THE 2022 NFL SCHEDULE HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN REVEALED! Here’s how the 17-game regular season shapes up for your Philadelphia Eagles.

EAGLES 2022 SCHEDULE

All times eastern.

Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 2 - Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM, CBS)

Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM, FOX)

Week 6 - Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

Week 7 - BYE

Week 8 - Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM, CBS)

Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15, Prime Video) Thursday Night Football

Week 10 - Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM, CBS)

Week 12 - Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

Week 13 - Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM, CBS)

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM, FOX) Saturday

Week 17 - New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 18 - New York Giants (Jan. 7 or 8, TBD, TBD)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 are subject to change.

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

Wild Card Round - January 14-15

Divisional Round - January 21-22

Conference Championships - January 29

Super Bowl - February 12

(Pro Bowl - February 5)

Podcast reaction

CLICK HERE to listen to the latest BGN Radio episode.

Schedule notes

Primetime Eagles games: 5 (up from 2 last year!)

Tickets: Stay tuned to the Eagles’ site for announcements on single-game tickets

Flexible scheduling: NFL flex scheduling can occur from Week 5 through Week 18. The league can flex no more than two games into Sunday Night Football between Week 5 and Week 10.

Formulaic scheduling: The NFL schedule follows a set pattern each year so we already have an idea of who the Eagles will play in future seasons. Six of the Eagles’ seventeen opponents will always be their NFC East rivals: the Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders. The Eagles will also play the entirety of one of the NFC Divisions. The NFC North is in the rotation for 2022, which means the Eagles will play against the Packers, Vikings, Bears, and Lions. Another four games come against an AFC division. This year, the Eagles will face the AFC South’s Titans, Colts, Texans, and Jaguars. Two games come against NFC teams that finished in the same spot in the divisional standings as the Eagles. Since the Eagles were second in their division in 2021, they will play the Cardinals from the NFC West and the Saints from the NFC South. The remaining game is a new feature that started last year with the Eagles set to play the same finisher from another conference and that’s the Steelers from the AFC South.

Future opponents: Using this formula, here’s an early look at who the Eagles will play in the years to come.

2023: NFC West, AFC East, NFC North and NFC South and AFC West divisional finish, NFC East

2024: NFC South, AFC North, NFC West and NFC North and AFC South divisional finish, NFC East

2025: NFC North, AFC West, NFC West and NFC South and AFC East divisional finish, NFC East

...

Eagles 2022 Preseason Schedule

Week 1 - New York Jets (TBD)

Week 2 - at Cleveland Browns (TBD)

Week 3 - at Miami Dolphins (TBD)

...

Eagles odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Super Bowl: +3500

NFC: +1800

NFC East: +225

Stay tuned to BGN for more coverage on the Eagles’ schedule.