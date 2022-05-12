Eagles News: PFF makes the case for Philadelphia’s most underrated player

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Most underrated player on all 32 NFL teams - PFF

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: LB T.J. Edwards. Edwards has been underrated for virtually his entire playing career. A star at Wisconsin, he posted elite PFF grades but was a marginal and undersized athlete, causing him to go undrafted in 2019. From there, he had to earn his spot by excelling on special teams, in preseason and then eventually in the regular season. At every step along the way, Edwards earned good PFF grades and is now a capable starter. In 2021, he earned a 75.5 overall PFF grade, putting in at least above-average marks in every facet of linebacker play. Edwards is walking proof that players can still thrive in the NFL without elite physical tools.

Here are 5 Eagles who could have surprisingly good seasons in 2022 - NJ.com

T.J. Edwards. When the Eagles selected Jordan Davis in the first round of this year’s draft, one position group that would be the happiest to see it happen was the linebackers. Edwards would probably benefit the most as a middle linebacker. Edwards showed the ability to diagnose plays and flow to the correct gap to make tackles. Edwards replaced Eric Wilson as the starter and did a good job finishing with 125 tackles, a sack, and an interception. Edwards appears to have a good grasp of the defense and what Jonathan Gannon wants to do. With the defensive tackles taking up offensive linemen to let the linebackers flow freely to the ball, Edwards can put up some big numbers next season.

Eagles Rookie Profile: 6 things to know about Cam Jurgens - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles love investing in the trenches so it was hardly a shock to see them select an offensive lineman with their second-round pick after going with a defensive lineman in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In order to learn more about Cam Jurgens, I reached out to SB Nation’s Nebraska blog: Corn Nation. Cornhuskers writer Brian Johannes was kind enough to answer my questions.

Special - DeSean Jackson talks with John Stolnis - BGN Radio

Eye on the Enemy host John Stolnis sat down with former Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson to discuss what A.J. Brown’s addition does for the Eagles offense, the significance of having an impact receiver and his confidence in Jalen Hurts running the show this upcoming season.

Preseason All-NFC East team: Defense edition - PhillyVoice

My conclusions? I think the Cowboys are favorites in the NFC East this season, but it’s maybe not as clear-cut as many believe. Oh, and the Giants still stink.

Ten NFL rookies in the best situations to succeed in 2022 and beyond - NFL.com

This is one of the most unique situations I’ve seen throughout all of my years in the NFL. Longtime Eagles center and five-time Pro Bowler Jason Kelce helped scout and find his eventual replacement — essentially giving Jurgens his seal of approval. “I knew we were taking him,” Kelce, who just signed a one-year deal with the Eagles, told Bleacher Report. “So, this is my favorite player in the draft. I’m not just saying that because we picked him. The Eagles have been using me to evaluate some of the centers coming out, and of all the guys that I’ve looked at like for the past two to three years, out of all the guys that compare the most to myself, this guy is him. “This guy is a freak athletically. He has the best chance to be a difference-maker at the center position. I like this kid a lot. I really do.” It’s rare that a player openly campaigns for his successor. Jurgens, an extremely athletic center whose playing style is similar to Kelce’s, has the opportunity to learn from one of the best at the position before taking over down the line. With the veteran in Jurgens’ corner, this should be a somewhat-seamless transition into the NFL.

The Eagles’ way: Veterans set the tone for the locker room - PE.com

As the Eagles have gotten younger in so many areas on the roster in the last few seasons, particularly the offense, the veterans have taken it upon themselves to lead the way in the current offseason program, and they have a message for those who haven’t been around long enough to absorb what is required to be a Philadelphia Eagle. “Just showing them, man, let’s work. Work together. Let’s come together for one cause and that’s to win a championship,” defensive end Brandon Graham said. “Whatever personal goals you have, you can still get that, but we all have to have the same mindset trying to make you better, just like I’ve got to be better. If we’re winning, we’re all winning. That’s pretty much the message. I just show the guys – because a lot of guys come to me asking ‘What got you here (13th season)?’ I’m like, ‘Working hard, working smart, talking to other guys who were older than me. Getting a regimen of things and just teaching them things as we go.’ Especially the new guys coming in. I can always tell how serious you are by, when it gets hard, are you folding or are you keep pushing? Right now, I love it. With the draft, I love the guys they got. Now, let’s see what kind of work ethic they’ve got.”

Saints releasing Josh Adams - PFT

Adams joined the Saints’ practice squad last November. Adams did not appear in a game for the club. He then signed a futures deal with New Orleans following the regular season. [BLG Note: Former Eagles RB is back on the market.]

2022 Cowboys schedule: Here are all of the projected quarterbacks Dallas will play this season - Blogging The Boys

Again the Cowboys are fortunate to play in the NFC East which features a top-caliber quarterback in Dak Prescott and... three other players. With six games coming against them, that blows a lot of wind into the team’s sails. But the Cowboys are even more fortunate this season in that they also play the AFC South and the NFC North which have maybe 1.5 legitimate quarterbacks between all eight teams.

NFL power rankings: Where do the Giants stand post-draft? - Big Blue View

Did the New York Giants at least inch up toward respectability in offseason NFL power rankings following the 2022 NFL Draft? Let’s look at a smattering of rankings posted since the draft concluded to find out.

Casting Judgement on the Commanders’ 2022 Draft: Day 3 - Hogs Haven

This pick gives the Commanders a developmental QB with potential to eventually start. If Howell only makes it as far as backup QB, he still upgrades an important position. The Commanders’ current starter, Carson Wentz, has questions to answer regarding his history with his last two teams, and also has a significant injury history. The team has only committed to him through the 2022 season, so there is a need to have a plan B in place in case the experiment doesn’t pay off. The selection of Wentz creates a particular problem for future-proofing the position because he reacted so badly when the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts to back him up in the second round of the 2020 draft. Selecting Howell as a backup/developmental prospect was a brave move by Rivera’s team. It was also clever as well as lucky to select the developmental QB late in the draft, to avoid any misunderstandings regarding the pecking order.

Tua Tagovailoa underthrowing Tyreek Hill is the saddest Dolphins hype video possible - SB Nation

Ideally you’d look for a pass that perfectly spiraled through the air, hitting the receiver in stride, and running away for a touchdown. It would have conjured images of the potential to come, a vibrant, new-look offense with deep passing potential. Instead this was very, very sad. Despite being under no pressure in a practice scenario, Tua’s pass wobbles out of his hand with poor velocity. Tyreek then has to come back to catch the pass, before establishing his run again. In a game scenario this kind of slow, wobbling duck would at best result in a contested pass, at worst it would turn into a pick-six — yet this is what the Dolphins tried to showcase.

NFL University #39: The Tua Throw, & NFC Win Totals - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda begin things by discussing the astronomical broadcast contract Fox is reportedly giving Tom Brady. Now that we’re post–NFL Draft we’ve spent an unhealthy amount of time discussing a clip of Tua Tagovailoa underthrowing new wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We finish things up by discussing the projected win totals for every team in the NFC–and which teams you should feel confident in hitting their overs.

...

