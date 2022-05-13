5 Eagles games I’m most looking forward to in 2022

Well folks, it’s here.

After days of buildup and trickles of information dropped into our open beaks like hungry baby birds, the NFL has finally released their entire 2022 schedule.

Here is what the Eagles have in front of them.

If this schedule looks pretty good to you, it’s because it is one of the easiest in the league. The Eagles’ opponents had a cumulative winning percentage of .464 last season, 30th out of 32 teams in the NFL.

Sometimes, playing in the NFC East ain’t all bad. But to be honest, it’s not the sexiest schedule in the world, mainly because the out-of-conference schedule has them playing the AFC South (Titans, Jaguars, Colts and Texans) and a weakened Steelers team in transition.

Here are the five games I’m most looking forward to seeing this year.

Week 3 - Sunday, Sept. 25 @ Washington Commanders (1:00pm ET)

We’re all dying to see Carson Wentz go up against his old team and the schedule-makers decided to get it out of the way early by placing it in Week 3. That’s wise, given Wentz’ injury history and uneven play. Of course, this won’t hold a candle to his potential return to Philadelphia later in the season, but the Commanders could also be a factor in the NFC East this season, too.

That’s if Wentz plays well, an admittedly very big if.

Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:20pm ET) Sunday Night Football

I mean, come on. Cowboys vs. Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in prime time? Yeah, this one’s a no-brainer between the two favorites to win the NFC East, and it’s happening just before the bye week, which means one of two things:

The Eagles will sail for two weeks on the wings of a huge victory over a hated rival. Eagles fans will have to endure the frustration of a loss to a hated rival for an extra week.

Comes with the territory.

In all, the Eagles have five prime time matchups this year, two on Monday Night Football (Week 2 at home vs. the Vikings and the next game below), two on Sunday Night (this one and the 4th game on this list), and one Thursday Night game, on the road, against the Houston Texans.

Last year, they had just two prime time games scheduled at the beginning of the season, which shows you the league thinks the Eagles will be a playoff contender in 2022.

Week 10 - Monday, Nov. 14 vs. Washington Commanders (8:30pm ET) Monday Night Football

This is the one. Everyone is circling this game on the calendar — Carson Wentz’ potential return to Philadelphia.

The Eagles will get their first crack at Wentz in Week 3 in the nation’s capitol, and that will undoubtedly be a huge match-up, but it won’t come anywhere close to the drama of Wentz rolling back into Philly before a crowd that will boo the ever-living jeepers out of him.

The only question is... will Wentz still be the starting quarterback by the time mid-November rolls around?

Week 12 - Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Green Bay Packers (8:20pm ET) Sunday Night Football

I’m exceedingly curious how Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will look without Davante Adams this year, and there is a real chance Green Bay takes a step backwards. That said, he’s only played in Philadelphia twice in his career, 2010 and ‘16, both wins, so this might be the last time Eagles fans get a chance to see him in person.

The Packers are expected to be a top NFC contender, so this should be an outstanding late-season measuring stick for the Birds.

Week 16 - Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Dallas Cowboys (4:25pm ET)

Thankfully, the NFL schedule makers decided not to put the second Eagles vs. Cowboys game in the last or second-to-last week of the season, understanding that this rivalry works best, you know, when all the good players are playing.

This games comes at the end of three straight road games, and normally you’d think this was a bad thing. Interestingly, that hasn’t been the case in recent years.

Once again, this could be a game that determines the winner of the NFC East, played on Christmas Eve. Who knows, maybe Birds fans find a division title under the Christmas tree this season.