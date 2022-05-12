Eagles Schedule Leaks: Season opens against Lions; Cowboys game on Christmas Eve

The entire Philadelphia Eagles 2022 schedule will officially be revealed at 8:00 PM Eastern on Thursday evening. In the meantime, we’re already hearing some leaks about what it’s going to look like.

The Birds are beginning their season with a 1:00 PM road game against the Detroit Lions, according to a report from the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

One might think that’s an ideal way to begin the year. The Lions were one of the worst teams in the NFL last year, going 3-13-1 and earning the No. 2 overall pick. The Eagles beat the tar out of them at Ford Field with a 44 to 6 victory.

Jared Goff certainly shouldn’t have the Eagles shaking in their boots. That said, the Eagles can’t merely sleep on their Week 1 opponent. If last year was any indication, Dan Campbell has his team playing above their talent level. The Lions actually finished with the fourth-best record against the spread last year at 11-6.

Still, there are much tougher teams to open the season against. The Eagles have a nice opportunity to begin the season 1-0.

Another big game to be leaked is the Eagles’ Christmas Eve matchup against the Cowboys in Dallas. That Week 16 tilt is set for 4:25 PM ET. Jalen Hurts is still seeking his first win over the Eagles’ top rival after struggling in both of his two starts against them thus far.