lot of wide receivers in the first round in recent years, and most of them have not worked out. They were in a great position to try it again in this year’s draft with such a deep group of talented pass-catchers but opted to go after a proven receiver by trading for former Titan star receiver A.J. Brown. While Brown was amazing his first two years in the league, he missed four games to injury, and even when he played, his per-game totals were far less impressive. The Eagles gave him a four-year, $100 million extension so they are banking on last year being an anomaly and Brown getting back to his dominating ways.

What are the chances of top-10 draft picks becoming NFL stars? - Big Blue View

Not as good as you might think.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Monday - Is Drew Brees planning a comeback? - The SB Nation NFL Show

Drew Brees tweeted that he may play football this year after reportedly agreeing to part ways with NBC. What is this really about? Plus, the Bills react to a senseless tragedy in Buffalo and the Melvin Ingram finds a home.

