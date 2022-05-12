Haason Reddick discusses new DE/OLB room for the Eagles’ defense

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offseason program is in full swing, and a handful of players took some time to talk with the media about their offseason training, thoughts on some of the incoming rookies, and what their roles might be in 2022. We heard from Javon Hargrave, Miles Sanders, Haason Reddick, Dallas Goedert, Jordan Mailata, and Anthony Harris on Wednesday.

Here’s some of what the guys had to say:

Javon Hargrave

The DT was asked about the addition of first-round draft pick Jordan Davis. Hargrave noted that they haven’t seen him on the field yet, but he’s another piece to the defense and makes the group even deeper. The coaches haven’t talked about what Davis’ addition might mean for Hargrave’s snaps at nose tackle, but he’s happy to play anywhere on the line.

As for being a contract year for the Hargrave, Hargrave said that he loves Philly and loves playing here, and everything else will work itself out. He noted he approaches every year like a contract year, so there isn’t more stress heading into the 2022 season.

Miles Sanders

The running back said that he didn’t approach his offseason training any differently with his injury history. Sanders pointed out that his production last season was nowhere close to where he wanted it to be, and he wasn’t as available as he would have liked. As the lead guy in the running back room, he has to set and hold a high standard — which is to be healthy and to be able to produce.

Sanders said he isn’t going into the season thinking about this being his last under contract, he’ll let his play do the talking and whatever happens, happens. He later emphasized that he isn’t thinking about the contract as much as people might think.

“I’m focused on the season, I’m not going to bring up any contract extensions.”

Haason Reddick

“Everything’s looking good.”

Reddick is excited to be in the building with the guys and starting to get to know his new teammates. As for who he’s been spending time with, he mentioned Shaun Bradley — someone he knows as Temple alumni —, Brandon Graham, and on offense he talks to Jalen Hurts every other day and Miles Sanders a lot, as well.

There’s been a lot of speculation about what position Reddick will play for the Eagles, and he isn’t giving any hints — even echoing Nick Sirianni last week, who said we’ll all find out Week 1. Reddick did mention that he’s been working with Eagles director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant Jeremiah Washburn in a newly formed DE/OLB room. The Eagles defense is now broken up into three groups with the new DE/OLB room expanding on the former DL and LB rooms.

Reddick talked about Washburn and how he’s someone who always comes in prepared and loves to teach. He also had kind words for Jonathan Gannon when asked about the defensive coordinator.

“Great guy. I love him. He’s a young, youthful — lots of energy, intelligent and I’m happy to be here in his defense. I feel like I fit really well. Now it’s up to me to get out there and use my talents and do what I do.”

When asked about his advice for new players coming to Philly, Reddick admits it’s a unique place, but while the fans love you when you’re doing well and let you know when you’re not, that’s something that he’s really experienced with most teams throughout his career.

Dallas Goedert

The tight end said he’s really excited to add A.J. Brown to the offense. He’s a big, physical receiver, and Goedert admits he’s excited to see what he can do on the field with the ball in his hand. Goedert isn’t too worried about what Brown’s addition will mean for his targets, collectively they just want to win games and do whatever it takes to get better.

He also talked about being excited that JJ Arcega-Whiteside is making the move from receiver to tight end, and noted that the two have already worked out together a bit. Goedert is excited to see how JJAW embraces his new role, and already sees the benefits of having a new guy in meetings. Goedert expects that learning the run game will probably be the biggest adjustment for JJAW, but the passing game stuff should be pretty easy.

Jordan Mailata

Mailata said Andre Dillard’s new physique is “amazing” and that he’s “lean as hell” coming back for the offseason program. He joked that he doesn’t know what Dillard had been doing the past few months, but noted that the last three weeks they’ve been together, Dillard has been putting in hard work and focused on identifying his weaknesses and addressing those areas.

He also talked a bit about his relationship with Landon Dickerson on and off the field — a duo that Howie Roseman likened to Lane Johnson and Brandon Brooks. Mailata admits that he and Dickerson have a bit of a bromance going on, and he’s happy with how their friendship translates on the field, as well.

“Our synergy is very high at the moment.”

Anthony Harris

The safety was asked why he chose to come back for another year.