Eagles News: Philadelphia needs to close the gap on Dallas

In Roob’s Observations: What kind of reception will Wentz get at the Linc? - NBCSP

I see a roster that’s significantly improved at wide receiver, linebacker and defensive line on top of the natural growth you expect from Nick Sirianni, Jonathan Gannon and Jalen Hurts. Looking at all that and the way the schedule falls, I went with 11 wins, and I believe that’s realistic. What’s really important is that the Eagles close the gap on the Cowboys. Because until they do that, they’re going to be a wild-card team at best, and they’re going to have a hard time making a deep playoff run. The Eagles haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011, they’ve won just 10 of the last 27 meetings (two were meaningless), they’re 4-9 in the last 13 games at the Linc (two meaningless), and they’ve lost by 20 the last two times they’ve played at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have had the Eagles’ number lately, and if the Eagles can remedy that, they’ll have a chance to do some special things.

Eye on the Enemy #93: 2022 Game predictions + 10 best players in the NFC East - BGN Radio

John Stolnis shares his game-by-game predictions on the 2022 schedule, looked at the 5 games he’s most interested in, and ran down his list of the 10 best players in the NFC East.

Three USFL players who could interest the Eagles - PhillyVoice

Brandon Wright, P, Tampa Bay Bandits: Wright is averaging 47.8 yards per punt. Wright was both a kicker and a punter in college at Georgia State. He had a cup of coffee in the NFL with the Jaguars as a kicker, but he probably has more pro potential as a punter. I have no clue how consistent he is, but at a minimum, Wright has a bigger leg than Arryn Siposs. Just give me a punter competition to cover in training camp, Eagles. I really don’t ask for that much.

The NFL schedulers gave the Cowboys a possible advantage in extra time to rest for games - Blogging The Boys

As mentioned, Sharp tries to look at all the ways the schedule affects teams, including rest for the players and reduced/extra preparation time. When he combined everything, the Cowboys slipped to the sixth best situation in the league, which is still good. It also is a big jump from last year, when they were 21st in the same calculation. It also has both the Commanders and Eagles in the bottom six.

Big Blue View mailbag: Draft fallout, James Bradberry, more - Big Blue View

I can’t find any rules that would prohibit the Giants doing that, but why would Bradberry do that? I’m sure he’s not happy with Joe Schoen right now, and he will end up with better offers than the Giants can afford from teams that should be better than the Giants this season. If Bradberry and the Giants were going to work something out, that would have happened before he got released.

Film Session: What does Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis bring to Washington’s defensive line? - Hogs Haven

Mathis’s presence should be felt right away. He has violent hands in the run game and is a legitimate disrupter as an interior defensive lineman. While Mathis has a ton of versatility and played snaps all over the defensive line, I see Mathis most effective at the 0-tech, 1-tech, and 2/2i-tech. Mathis’s burst and explosion are most evident from those alignments; it allows him to play in a phone booth where offensive linemen don’t have much space to work with at the snap. As a pass rusher, Mathis wins with his initial rush plan. With very good play strength, Mathis has an effective bull rush to push a pocket or chop/rip and pull/rip moves. Against the run is where Mathis has the potential to be dominant. Mathis has very good mental processing in identifying the blocking schemes (zone vs. gap) and types of blocks (reach/base/down) he is up against. With his very good hand usage, Mathis controls his opponents, placing his hands high and inside their chest, enabling him to stack and shed without issue.

The 7 best NFL schedule release videos - SB Nation

The only good part of the NFL’s out of control and overwrought the schedule release are the team videos. All 32 of the league’s social media teams work their tails off to create the most elaborate, awe-inspiring schedule releases possible — and at this point it’s become its own competition between the teams. Long gone are the simple schedule graphics, now replaced with works of art. Now it’s time to celebrate the absolute best of the NFL this year. These are the greatest schedule release videos of 2022.

