Eagles’ Andy Weidl reportedly has second interview for Steelers GM job

Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl is meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second interview regarding their general manager vacancy, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero. The interview is set to take place in the middle of next week, according to Geoff Mosher.

Weidl was previously described as the “front-runner” to replace Kevin Colbert. That’s not hard to believe considering 1) his Pittsburgh ties and 2) Eagles front office members clearly being in high demand.

In addition to that much, the Eagles recently fired Casey Weidl (Andy’s younger brother) and did not retain Tom Donahoe (Andy’s mentor). One would imagine they might reunite in Pittsburgh if Weidl gets the job there.

Philly has already lost a number of key executives this offseason. Howie Roseman has recently been working on hiring some replacements, such as former Denver Broncos vice president of player personnel Matt Russell.

Losing Weidl would be pretty significant considering he’s the top member of the team’s scouting department. It’s currently unclear who would replace him.