Eagles News: Carson Wentz “trying not to get too excited” for his Philly return

Commanders QB Carson Wentz on playing Eagles in 2022: ‘It’ll be fun — make for a good storyline’ - NFL.com

The Commanders will host the Eagles in Week 3 on Sept. 25, but the big one will be Wentz returning to Philly on Oct. 30. It’s likely a safe prediction that Wentz will not get a warm reception upon his return. “I know that’ll be a big game. A lot of emotions,” Wentz said. “I’m sure fans will eat that one up and it’ll be fun — make for a good storyline. But at the end of the day, it’s going to be just another ballgame. It’s going to be a huge divisional game for us when that one comes. So I’m excited for it, but at the same time, I’m trying not to get too excited for that one, because, again, it’s just football. Can’t press. Can’t do too much.”

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 schedule: Easy first month could lead to fast start - ESPN

There are plenty to choose from. New wide receiver A.J. Brown seeing his former team, the Titans, in December. Pederson’s return to Philadelphia with the Jaguars in October. Two games against former starting Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. His first game back in Philadelphia after his trade last year to the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 14 will be, shall we say, interesting. With a Monday Night Football audience, will Eagles fans be kind to their former first-round pick or will they roast him for not living up to the massive contract he signed in 2019? And given how Wentz has performed recently, will he even be the Commanders’ starting quarterback by that point of the season?

Predicting wins and losses on the Eagles’ 2022 schedule - BGN

The 2022 NFL schedule is officially here and that means it’s time for a very serious and scientific exercise: predicting the Philadelphia Eagles’ final record by determining wins and losses on a game-by-game basis! Last year around this time, I had the Eagles finishing with an 8-9 record. I was a little too low on them since they finished 9-8! Let’s take a look at how things might shake out this year. (Also check out even more schedule analysis in the latest BGN Radio podcast!)

Eagles 2022 schedule win-loss predictions! - BGN Radio

The Philadelphia Eagles’ schedule is here! Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy go game-by-game to make their predictions for the 2022 season. The guys also run through the biggest advantages and disadvantages of the schedule.

Game-by-game Eagles 2022 win-loss predictions - PhillyVoice

Wildcard round: Eagles at Rams: The Eagles keep it close, but Hurts is outdueled by Matthew Stafford. It’s not as lopsided a loss as the one the Eagles took in the playoffs in Tampa last season, but it’s a reminder that the Eagles aren’t quite yet Super Bowl contenders, and the “Should the Eagles trade up for a quarterback” debate begins in earnest. [Jimmy has the Eagles finishing 10-7.]

Which NFL teams have the easiest stretch of games this 2022 season? - DraftKings Nation

Jalen Hurts needs to have a good year and with the addition of A.J. Brown and one of the easier schedules in the league, he could be on his way. The Eagles start off the season at Lions, vs. Vikings, at Commanders, and vs. Jaguars. The Vikings are a tough team with some talent, but this is a good stretch for Hurts to find some success early in the year.

2022 NFL Schedule Release: Week 1 lines and favorite bets - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles (-4) at Detroit Lions (46.5). The Eagles emerged as a playoff team a year early in 2021, overcoming a season win total of six to make the tournament as the NFC’s seventh seed. The 2022 Lions are also lined as a six-win team, and given how hard they played last season for Dan Campbell, they are sure to be a plucky side from the jump. We make the Eagles 0.4 points better than the average team on a neutral field and Detroit 3.1 points worse. Favorite bets: Detroit Lions (+4) versus Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL schedule 2022: Ranking the 10 best games of the season - The Athletic

10. Week 16: Eagles at Cowboys (Sunday, Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET). This matchup at this point in the season is mostly interesting because of the wide range of outcomes. The Eagles have the second-easiest schedule in the NFL, according to projected win totals. It doesn’t seem outlandish to think they could win 10 or 11 games and take control of the NFC East with a win here. On the other hand, if Jalen Hurts doesn’t progress, given that the Eagles go into 2023 with two first-round picks, they would become one of the most interesting teams of the 2023 offseason. As for the Cowboys, they’re still the division favorites, and they still have the best quarterback in the NFC East. But it’s hard to get too excited about their offseason. If things go south for them and they lose here, how hot is Mike McCarthy’s seat going to be? Will a deal with Sean Payton already be finalized? One way or another, it feels like there’s going to be a lot riding on this game.

By nearly every metric, the Cowboys are set to face one of the easiest schedules in the NFL - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a nearly identical situation as 2021. When last year’s schedule was released, many outlets and statistics had the Cowboys facing one of the easier schedules in the league. But that didn’t end up happening. Based on how you measure it, Dallas finished the 2021 season playing somewhere between the seventh and eleventh hardest schedule in the NFL. Teams like the Patriots, Chargers, and Eagles exceeded expectations and made the Cowboys’ schedule more difficult than projected. But one year later, we have come full circle.

The Way Too Early Regular Season Record Prediction - Hogs Haven

Week 10 at Philadelphia MNF. The biggest game of the season for Carson Wentz personally has to be his return to Philadelphia on Monday Night Football. The Commanders split with the Eagles in 2022, fixing their woes from their previous matchup as they wrap up Jalen Hurts and the Eagles wideouts, en route to their walk out of Cheesesteak County with a victory. Win, 6-4.

Giants 2022 schedule: Game-by-game predictions - Big Blue View

Week 18: 1/8 @ Philadelphia Eagles (Loss) 7-10. The Eagles are - unfortunately - contending for the division’s lead and need this game to win, so they are in full competition mode. The game is exciting and important for both teams. The Giants harass Hurts and contain him more effectively in this affair, but they struggle to handle AJ Brown and TE Dallas Goedert. The Eagles hit on a few explosive plays, but the Giants match on an explosive play to Wan’Dale Robinson early in the third quarter. However, Philadelphia finds a crossing Devonta Smith for a big third-down conversion after a huge Azeez Ojulari sack on the previous down. The Eagles score, and the Giants settle for a field goal early in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia scores on their ensuing drive, and the Giants can’t find the endzone again.

The Broncos could diversify the NFL’s ownership, but nepotism is getting in the way - SB Nation

There are currently five ownership groups in the mix vying to buy the Denver Broncos. But despite five options from which to choose, and promising the groups a fair shot and transparency in the bidding process, the league seems poised to sell the Broncos to yet another old, white billionaire. Rob Walton, the cousin-in-law of Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the heir to the Walmart fortune, will likely be the next owner of the Denver Broncos. Walton is about as rich as they come, with a net worth of $65.5 billion. The Broncos were originally projected to sell for about $4 billion, which would have made the team the most expensive professional sports franchise in North America, and that’s basically pocket change for Walton. As of Tuesday morning, reports were circulating that the sale price of the team is now expected to exceed $5 billion. There aren’t many people who can compete with Walton’s massive wealth in this realm, and the vast majority of the people who can are other old, rich, white men. According to a source close to the bidding process, Walton has offered to sweeten the deal by committing $1 billion toward a new stadium in Denver, and he has also indicated that he will just outbid any of the other groups who try to make a serious run at ownership.

The Look Ahead #88: Big picture questions left to be answered - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa take a look at some bigger-picture questions facing teams and players in the season to come. 10:16 - What if Baker Mayfield isn’t traded? 19:20 - Who went all-in that will fail? 23:00- Why the Broncos experiment could fail. 25:39 - The Bengals are doomed and nobody else sees it. 28:55 - What is the next team-building strategy that will be copied? 38:31 - The 49ers are not doing right by Trey Lance. 39:50- Where Sean Payton could be looking next year (beyond Carolina). 48:09 - What team will the Cowboys play on Thanksgiving?

