Quarterback vs. quarterback look at the Eagles’ 2022 schedule

The Eagles are coming off a great draft. The Eagles are banking on that draft surplus, with the added help acquired through some free agency signings and trade acquisitions like A.J. Brown, to become a contender for the NFC East title and possible a deep playoff run.

The pieces seem to be there, save for a more secure secondary. But the Eagles appear improved everywhere—a deep in areas that could translate into January games.

The one area, however, that carries a dubious connotation comes in the most important position on the field—quarterback.

The Eagles threw the ball 494 times over 17 regular-season games in 2021—the fewest of any team in the NFL.

Maybe the reason for that is the coaching staff’s belief that Jalen Hurts needed to mature more before the game could be completely handed over to him.

Hurts made large improvements in 2021. In 15 starts, he had a better pocket presence, and his ability to escape adds a dynamic quality to his game. But when facing top-tier defenses, like Tampa Bay’s in the playoffs, much of his insecurities and weaknesses surface.

He has a tendency to hold the ball too long. He can be indecisive. He made strides with his passing ability, though he is still not consistently accurate. If he can put some of those missing pieces together, along with his leadership qualities and confidence, Hurts has a chance to make some leaps this season.

Of the Eagles’ 14 opponents this season, 10 had a better quarterback rating than Hurts. If you include Kenny Pickett in that equation, it means Hurts had a better quarterback rating than three of the opposing quarterbacks the Eagles are scheduled to face in 2022 (Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Daniel Jones).

Remember this activity is based solely on quarterback vs. quarterback, comparing their stats and ability. The Eagles have a far better overall team than many teams on their 2022 ledger. Just because the opposing quarterback may be better, and in many cases in the upcoming 2022 season, that’s what it looks like.

Here’s a look at who the Eagles will face in 2022 and a brief summary as to who the better quarterback will be.

Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Jared Goff

GS: 14

Rec: 3-10-1

TDs/INTs: 19/8

Pass completions: 332/494 (67.2%)

Yds: 3,245

QB Rating: 91.5

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 8-7

TDs/INTs: 16/9

Pass completions: 265/432 (61.3%)

Yds: 3,144

QB Rating: 87.2

Summary: The Lions are dreadful, though under second-year coach Dan Campbell improving. The addition of Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams will certainly help. But Goff was, well, Goff, a little up and down in 2021. In Weeks 5-10, he threw one touchdown and four interceptions. In the last five weeks of the season, he threw 11 TDs against 2 INTs and a 107.1 passer rating when the Lions were not playing for anything other than a better draft slot. Goff was viewed as a bridge quarterback, but when the Lions bypassed taking a quarterback high in the draft, that reaffirmed Goff’s standing. He is a better passer than Hurts and with some weapons around him, he’s capable of doing some damage.

Winner: Goff

Poll Which QB has the edge? Jared Goff

Jalen Hurts vote view results 19% Jared Goff (183 votes)

80% Jalen Hurts (776 votes) 959 votes total Vote Now

Week 2 - Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM, ABC) Monday Night Football

Kirk Cousins

GS: 16

Rec: 8-8

TDs/INTs: 33/7

Pass completions: 372/561 (66.3%)

Yds: 4.221

QB Rating: 103.1

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 8-7

TDs/INTs: 16/9

Pass completions: 265/432 (61.3%)

Yds: 3,144

QB Rating: 87.2

Summary: He’s ancient, but he’s remarkably consistent. Over his 10-year career, he’s 59-59-2 as a starter. With the Vikings, he’s 33-29-1. He can be streaky, but at age 33, he matched his age with 33 touchdown passes in 2021, the second-highest of his career. He can still play and he can still beat you.

Winner: Cousins

Poll Which QB has the edge? Kirk Cousins

Jalen Hurts vote view results 63% Kirk Cousins (560 votes)

36% Jalen Hurts (328 votes) 888 votes total Vote Now

Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 10 - Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Carson Wentz

GS: 17

Rec: 9-8

TDs/INTs: 27/7

Pass completions: 322/516 (62.4%)

Yds: 3,563

QB Rating: 94.6

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 8-7

TDs/INTs: 16/9

Pass completions: 265/432 (61.3%)

Yds: 3,144

QB Rating: 87.2

Summary: The Indianapolis Colts and coach Frank Reich gave up the moon and stars for Carson Wentz, who went on to blow it in the end. Many of the same issues that haunted him in Philadelphia came back. His glaring limitations manifested in inaccuracy and inconsistent decision-making were glossed over by 27 touchdown passes against seven interceptions. The Commanders are Wentz’s third team in three years. The ability is there. The arm strength is there. If Hurts could throw like Wentz, however, the Eagles would not have a dubious passing attack. If Washington can somehow find the missing 2017 version of Wentz, watch out.

Winner: Wentz

Poll Which QB has the edge? Carson Wentz

Jalen Hurts vote view results 22% Carson Wentz (200 votes)

77% Jalen Hurts (687 votes) 887 votes total Vote Now

Week 4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM, CBS)

Trevor Lawrence

GS: 17

Rec: 3-14

TDs/INTs: 12/17

Pass completions: 359/602 (59.6%)

Yds: 3,641

QB Rating: 71.9

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 8-7

TDs/INTs: 16/9

Pass completions: 265/432 (61.3%)

Yds: 3,144

QB Rating: 87.2

Summary: This is like Trevor Lawrence starting his rookie season again, after the Urban Meyer nightmare. Like the Giants’ Daniel Jones, Lawrence was so screwed up by what was around him that no one ever got a chance to see what he could actually do. With Doug Pederson there in Jacksonville, Lawrence will get that chance. Pederson, however, has a lot to dig out from.

Winner: Hurts

Poll Which QB has the edge? Trevor Lawrence

Jalen Hurts vote view results 24% Trevor Lawrence (200 votes)

75% Jalen Hurts (603 votes) 803 votes total Vote Now

Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM, FOX)

Kyler Murray

GS: 14

Rec: 9-5

TDs/INTs: 24/10

Pass completions: 333/481 (69.2%)

Yds: 3,787

QB Rating: 100.6

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 8-7

TDs/INTs: 16/9

Pass completions: 265/432 (61.3%)

Yds: 3,144

QB Rating: 87.2

Summary: Kyler Murray might not be much bigger than a Tonka truck, but through the first seven weeks of last season, he was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After suffering an ankle injury, his play fell off. The Cardinals became too dependent on Murray to make plays (Re: Randall Cunningham during the Buddy Ryan era), and consequently, the Arizona offense sputtered. It still doesn’t mean Murray is not a threat to beat you. And it doesn’t mean Hurts is better at this stage of his career.

Winner: Murray

Poll Which QB has the edge? Kyler Murray

Jalen Hurts vote view results 80% Kyler Murray (621 votes)

19% Jalen Hurts (148 votes) 769 votes total Vote Now

Week 6 - Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM, FOX) Saturday Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott

GS: 16

Rec: 11-5

TDs/INTs: 37/10

Pass completions: 410/596 (68.8%)

Yds: 4,449

QB Rating: 104.2

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 8-7

TDs/INTs: 16/9

Pass completions: 265/432 (61.3%)

Yds: 3,144

QB Rating: 87.2

Summary: This is the one NFC East matchup that is a no-brainer. Prescott, despite what Eagles’ fans may want to think and believe, is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He came back last season off a serious injury the year before and was very strong in leading Dallas to an NFC East division title, a 12-5 overall record and two victories over the Eagles. Prescott is still the standard bearer of the NFC East. He’s 7-3 lifetime against the Eagles, completing 214/322 for 2,410 yards and 16 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Winner: Prescott

Poll Which QB has the edge? Dak Prescott

Jalen Hurts vote view results 79% Dak Prescott (592 votes)

20% Jalen Hurts (155 votes) 747 votes total Vote Now

Week 8 - Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM, CBS)

Kenny Pickett

Stats N/A

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 8-7

TDs/INTs: 16/9

Pass completions: 265/432 (61.3%)

Yds: 3,144

QB Rating: 87.2

Summary: We don’t know how fast Pickett will adjust to the speed of the NFL game. We don’t even know if Pickett will be starting over Mitchell Trubisky by Week 8. What we do know from his play at Pitt is that when he reaches his comfort zone, the Steelers will have another franchise quarterback for years. For now, Pickett is a rookie learning as quickly as he can.

Winner: Hurts

Poll Which QB has the edge? Kenny Pickett

Jalen Hurts vote view results 6% Kenny Pickett (44 votes)

93% Jalen Hurts (678 votes) 722 votes total Vote Now

Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15, Prime Video) Thursday Night Football

Davis Mills

GS: 11

Rec: 2-9

TDs/INTs: 16/10

Pass completions: 263/394 (66.8%)

Yds: 2,664

QB Rating: 88.8

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 8-7

TDs/INTs: 16/9

Pass completions: 265/432 (61.3%)

Yds: 3,144

QB Rating: 87.2

Summary: Davis Mills may be the best-kept secret in the NFL. He outplayed every quarterback picked before him in the 2021 draft and held together an offense that was falling apart at the seams by the Deshaun Watson mess. Mills slid in fine and appears to have the physical tools and wherewithal to be a very good NFL quarterback. Sleeping on Mills can be a mistake. He does not have Hurts’ mobility, but he has everything else.

Winner: Mills

Poll Which QB has the edge? Davis Mills

Jalen Hurts vote view results 10% Davis Mills (75 votes)

89% Jalen Hurts (660 votes) 735 votes total Vote Now

Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM, CBS)

Matt Ryan

GS: 17

Rec: 7-10

TDs/INTs: 20/12

Pass completions: 375/560 (67%)

Yds: 3,968

QB Rating: 90.4

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 8-7

TDs/INTs: 16/9

Pass completions: 265/432 (61.3%)

Yds: 3,144

QB Rating: 87.2

Summary: Matt Ryan has been doing this long enough and it’s safe to say that he’s in the declining time of his career. But this new move to Indianapolis, and with running back Jon Taylor, one of the best, if not the best tailback in the NFL, behind him, it could revive his career. Still, Ryan started 17 games for a Falcons team that was rebuilding last year and had an average season. With more around him, expect more from Ryan. Jalen Hurts could hope to have the career Matt Ryan has forged for himself. Even at 36, Ryan still does many things better than Hurts.

Winner: Ryan

Poll Which QB has the edge? Matt Ryan

Jalen Hurts vote view results 52% Matt Ryan (359 votes)

47% Jalen Hurts (330 votes) 689 votes total Vote Now

Week 12 - Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

Aaron Rodgers

GS: 16

Rec: 13-3

TDs/INTs: 37/4

Pass completions: 366/531 (68.9%)

Yds: 4,115

QB Rating: 111.9

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 8-7

TDs/INTs: 16/9

Pass completions: 265/432 (61.3%)

Yds: 3,144

QB Rating: 87.2

Summary: Really?

Winner: Rodgers

Poll Which QB has the edge? Aaron Rodgers

Jalen Hurts vote view results 91% Aaron Rodgers (625 votes)

8% Jalen Hurts (55 votes) 680 votes total Vote Now

Week 13 - Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM, CBS)

Ryan Tannehill

GS: 17

Rec: 12-5

TDs/INTs: 21/14

Pass completions: 357/531 (67.2%)

Yds: 3,734

QB Rating: 89.6

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 8-7

TDs/INTs: 16/9

Pass completions: 265/432 (61.3%)

Yds: 3,144

QB Rating: 87.2

Summary: Yes, Ryan Tannehill’s leading receiver, A.J. Brown, is now an Eagle. But Derrick Henry is still a Titan—and in one more ways than one. He alleviates a lot of stress on Tannehill, who seems like game-manager than a gamebreaker. But when he manages, Tannehill has managed to get the Titans into the playoffs each of the three seasons he’s been in Tennessee, with a record of 30-13. He still has a tendency to hold the ball too long when making decisions, which causes defenses to read what he is going to do (staring down receivers doesn’t help).

Winner: Tannehill

Poll Which QB has the edge? Ryan Tannehill

Jalen Hurts vote view results 35% Ryan Tannehill (239 votes)

64% Jalen Hurts (426 votes) 665 votes total Vote Now

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 18 - New York Giants (Jan. 7 or 8, TBD, TBD)

Daniel Jones

GS: 11

Rec: 4-7

TDs/INTs: 10/7

Pass completions: 232/361 (64.3%)

Yds: 2,428

QB Rating: 84.8

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 8-7

TDs/INTs: 16/9

Pass completions: 265/432 (61.3%)

Yds: 3,144

QB Rating: 87.2

Summary: Hurts holds an edge here, but we may have yet to see the “true” Daniel Jones. Giants’ co-owner John Mara even said, “We do feel Daniel can play. We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up.” Like Hurts, this is Jones’ tryout season to see where he belongs. The Eagles know Jones can run. As a starter, Jones is 2-2 against the Eagles and possibly one Evan Engram drop from being 3-1. Against the Eagles, he’s completed 88/135 for 934 yards and 4 TDs against 2 Ints.

Winner: Hurts

Poll Which QB has the edge? Daniel Jones

Jalen Hurts vote view results 7% Daniel Jones (50 votes)

92% Jalen Hurts (606 votes) 656 votes total Vote Now

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Justin Fields

GS: 10

Rec: 2-8

TDs/INTs: 7/10

Pass completions: 159/270 (58.9 %)

Yds: 1,870

QB Rating: 73.2

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 8-7

TDs/INTs: 16/9

Pass completions: 265/432 (61.3%)

Yds: 3,144

QB Rating: 87.2

Summary: The Bears are in transition once again. And once again, they’ll be bad. Unfortunately, Fields will take the brunt of it. He did a lot of learning his rookie season. The fact is, he doesn’t have much around him and may not progress the way the Bears would like. Again, he does throw a better ball than Hurts. Hurts, however, has much more around him. His accuracy on deep passes will eventually make Fields a viable quarterback. But right now, he’s not where Hurts is.

Winner: Hurts (for now)

Poll Which QB has the edge? Justin Fields

Jalen Hurts vote view results 7% Justin Fields (45 votes)

92% Jalen Hurts (595 votes) 640 votes total Vote Now

Week 17 - New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Jameis Winston

GS: 7

Rec: 5-2

TDs/INTs: 14/3

Pass completions: 95/161 (59%)

Yds: 1,170

QB Rating: 102.8

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 8-7

TDs/INTs: 16/9

Pass completions: 265/432 (61.3%)

Yds: 3,144

QB Rating: 87.2

Summary: When he’s healthy, he’s good. Jameis Winston’s problem is that he hasn’t been very healthy lately. He’s played a total of 11 games over the last two years. Last season, he went 5-2 with almost as many touchdowns in seven games as Hurts threw double that amount. This is a late-season game and who even knows if Winston will be healthy by then. Like it or not, in comparing Winston and Hurts, Winston wins this battle of quarterbacks. He throws a better ball and this advanced stage of his career sees the field better.

Winner: Winston

Poll Which QB has the edge? Jameis Winston

Jalen Hurts vote view results 31% Jameis Winston (203 votes)

68% Jalen Hurts (439 votes) 642 votes total Vote Now

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter based in the Philadelphia area who has written feature stories for SI.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com, MLB.com, Deadspin and The Philadelphia Daily News. In 2006, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for a special project piece for ESPN.com called “Love at First Beep.” He is most noted for his award-winning ESPN.com feature on high school wrestler A.J. Detwiler in February 2006, which appeared on SportsCenter. In 2015, he was elected president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.