Eagles schedule release leaks tracker

The 2022 NFL schedule will officially be revealed this evening! With free agency and the NFL Draft behind us, it’s the biggest remaining event until training camp begins.

We already know which teams the Philadelphia Eagles will play this season but the schedule release will be our first look at exact dates, times, and overall order of the games.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Green Nation for Eagles record predictions (20-0, obviously) and more schedule coverage once the announcement becomes official. In the meantime, keep an eye on this BGN post for any potential schedule leaks.

NFL Schedule 2022 Release Info

Release Time: 8:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 12, 2022)

TV Schedule: ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network

Online Stream: FuboTV

Eagles Schedule Leaks

A number of the Eagles’ games will leak out before the schedule is officially unveiled tonight. We’ll keep track of those leaks right here. (Be careful not to fall for fake rumors!)

Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM, FOX) - per Jeff McLane

Week 2 - Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM, ABC) Monday Night Football - Official

Week 3 -

Week 4 -

Week 5 -

Week 6 -

Week 7 -

Week 8 -

Week 9 -

Week 10 -

Week 11 -

Week 12 -

Week 13 -

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM, FOX) - per leaks

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM, FOX) - per Jeff McLane

Week 17 - New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM, FOX) - per Amie Just

Week 18 - New York Giants (Jan. 7 or 8, TBD, TBD)

Eagles 2022 Opponents

HOME GAMES

Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team, New York Giants

AWAY GAMES

Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team, New York Giants

...

Stay tuned to BGN for more Eagles schedule coverage.